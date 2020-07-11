Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Nanavati Hospital

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The 77-year-old actor posted on Twitter that his family and staff had also been tested and their results were awaited.

Auto refresh feeds

This "total" lockdown, as part of which most shops were closed and essential items ordered to be home delivered, was enforced on 2 July for a period of ten days. It has been extended for seven more days.

A lockdown with very few exemptions that is in force in Thane city of Maharashtra till 12 July has now been extended to 19 July. The order was issued by Thane Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh.

He said that, by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme, said on Friday it was unlikely that the new coronavirus would be eliminated. "In the current situation it is unlikely we can eradicate this virus," he told an online briefing from Geneva.

The decision comes after complaints of irregularity in distribution of remdesivir and tocilizumab and trade in black market. State home minister Anil Deshmukh and food and drug administration (FDA) minister Dr Rajendra Shingne held a meeting on Friday to regulate the distribution of the drugs.

The state has also set up a toll free number (1800222365) where people can report anyone hoarding the drugs or selling them at high prices.

The Maharashtra government on Friday made it mandatory for all medical shops to keep a record of Aadhaar card numbers, prescriptions and contact numbers of all those buying remdesivir and tocilizumab, which are being used to treat moderate and severe cases of COVID-19.

The government said that 18 states/Union Territories (UT) have a recovery rate more than the national average, while 30 States/UTs have a fatality rate lower than the national average.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that the COVID-19 recovery rate has climbed up to 62.42 percent while, fatality rate declined further to 2.72 percent.

India registered 793,802 total COVID-19 infections with 21,604 deaths as on Friday. "There are 276,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision with 495,515 recovered cases of coronavirus patients till date," said the health ministry.

Considering the unmet medical needs to treat COVID-19, Drugs Controller General of India, Dr VG Somani, approved monoclonal antibody injection Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, for restricted emergency use for the treatment of 'cytokine' release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome patients due to COVID-19, they said.

India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told PTI on Friday.

"And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," said the WHO chief.

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros during a virtual press conference in Geneva.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea and Dharavi, largest slum in Maharashtra, showed that however bad a outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action.

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks.

Of the total, there are 743 active cases while, 304 patients have recovered since.

Eleven new COVID-19 infections were reported in Kohima, taking the total number of cases in Nagaland to 743 as on Saturday, S Pangnyu Phom, Minister for Health & Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 toll climbed to 22,123 after 519 more patients succumbed to the infectious disease in the past 24 hours.

With 27,114 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, India's COVID's overall count exceeded 8 lakh on Saturday. With this, India registers over 27,000 cases for the first time in a single day.

So far, at least 5,15,386 patients have been cured of the viral infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 62.78 percent.

The total confirmed cases in India stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, according to the latest data released by the Union Health Minsitry on Saturday.

At least 1,13,07,002 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that of the total over 2.82 samples were tested on Friday alone.

The RBI chief was speaking at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave.

Commenting on the impact of world's biggest lockdown on the Indian economy, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said, "COVID-19 pandemic perhaps represents so far the biggest test of robustness and resilience of our economic and financial system."

"It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe," Das said at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave.

Remarking on the strict stay-at-home measures that contributed to the 'negative consequences' on the job sector, the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said, "COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being."

As many as 472 police personnel in Assam have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported News18 on Saturday. Over 900 officials are currently under home quarantine while, one succumbed to the viral infection.

"The restrictions were reimposed as a precautionary measure after some locals were tested positive for COVID-19. While in most cases the source of the infection is known, there are some cases where the source is unknown," Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh told PTI.

The entire Rajouri city and adjoining areas were sealed and people were asked to stay indoors as part of the efforts to slow the spread of the infection, they said.

Strict lockdown restrictions were reimposed on Saturday in parts of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following a spike in coronavirus cases, officials said.

"There is no room for any complacency in this regard," said Modi.

Reiterating the need to maintain personal hygiene and social distancing in public spaces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COVID-19 review meet on Saturday said there must be a widespread awareness about the infection.

The Congress has been critical of the BJP-led government over various issues, especially its handling of the pandemic as COVID-19 cases have risen exponentially after the easing of the lockdown, and the situation at the border with China in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent standoff with Chinese troops on 15 June.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha MPs through video conferencing on Saturday and is learnt to have discussed with them the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Infections have also been detected in other major cities such as Gwangju and Daejeon. At least 15 new cases were linked to international arrivals.

South Korea reported 35 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its overall count to 13,373, with 288 deaths. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday that 13 of the new cases came from Seoul.

With 76 new coronavirus cases, Meghalaya on Saturday reported the highest single-day spike taking the overall count to 312, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Sawant said the process of unlocking has started and priority should be given to resume economic activities.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant has ruled out the possibility of imposing further lockdowns in the coastal state, which is grappling with the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other state governments in containing the outbreak in entire NCR area, ANI reported.

During the COVID-19 review meeting on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.

The new cases were reported from various areas in the city and villages. The case count in the district stood at 700 as on 6 July 6.

With 25 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported on Saturday, the overall count in Amravati district of Maharashtra increase to 820, a health official said.

"Proactive screening helped in early detection, timely treatment and recovery," he said.

Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of the G North ward of BMC said the civic body had to change its traditional approach of waiting for patients, contact tracing, isolation and home quarantine to begin proactive screening instead.

The total number of recoveries in India crossed the five lakh mark on Saturday, said the health ministry in a statement. As many as 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and the recovery rate has climbed to 62.78 percent, it said, adding that recovered cases outnumber active COVID-19 cases by 2,31,978.

The Nagaland government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till 31 July, and charge fees for COVID-19 tests and stay at quarantine centres at a later stage. The ongoing lockdown in the state, which was supposed to be lifted on 16 July, was extended for another 15 days at a meeting of the High Powered Committee (HPC) on COVID-19 on Friday. Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu told news agency PTI that the present arrangement of free testing and staying in quarantine facilities without any charge will continue till the extended period of the lockdown. The rates will be fixed later but they will be minimal, the minister said.

Complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14 July to 5 am on 22 July in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Essential services will be exempted, reports ANI quoting the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday, said the chief minister.

Activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested by the National Investigation Agency for his role in anti-CAA protests, tests COVID-19 positive in Guwahati jail, reports PTI quoting officials. The news agency also said that 55 inmates of Guwahati Central Jail were found to be COVID-19 positive and an order has been issued to test all prisoners

Actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has been shifted to the hospital. According to news agency ANI, the actor has been admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The 77-year-old actor urged those who has come into contact with him to get tested.

Karnataka on Saturday reported the biggest single-day spurt of 2,798 cases and a record 70 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 36,216, the health department said.The day also saw a record 880 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of 2,798 fresh cases, a whopping 1,533 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar are listed in 'A category' along with Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Agra, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Varanasi where these charges would apply, stated the order signed by Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

Private super speciality hospitals across Noida and Greater Noida can charge no more than Rs 10,000 per day for isolation beds, Rs 15,000 for ICU and Rs 18,000 for ICU with ventilator care for COVID-19 treatment, an official order said on Saturday.These charges are for National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers-accredited private facilities and include the cost of personal protective equipment (PPEs), the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government stated. For private hospitals that are not NABH-accredited, the charges have been capped at Rs 8,000 for isolation beds, Rs 13,000 for intensive care units (ICU) and Rs 15,000 for ICU with ventilator (invasive or non-invasive).

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the claim of the West Bengal government that there are sufficient beds for patients infected with coronavirus is untrue. "The government is repeatedly saying that there are enough beds in COVID-19 hospitals. But in practice, we are seeing that the patients are being harassed and turned away," Ghosh said.

check the growing trend of hospitals refusing admission to COVID-19 patients. There have been allegations that several private hospitals are refuting to treat COVID-19 patients.

The BJP's West Bengal unit on Saturday attacked the state's Trinamool Congress government claiming that the administration is not doing anything to

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !

Actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has been shifted to the hospital. According to news agency ANI, the actor has been admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. The 77-year-old actor urged those who has come into contact with him to get tested.

have been discharged so far, while 12,135 were under treatment.

positive cases in the state to 33,402 and deaths to 348. Out of the 1,178 fresh cases, 736 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 125 and 101 cases respectively. A state government bulletin said 20,919 people

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in Telangana on Saturday, with as many as 1,178 new cases and nine fatalities being reported, taking the total number of

The coronavirus case count in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday with 1,308 new patients found, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). 39 patients died, taking the toll due to the pandemic in the financial capital of the country to 5,241. However, the figures for Mumbai were different in the Maharashtra government's statement, which put the toll in the city at 5,244 and increase in cases at 1,284 with over all count of 91,745 cases.

Sources told PTI that Gaikwad was not keen on imposing lockdown and was in favour of opening up during a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday. His transfer comes at a time when Pune city is set to undergo a 10-day lockdown with minimum exemptions from 13 July.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred Pune Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad and replaced him with Vikram Kumar who is currently CEO of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. Pune is among the worst-hit cities in the state and, as on Friday evening, had 25,893 cases, with the rise particularly sharp and worrying over the past few days.

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. @SrBachchan please get well soon!

Dear Amitabh ji, I join the whole Nation in wishing you a quick recovery! After all, you are the idol of millions in this country, an iconic superstar! We will all take good care of you. Best wishes for a speedy recovery! @SrBachchan @juniorbachchan #AmitabhBachchan #COVID https://t.co/NHeY7e2mjC pic.twitter.com/CsVKlvCJeG

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection and has been shifted to the hospital. According to news agency ANI, the actor has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

The Karnataka government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for seven days starting 8 pm on 14 July, said chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Kerala's total case count climbed to 7,438 while the toll due to COVID-19 reached 29 with two more deaths reported on Saturday.

The Nagaland government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till 31 July.

The COVID-19 case count in Tamil Nadu climbed to 1,34,226 and toll reached 1,898 as the state reported 3,965 new cases and 69 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya government announced a total lockdown in Shillong on Monday and Tuesday.

The health ministry said that a total of 5,15,385 COVID-19 patients have so far been cured and discharged, of which 19,870 were discharged in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate has risen to 62.78 percent and the number of recoveries exceeds active cases by 2,31,978.

The civic body had to change its traditional approach of waiting for patients, contact tracing, isolation and home quarantine to begin proactive screening instead in Dharavi.

"Proactive screening helped in early detection, timely treatment and recovery," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation across the country. He stressed on the need for widespread awareness about the viral infection.

The Delhi government has asked all the universities to evaluate students according to their previous academic record or come up with a progressive plan to grade students.

In a series of tweets, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also said fines to the tune of over Rs 11 crore were collected from offenders during this period.

The central bank governor, while speaking at the 7th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, said that COVID-19 has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe.

After 27,114 more people tested COVID-19 positive for the first time in a day, India's overall count crossed 8 lakh on Saturday.

India's drug regulator has approved Itolizumab, a drug used to cure skin ailment psoriasis for "restricted emergency use" to treat COVID-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress.

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is still possible to bring coronavirus outbreaks under control, even though case numbers have more than doubled in the past six weeks.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the examples of Italy, Spain, South Korea and Dharavi, largest slum in Maharashtra, showed that however bad a outbreak was, the virus could still be reined in through aggressive action.

Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said that by extinguishing clusters of infection, the world could "potentially avoid the worst of having second peaks and having to move backwards in terms of lockdown".

India, the third worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus, on Friday registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 26,506 new infections being reported in 24 hours. Additionally, the Union health ministry said that 475 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 21,604.

The total number of cases rose to 7,93,802 on Friday, including 2,76,685 active cases, and 4,95,513 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at about 63 percent.

Meanwhile, the ICMR said that with 2,83,659 samples being tested for coronavirus on Thursday, the total number of samples tested up to 9 July is 1,10,24,491.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at about 63 percent and asserted that India has not reached the community transmission stage, despite being a large country.

"Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63 percent. The mortality rate is just 2.72 percent. We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected and treated," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the meantime, the BSF on Friday said that 73 new coronavirus cases and 14 recovered/cured patients in the force were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in BSF stands at 1,659, including 927 recovered cases.

No COVID-19 vaccine till next year, officials tell MPs

A vaccine for COVID-19 is expected only by early next year, a parliamentary panel was informed on Friday.

Presentations were given by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate on the Centre's COVID-19 preparedness.

The panel is chaired by senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who, along with six other members, attended the meeting.

Sources said it was conveyed to the panel that a vaccine for COVID-19 could be available only by early next year.

This was the first meeting of the panel since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

Lockdown to be imposed in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad areas

In a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19, a 10-day lockdown will be imposed in Pune, neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad and a few other parts of the district in Maharashtra starting 13 July. The lockdown will come into force from midnight of 13 July and end on 23 July.

The district reported a record spike of 1,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday that pushed the tally to 34,399, while the toll rose to 978.

The decision to enforce the lockdown was taken in a meeting chaired by Maharashtra deputy chief minister and district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

Lockdown extended in Thiruvananthapuram, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli municipal regions

Various lockdown guidelines were extended by respective authorities in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and in Maharashtra's Kalyan-Dombivli, and Thane municipal areas as coronavirus cases continued to rise. This is in addition to the lockdown restrictions enforced in areas of West Bengal and Bihar.

Kerala's COVID-19 tally inched towards 7,000, with 416 people testing positive on Friday in the highest single-day spike of the infection so far, as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan warned that the situation was "becoming alarming". He also said the triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits has been extended by another week. The state government had on Sunday decided to enforce the lockdown in the capital city following a spike in coronavirus cases.

In addition to the complete lockdown announced in Maharashtra's Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) announced the extension of the lockdown in the area till 19 July. The Thane municipal corporation also announced a similar extension.

Conduct rapid antigen tests in every households, Adityanath tells UP officials

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to carry out rapid antigen tests in every household during the three-day special cleanliness campaign initiated from Friday.

"A special cleanliness campaign has been initiated from 10-13 July to create awareness about COVID-19, vector-borne diseases and other ailments. Under the campaign, door-to-door surveillance should be done and rapid antigen tests should be conducted in every household," Adityanath was quoted in a statement released by the government.

He said the number of lab technicians should be increased and 15,000 rapid antigen tests should be conducted per day.

During the meeting with officials, Adityanath said that a massive sanitisation should be undertaken to check the spread of coronavirus. He added that all ministers should monitor the campaign in their respective districts.

State-wise COVID-19 cases and deaths today

With as many as 2,38,461 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,30,261) and Delhi (1,09,140). Maharashtra reported a record 7,862 new cases on Friday, while Tamil Nadu recorded 3,680 new infections.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 2,089 new cases.

As many as 1,608 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, taking the coronavirus tally to 25,422.

Himachal Pradesh detects two new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,143 including 268 active, 851 recoveries and nine deaths.

Jharkhand reported 170 more COVID-19 cases taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 3,362. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,129, while 2,210 patients have recovered so far.

Meanwhile, 115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Friday. With this, the total number of cases in Rajasthan stands at 22,678, including 5,043 active cases and 17,140 recoveries.

Prisons across Maharashtra reported a total of 763 COVID-19 cases till date. The figure includes 596 inmates and 167 jail staff, informed the Maharashtra Prison Department on Friday.

The highest number of cases was reported from Nagpur Central Prison with 219 inmates and 57 jail staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

As many as 222 new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths reported in the state police force in the last 48 hours. The total number of positive cases in the force now stands at 5,935 including 74 deaths and 4,715 recovered, said Maharashtra Police.

As many as 352 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Bihar today taking the total tally in the state to 14,330 including 9792 recovered cases, the Bihar government said.

Odisha's COVID-19 case tally rises to 11,956 with 755 new positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. The number of recovered patients in the state is 7,407, toll 56, said state health department.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ladakh; two patients cured and discharged. COVID-19 active cases in the Union Territory has gone up to 1,064 (350 in Leh district and 714 in Kargil district), said the Department of Information and Public relations Leh, Ladakh.

Cases 'more than doubled' in six weeks,s ays WHO

"Today the world recorded 12 million cases. In the last six weeks cases have more than doubled," said Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday.

Ghebreyesus was also quoted by News18 as saying, "In Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, South Korea and even in Dharavi, a densely packed area in Mumbai, a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus."

With inputs from agencies