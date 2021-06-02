live

Coronavirus Live News Updates: 594 doctors died due to COVID-19 during second wave, says IMA

Coronavirus Live News Updates: The data shared by IMA showed that as many as 107 doctors had died in Delhi during the second wave. Bihar saw the deaths of 96 doctors, while 67 died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand

June 02, 2021
June 02, 2021 - 10:45 (IST)

India records over 1.32 lakh new cases, 3,207 fatalities

India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 6.57 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am.

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 fresh deaths. Meanwhile, the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the second consecutive day.

June 02, 2021 - 10:43 (IST)

Lufthansa to resume flights between Germany and India

Lufthansa flights between Germany and India will operate non-stop from today.

The 10 weekly flights between Frankfurt and Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under the India-Germany air bubble will now no longer take a crew change stopover in the Gulf as they had been doing for nearly a month — thereby cutting travel time by upto 3 hours.

June 02, 2021 - 10:40 (IST)

594 doctors died during second COVID wave: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) said that 594 doctors died during the more infectious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. 

The data shared by IMA showed that as many as 107 doctors had died in Delhi during the second wave. Bihar saw the deaths of 96 doctors, while 67 died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand.

June 02, 2021 - 10:33 (IST)

Telangana bars six hospitals from admitting COVID cases

Telangana's Health Department barred six hospitals from admitting or treating coronavirus cases after receiving complaints from citizens over excess charges, mismanagement, and lack of proper attention.

According to a press statement issued by the Office of Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, the Telangana government have revoked the permission granted to KIMS Hospitals at Secunderabad, Sunshine Hospitals at Gachbowli, Century Hospitals at Banjara Hills, Lotus Hospitals at Lakdikapul, Medisys Hospital at LB Nagar, and Integro Hospital at Tolichowki Main Road to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients.

"A total of 174 complaints - 166 complaints as on 31 May and 8 complaints as on 1 June - were received against 113 hospitals. All these 113 hospitals are given show cause notices," the statement read.

June 02, 2021 - 10:14 (IST)

India receives Favipiravir, ventilators from Iceland

India received a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of Favipiravir from Iceland on Wednesday morning

June 02, 2021 - 10:11 (IST)

Centres to vaccinate parents of children under 12 in Meerut

Two centres have been set up to vaccinate the parents of the children younger than 12 years in Meerut, ANI reported. Parents can register themselves online and need to show their child's birth certificate or Aadhar card at the vaccination centre.

Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: IMA said that 594 doctors died during the more infectious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The data shared by IMA showed that as many as 107 doctors had died in Delhi during the second wave. Bihar saw the deaths of 96 doctors, while 67 died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand.

As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 , the country has recorded 1.32 lakh daily new cases, taking the number confirmed cases so far to 2,83,07,832, as per figures updated by the health ministry at 8 am on Wednesday.

While the decline in daily infections continued for the 54th day, the toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

Over 21.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far and a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of anti-viral drug Favipiravir arrived in the country from Iceland. This comes a day after India received the third and largest consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that there will be no Class 12 board exams this year. Both CBSE and CISCE Class 12 exams have been cancelled. The PM’s office quoted him as saying, “The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect.”

Hours after Modi’s announcement, the Karnataka government said it will too take a call on whether to conduct SSLC and II PU exams. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said, “We need to take a suitable decision after weighing all the options.”

