Coronavirus LATEST News Updates: IMA said that 594 doctors died during the more infectious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The data shared by IMA showed that as many as 107 doctors had died in Delhi during the second wave. Bihar saw the deaths of 96 doctors, while 67 died in Uttar Pradesh, 43 in Rajasthan, and 39 in Jharkhand.
As India battles the second wave of COVID-19 , the country has recorded 1.32 lakh daily new cases, taking the number confirmed cases so far to 2,83,07,832, as per figures updated by the health ministry at 8 am on Wednesday.
While the decline in daily infections continued for the 54th day, the toll climbed to 3,35,102 with 3,207 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.
Over 21.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far and a consignment of 15 ventilators and 12,000 tablets of anti-viral drug Favipiravir arrived in the country from Iceland. This comes a day after India received the third and largest consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that there will be no Class 12 board exams this year. Both CBSE and CISCE Class 12 exams have been cancelled. The PM’s office quoted him as saying, “The health and safety of our students is of utmost importance and there will be no compromise on this aspect.”
Hours after Modi’s announcement, the Karnataka government said it will too take a call on whether to conduct SSLC and II PU exams. Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said, “We need to take a suitable decision after weighing all the options.”
