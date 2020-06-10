Coronavirus infections in India climb to 2,76,583 , toll touches 7,745; number of recoveries exceeds active case for first time

India on Wednesday recorded 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 fatalities, pushing the country's case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745, the Union Health Ministry said.

On a positive note, the number of recovered patients has exceeded the count of active cases for the first time.

According to news agency PTI, nearly 90,000 cases have been added to the countrywide count of confirmed COVID-19 cases since 1 June, while nearly one-third of the overall toll has also been reported during these 10 days.

India's first COVID-19 case was detected more than four months ago on 30 January, but it took more than 100 days thereafter for the number of confirmed cases to cross 1,00,000 on 18 May. However, the next one lakh cases were added in just about a fortnight. More than 9,000 new cases have been emerging every day for over a week now.

India is the fifth worst-affected nation by the COVID-19 pandemic at present after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK. India is ranked 12th for the number of deaths, while it is at the 9th place for recoveries, as per the real-time global data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

India reports 9,985 new cases, 279 fatalities in 24 hours

According to the morning update issued by the Union health ministry, India reported 9,985 new cases and 279 fatalities in the 24 hours since 8 am on Tuesday, pushing the overall case count to 2,76,583 and toll to 7,745.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said. "Thus, 48.99 percent of the patients have recovered so far," it said. With this, for the first time, the number of active cases was lesser than then number of recoveries.

Dr. Neeraj Gupta, professor in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, told PTI the data shows that more and more people are recovering which is as per global trends that 80 percent are likely to have mild disease and make 100 percent recovery.

"This should provide hope to the people of India at large who are having a mortal fear of the disease. But then this should not make them complacent and people should follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines," Gupta said.

Of the 279 new deaths reported in India on Wednesday, 120 were in Maharashtra, 33 in Gujarat, 31 in Delhi, 21 in Tamil Nadu, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Telangana, 10 in West Bengal, nine in Rajasthan, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, three in Jammu and Kashmir, two in Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, and one each in Bihar, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Out of the total 7,745 fatalities, Maharashtra reported the highest at 3,289 deaths, followed by Gujarat with 1,313, Delhi with 905, Madhya Pradesh with 420, West Bengal with 415, Tamil Nadu with 307, Uttar Pradesh with 301, Rajasthan with 255 and Telangana with 148 deaths. The death toll reached 77 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Karnataka, and 55 in Punjab.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 90,787 followed by Tamil Nadu at 34,914, Delhi at 31,309, Gujarat at 21,014, Uttar Pradesh at 11,335, Rajasthan at 11,245 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,849 according to the Health ministry morning update.

The ministry's website said that 9,227 cases are being reassigned to states and "our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

States report increase in cases

However, a PTI tally of figures announced by different states and Union Territories, as of 9.25 pm, showed that the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 2,77,286, while the death toll has mounted to 8,099. It also showed total recoveries at over 1.4 lakh.

The number of cases in Maharashtra climbed to 94,041 on Wednesday with 3,254 new patients being detected, while the number of COVID-19 rose to 3,438 with 149 new fatalities being recorded during the day. However, more than 44,500 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Mumbai alone registered as many as 1,567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of cases to 52,445 on Wednesday, while 97 more patients died, taking the toll to 1,855, the city civic body said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said lockdown restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities but the COVID-19 threat still persists. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing post easing of the lockdown norms and warned that lockdown restrictions would have to be reimposed if guidelines were not followed.

If the relaxations to the lockdown starts turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 10, 2020

In Tamil Nadu, a record number of 1,927 new cases emerged, pushing the state's tally to 36,841 The toll rose to 326 as 19 people succumbed to the disease. DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a noted articulate member of the principal Opposition party in the state Assembly, died at a private hospital in Chennai after battling COVID-19 for eight days.

The Tamil Nadu government announced that it was recruiting more than 2,800 medical personnel including over 1,200 doctors and also proposed to double the number of beds in state government hospitals to 10,000. This would help lower the work burden of doctors, nurses and other health personnel and improve the COVID-19 treatment amenities, said state health minister C Vijaybaskar.

Gujarat, another badly hit state, reported 510 new cases to take its tally to 21,554, while its death toll rose to 1,347. The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district rose to 15,305 with 343 new cases being detected while the toll the district rose to 1,092 with 26 more fatalities.

New cases of the viral infection also continued to emerge across various states and UTs, including in Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections in the Union Territory to 4,507, as two fresh deaths pushed the toll to 51.

Seven more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally of coronavirus cases to 311. All the new patients had recently returned to the state from different parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine, a statement issued by the COVID-19 Common Control Room said, adding that their contact-tracing has been initiated.

The Rajasthan government sealed all state borders for a week from Wednesday as the number of confirmed cases in the state surged by 123 to 11,368.

No person can enter Rajasthan without a 'No Objection Certificate' (NOC) from the state or leave without a pass, Director General Of Police, Law and Order, ML Lather said in an order.

'Transmission in community', says Delhi health minister

In Delhi, the total count of cases crossed 32,000 with more than 1,500 new cases getting reported, while its death count mounted to 984. The National Capital will need 1.5 lakh beds by 31 July once people start coming from other states for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said while announcing that the Lieutenant Governor's orders overruling his government's decisions on coronavirus will be implemented as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

Kejriwal said his government has "unprecedented challenges" ahead as data shows that COVID-19 cases will rapidly increase in Delhi, but asserted that around 1,900 patients got beds in hospitals in the last eight days and 4,200 beds were still available, a claim that comes amidst reports of acute shortage of beds in healthcare facilities in the National Capital.

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there is "transmission in the community" but only the Centre can declare whether "community transmission". "There is transmission in the community. But if it is community transmission or not that can be declared by the Centre only. It is a technical term," a statement quoting Jain said.

He had said on Tuesday that the source of infection is not known in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported in the National Capital.

Community transmission generally refers to a stage where contact tracing for a large number of infections is difficult to establish.

Warning of more trouble ahead, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the number of COVID-19 cases could surge to 5.5 lakh by 31 July in the national capital itself at the current rate.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 23:35:15 IST

Tags : Arvind Kejriwal, Community Transmission, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, COVID-19 Outbreak, COVID-19 Pandemic, Daman, Delhi, Guidelines For Lockdown, Health Ministry, Home Ministry Guidelines, Lockdown, Lockdown 5 In Maharashtra, Lockdown Guidelines, Lockdown In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Maharahstra, Maharashtra, Maharashtra Lockdown, Mizoram, NewsTracker, Satyender Jain, Tamil Nadu, Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Lockdown