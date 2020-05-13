Coronavirus India Update, May 13: Cases reach 74,281, Vande Bharat Mission’s next phase, Remdesivir production in India

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has now gone up to 74,281, with 47,480 active cases. The death toll is at 2,415, while 24,385 patients have recovered. Maharashtra and Gujarat are currently leading in the number of fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus infection.

Indian firms sign deal with Gilead for Remdesivir

US’ Gilead Sciences was looking for partners all over the world to manufacture Remdesivir, its patented drug that’s been identified as a potential therapy for COVID-19. The company has now signed a non-exclusive licensing agreement with three Indian firms, Jubilant Life Sciences, Cipla and Hetero, to do so. Jubilant Life Sciences, a Noida-based company, also plans to produce the active pharmaceutical ingredient in-house to make it more low-cost and easily accessible to low and middle-income countries. Gilead has signed with two other firms, Mylan and Ferozson laboratories, and together all five companies with be producing the drug for 127 countries.

Thousands reach Delhi today as Indian Railways resumes limited services

The New Delhi - Bilaspur special train or 02441 Rajdhani Express became the first train to resume services as it departed the New Delhi railway station at 4 PM on May 12. It was the train departing from Ahmedabad at 6:30 PM that was the first to arrive at its destination in New Delhi with hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan. This was followed by the Rajdhani departing from Howrah, Patna and Mumbai. More trains are scheduled to depart and reach various destinations today. The Delhi government has assured all railway passengers that they will not need to be quarantined if they are asymptomatic, although thermal screening for all passengers is mandatory on arrival.

Vande Bharat Mission: 30,000 Indians to be evacuated from 31 nations in phase two

While the ongoing first phase of the Vande Bharat Mission involves evacuating Indian nationals from 12 countries via 64 Air India and Air India Express flights between May 7 and May 14, the second phase is already in the works as per the Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister announced that the second phase will be conducted between May 16 and May 22, and will involve 149 flights bringing 30,000 Indians back from 31 countries.

Agra Jail inmates test COVID-19 positive, all staff and prisoners to be tested

With more inmates testing COVID-19 positive at Agra Central Jail, all 1,350 prisoners and 112 jail staffers will now have to be tested for the infection too. After the death of a 60-year-old inmate, who tested positive on May 6, samples were collected from 12 more inmates, and 10 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Jail authorities are still unclear as to how convicts got infected at all since visitors and outsiders have been banned since March 18. The Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail has assured that although the exact source of the infection cannot be determined, all staffers and convicts will be screened now.

