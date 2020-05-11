Coronavirus India Update, May 11: Passenger train services to resume in phases, first Indian antibody test developed

India’s total COVID-19 case count reached 67,152 with a record 4,213 new cases in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the country reached 2,206 while 44,029 cases are still active, the Union Health Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Lav Agrawal, revealed in the latest press briefing. A total of 20,916 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged up until now. Agrawal also updated the press about the Health Ministry’s new discharge guidelines for COVID-19 patients in the country.

Limited passenger trains to operate from 12 May

Indian Railways plans to restart passenger train services in a phased manner from 12 May, with bookings now open via the IRCTC website. Fifteen ‘special’ trains will depart from Delhi and connect with states like Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura. Passengers will be allowed to travel to the station and enter it only if they have a confirmed e-ticket. All passengers will be screened at the station, and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. Face masks, social distancing and downloading the Aarogya Setu App are compulsory for all passengers. Linen, blankets, food, etc will not be provided to passengers, but bottled water will be. Every destination state and UT will quarantine and surveil the passengers on arrival, according to their own protocols.

Delhi airport uses ultraviolet tech to disinfect surfaces

The Delhi International Airport Limited announced in a statement that it was now deploying mobile towers, handheld torches and baggage tunnels that have ultraviolet rays to disinfect surfaces to fight COVID-19. The mobile towers are fitted with germicidal UV lamps that are being used to sectionally disinfect cordoned off areas of the airport. The handheld UV torches are being used to disinfect electronics like laptops, phones, etc. Shoe sanitizer mats have also been placed at strategic locations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3.

Doctors, paramedics, private clinics should operate unhindered: Home Ministry

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote a letter to urge all states and union territory governments to ensure that doctors, paramedical services, nurses, ambulances, private clinics, diagnostic labs, etc do not face any restrictions in movement. Bhalla insisted that this is not just necessary to battle COVID-19 but also to ensure normal responsibilities like conducting immunization programmes, handling the onset of other seasonal and vector-borne diseases, and other non-COVID emergencies.

India develops indigenous COVID-19 testing kit

ICMR’s National Institute of Virology, Pune, has developed India’s first indigenous COVID-19 testing kit that can detect the antibodies for the disease, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced in a tweet. The human IgG ELISA testing kit is expected to “play a critical role in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to #SARSCoV2 infection”, he revealed. Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal announced in the press briefing today that this new test has a specificity (chance of correctly detecting positive cases) of 97% and sensitivity (chances of correctly detecting negative cases) of 92%.

For more information, read our article on ELISA antibody test.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 19:31:29 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, COVID-19 India Update, covid19, ELISA Antibody Test, Indian COVID-19 Testing Kit, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Ultraviolet Ray Disinfection