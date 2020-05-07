Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: 52,952 cases and 1,783 deaths so far, clinical trial of AYUSH medicines begins

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached 52,952 according to the Union Health Ministry’s recent data. There are currently 35,902 active cases and 1,783 deaths have already occurred due to the pandemic. About 15,266 patients have recovered and been discharged to date. The last 24 hours also witnessed a peak in the number of new cases, with 3,602 new patients confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

PM Modi addresses nation, says frontline workers deserve appreciation and honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and linked the teachings of Lord Buddha to India’s success. He also reiterated the contribution of frontline and essential workers “who are working 24 hours to help others, to maintain law and order, to cure infected persons and to maintain cleanliness, by sacrificing their own comforts.”

India has highest estimated global birth rates since beginning of pandemic: UN

According to a recent report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a sharp rise in global birth rate has been projected for the nine months following the WHO’s announcement of classifying COVID-19 a pandemic in March 2020. With 20.1 million estimated births, India has topped the list of nations with the highest birth rate, followed by China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Indonesia. These estimated new mothers and babies are expected to suffer from inadequate healthcare provisions like safe birthing options and neonatal and postnatal care due to resources being strained during the pandemic.

AYUSH medicines in clinical trial for health workers

Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that clinical trials of AYUSH (Ayurvedic, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) medications like Ashwagandha, Yashtimadhu, Guduchi Pippali, Ayush-64, etc. will be conducted on health workers and those working in COVID-19 high-risk areas. The trials will be done by the Ministry of AYUSH, the Health Ministry and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). An app called Sanjeevani will also collate information about the immunity boosting capacity of AYUSH medications.

Gilead approaches Indian pharma to produce Remdesivir

US pharmaceutical company, Gilead has announced that it’s in talks with pharmaceutical companies across the world, including leading companies in India, to produce the antiviral drug, Remdesivir. Remdesivir recently received the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency approval for the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients. Gilead is screening drug companies in India for their ability to manufacture Remdesivir under long-term voluntary licenses. Such license will give pharma companies access to Gilead’s Remdesivir, while the American company will receive a royalty for the patented drug’s manufacturing in return.

COVID-19 claims the lives of two BSF personnel, cases rise to almost 200

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have passed away after contracting COVID-19, the Force announced in a statement today. One of the patients lost his life today, while the other passed away last Monday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. This news comes in the wake of 41 fresh cases of COVID-19 being confirmed among BSF personnel, taking the Force’s total COVID-19 tally up to 193.

Alcohol is not a vaccine, Shiv Sena mouthpiece reminds public

With COVID-19 cases still growing in Maharashtra, an editorial piece in Shiv Sena’s publication, Saamana, reminded people that liquor is not a vaccine for COVID-19. The Marathi publication’s rebuke came after liquor shops were opened in the state on Monday and Tuesday with large crowds giving up social distancing and hygiene norms to buy alcohol. The same period also witnessed a rise of 635 fresh cases in the state, after which all non-essential services were closed once again.

