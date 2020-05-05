Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583

India observed the highest increase in the number of confirmed cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, with 3,900 new cases and 195 patients passing away. This data was revealed during the Health Ministry’s latest press briefing, where Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal also updated that 1,020 patients have recovered. This brings the total number of recoveries to 13,161 while the total number of positive cases in the nation has now reached 46,711.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representative reiterated that social distancing and wearing face masks is compulsory at all public places. No more than 50 persons are allowed to gather for weddings, and last rites cannot include more than 20 people. All offices which are now operational must ensure thermal scanning, safe hygiene practices and frequent sanitization of all surfaces.

India to start repatriation of Indians stranded abroad on 7 May

India plans to bring home approximately 15,000 nationals stranded in 13 different countries over a period of seven days with 64 flights. Repatriation will begin on 7 May 2020, and about 2,000 Indians are expected to be brought back every day from nations like the USA, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Singapore, the Philippines, etc. Three Indian Navy ships will also sail to the Maldives and West Asia.

The MHA representative at the latest briefing clarified that only asymptomatic Indian nationals will be evacuated. All evacuees will be properly tested and quarantined on arrival. All evacuees will also have to download the Aarogya Setu App and keep the authorities updated about their health.

Rise in COVID-19 cases among armed forces personnel

A considerable rise in the number of COVID-19 cases among the Indian armed forces has been observed today. A total of 67 Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel have been confirmed as being infected currently, including 41 cases in Delhi and 24 from Tripura. Fourteen State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans have been confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Maharashtra’s Hingoli and 45 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel have tested positive, 43 of whom were deployed in Delhi. Twenty-four serving and retired personnel, as well as their dependents, have tested positive in the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi.

Leading pharma company seeking to test Hepatitis drug for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila, the Indian pharmaceutical company, has asked the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to permit a clinical trial using the antiviral drug used to treat Hepatitis B and C to treat adult COVID-19 patients. The DCGI, which is the country’s top drug controller, has been requested to allow the use of Pegylated Interferon Alpha-2B to treat patients, but final decisions regarding this trial are still awaited.

Liquor sales continue to rise as shops open across India

Undeterred by the 70% “special corona fee” imposed by the Delhi government, long queues continued to form outside liquor stores in the National Capital, albeit with better social distancing being ensured by police forces deployed outside the shops. The Chhattisgarh government is now delivering liquor to homes in the Green Zones of the state for orders up to 5000ml with an INR 120 delivery charge. The Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJDA) has asked the state government to ban liquor sales even as sales continue to rise across the country.

