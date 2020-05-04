Coronavirus India Roundup, May 4: Recovery rate improves to 27.52%, Abbott antibody tests expected end of May

The latest press briefing by the Union Health Ministry revealed that even though 2,553 new cases of COVID-19 showed up in India over the last 24 hours, the nation’s recovery rate has actually increased to 27.52%. Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal mentioned that 1,074 people have recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries so far to 11,706.

Liquor stores reopen, a complete breakdown of social distancing norms in Delhi

As liquor shops opened across the nation this morning, crowds descended to purchase alcohol but did not follow proper hygiene and social distancing norms in Delhi. The Union Home Ministry decided to allow standalone liquor stores to open in all areas except containment zones from 4 May 2020, and also mandated that a minimum distance of six feet should be maintained and no more than five people be allowed inside the shop at a time. In Delhi — where 100 liquor shops were opened today — these norms were flouted and the police had to resort to force to contain the crowds. Liquor shops in four Delhi districts were shut down soon after and the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the city have asked the government to review arrangements.

COVID-19 antibody tests to be available by end of May

Global healthcare company Abbott has announced that its lab-based serology blood tests to check for COVID-19 antibodies has been approved and that these tests will be made available to India by the end of May. Antibody tests can not only reveal if a person has COVID-19 antibodies and potential immunity to the disease but can also help the development of treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.

COVID-positive Indians with mild symptoms still in Singapore

The Indian High Commissioner in Singapore has revealed that nearly 4,800 Indians — mostly students and foreign workers — have tested positive for COVID-19 by April end, but have mild symptoms. The Indian nationals are thankfully recovering and the embassy is currently working on their repatriation.

ICMR to use IBM’s Watson to speed up COVID-19 response

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with IBM to install its virtual tool, Watson Assistant, to speed up and simplify testing, sample collection, diagnostics and data entry to provide a more accurate picture of the COVID-19 situation in India. The ICMR hopes to use the data to increase India’s detection and treatment protocols.

West Bengal has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate: IMCT

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) deployed to West Bengal has revealed that the state has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in the country. At 12.8%, this mortality rate indicates extremely low testing rates, weak surveillance and ineffective contact tracing, the IMCT’s leader Apoorva Chandra has reportedly revealed after a two-week stay in Kolkata.

Police forces need a second line of defence due to rising infections, MHA advises

As more and more police forces are being found to have been infected by COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs has advised state governments to come up with a second line of defence to make up for the deficit of policemen and women. With the easing of lockdown regulations in Green and Orange zones in the country, additional police forces will be required to maintain hygiene and social distancing norms.

For more information, read our article on COVID-19 tips on maintaining hygiene and social distancing while shopping for essentials.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 19:18:28 IST

Tags : Antibody Tests, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 Mortality Rate, COVID-19 Response, covid19, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Social Distancing