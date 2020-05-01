Coronavirus India Roundup, May 1: Lockdown extended for 2 weeks from May 4, Maharashtra crosses 10,000 cases

According to the latest briefing by the Indian Health Ministry, 1,993 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 35,043. The total number of deaths is now 1,152.

The MHA has just extended the national lockdown by two weeks from the 4th of May.

According to reports, there will be relaxation in green and orange zones, subject to local jurisdiction. Restrictions in red zones will continue as they have been. Certain activities, such as non-essential inter-state travel, the opening of restaurants, cinema halls, social and cultural gatherings will remain prohibited throughout. Interstate travel for essential goods and only travel approved by the MHA will be allowed.

Green zones will now be districts with no new cases in 21 days, down from 28 days previously

A letter from the Union Health Ministry to Chief Secretaries said that now districts with no new cases in the last three weeks will be called green zones. Previously, no new cases had to be reported for 28 consecutive days for the city to classify for the same. The letter added that red zones have gone down from 170 to 130, but green zones have also fallen from 356 to 319.

Special trains will take migrants, students back to their home state: Centre

Two days after allowing migrants to return to their home state following inter-state discussion, the Centre said that special trains will carry stranded migrants, students and tourists back. Previously, only vehicles carrying essential goods were allowed to cross state borders.

The first train left for Jharkhand from Telangana this morning; only 54 passengers per compartment were allowed, compared to the usual 72. Passengers were screened before admittance to the train.

Goa will provide free quarantine to returning residents

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted saying that all those residents who return will be sent to quarantine facilities for free and taken care of until they are cleared. He promised that residents would be released right after testing negative for COVID-19. The Goa government, like all other state governments, is scheduling the return of stranded residents across the country.

Sikh pilgrims test positive after returning to Punjab from Nanded, Maharashtra

Nearly 4,000 Sikh pilgrims had travelled to Nanded, Maharashtra and were stranded at the Gurudwara there once the lockdown was announced. About 3,500 have made their way back to the state since April 22. However, 183 have tested positive so far and have sparked concerns of a major outbreak in the state. The local health ministry has been criticized for not quarantining the returnees right away.

Punjab has over 500 reported cases so far and has announced a 2-week extension of curfew following the 4th of May.

Delhi, Maharashtra warn private hospitals to not turn any patients away

Allegations of refusal of care and admission across private hospitals have compelled local authorities in Delhi and Maharashtra to issue strong warnings against such practices. Delhi has issued three warnings and said that if there are any further reports, hospitals and clinics can lose their licences. Essential services such as dialysis and chemotherapy must be kept running, even in these difficult times. Maharasthra said the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 would be enacted against those who flout the rules.

Maharashtra crosses 10,000 cases

Maharashtra now has 10,498 cases after reporting 583 new cases yesterday. 27 deaths were reported as well, taking the total to 459.

Twenty of the deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total to 290 there. Pune is also badly affected with 90 deaths reported.

According to local reports, over 80% of the deceased had underlying conditions.

For more information, read our article on Home remedies for mild cases of COVID-19.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 01, 2020 19:22:57 IST

Tags : Corona, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Goa, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, COVID-19 Maharashtra, COVID-19 Mumbai, COVID-19 Update, covid19, Goa Green Zone, Mumbai Corona Cases, Nanked, NewsTracker, Sikh Pilgrims, Trains India Coronavirus