Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat

According to the Indian Health Ministry, there are 29,435 cases in the country so far. Of these, 6,869 have recovered while 934 have unfortunately died, leaving 21,632 active cases. Over 1,500 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Eighty districts have not reported any new coronavirus cases in the last seven days; 47 districts haven’t had any new cases in the last 14 days; 39 districts in 21 days and 17 districts in 28 days. Any district that reports zero new cases for 28 days is designated a green zone; however, this does not mean that public health officials stop monitoring these areas for new cases.

Made in India

Last week, the government had asked states to stop using the antibody tests imported from China after noticing a wide range in their success rate. Then a deal with a South Korean company for five lakh test kits came into effect; these are expected to arrive by April 30. Yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research, or ICMR, had shared that they would be returning the Chinese test kits to the supplier.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also shared today that Indian test kits will become available in May. They’re currently waiting for ICMR approval and will help reach the target of 1 lakh daily tests by May 31. He also said that over one lakh PPE (personal protective equipment) kits were being produced in India daily.

NITI Aayog Delhi sealed

The building that houses India's apex planning body NITI Aayog has been sealed after a director-level officer was found to be COVID-19 positive. The case was reported at 9 am on April 28. The building will remain sealed for 48 hours during which thorough disinfection will be carried out. Those who came in contact with the patient have also been asked to self-quarantine.

Maharashtra death rate 4.3%

The number of cases in Maharastra continues to climb and has reached 8,590. It has the highest burden of the disease in the country, followed by Gujarat and New Delhi, with over 3,000 cases each.

The state government shared that 522 new cases and 27 deaths had been reported in the previous 24 hours. This takes the state death toll to 369. The health department shared that the mortality rate is 4.3% right now, which is higher than the World Health Organization’s estimate of 3.4% and national one of 3.1%. Ahmedabad, the city with most of Gujarat’s cases, has an even higher death rate, at 4.7%.

Doubling rate improves

As per the Health Minister, the country as a whole has a doubling rate of 10.9 days, if calculated by the last three days. The doubling rate refers to how long it takes for the number of cases to double. By contrast, the doubling rate before the lockdown was three days.

Satyendar Jain, Health Minister of New Delhi, said that the doubling rate in the capital was 13 days, while West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the state’s doubling rate was nine days.

Kashmir readies for return of migrants, students

Kashmir, not new to lockdowns, may be facing stricter enforcement of the restrictions after the number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir jumped to 546. The total number of deaths there is at seven, while 164 have recovered. A 100-bed COVID-19 Care Centre was set up in Bhaderwah, a town in Kashmir, in preparation for the 6,300 migrant workers and students expected to return in the following days. The idea is to provide some relief to the hospitals that are stretched thin as it is.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 19:22:04 IST

