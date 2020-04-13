Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow

According to the latest reports by the Health Ministry, 796 cases and 35 deaths from COVID-19 were recorded yesterday. So far, a total of 9,352 cases have been confirmed, including 324 deaths. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health added that 25 districts across 15 states have recorded no new cases in the last two weeks after initial outbreaks.

According to the ICMR, 2.06 lakh tests have been conducted so far. The rapid testing kits that were supposed to arrive from China last week will now arrive on the 15th of April.

Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh became the latest states to extend the lockdown until the end of the month whereas Ahemdabad became the lastest city to make wearing a mask in public compulsory.

In Kasaragod, one of the worst affected areas in Kerala, a woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday, just a few days after recovering from COVID-19. Both the mother and child are safe and healthy and samples from the child have been sent for testing.

In Telangana, inmates of prisons are helping the fight against COVID-19 by producing face masks and sanitizers for frontline workers. They've received training from chemists and tailors and together they're making about 9,000 masks and 3,000 litres of sanitizers in a day.

PM to address the nation at 10 am tomorrow

The PM will address the nation at 10 am tomorrow, following extended discussions with CMs over the weekend. Most leaders across the country agree that the lockdown needs to be extended - at least in high-risk areas, along with some concessions for economic reasons. Given widespread agreement, it is likely that the PM will extend the lockdown. At least six states, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana and Karnataka have already extended the lockdown. The CM of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar said the state would be divided into high, medium and low-risk areas, each with their own set of restrictions.

Lobbyists urge centre to lift certain economic restrictions

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) wrote to the Home Ministry to urge the resumption of certain economic activities in the country with reasonable safeguards. This is to boost liquidity in the country and mount a rescue against dire economic conditions.

A look at the spread of the virus across the country

According to the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in China, the COVID-19 curve is flattening slightly across the country on average.

According to the data, the R0 value (a measure of the number of people an infected person transmits the disease too) of the disease fell from 1.83 to 1.55 between April 6th to 11th. Without the lockdown, 35,000 may have been infected by the 20th of April. However, with restrictions in place, the figure may now be closer to 20,000. There are exceptions to this; Maharashtra, the state with the highest numbers of cases, has shown an exponential increase in COVID-19 confirmations.

Data from the study also suggests that the positivity rate (the number of people who test positive against all those tested) is also stable at around 4 per 100 tests being positive. The researchers said that more data is needed to attribute this to the lockdown, but it appears that the measures are at least modestly working. They added that testing needs to be ramped up to give a better idea of the positivity rate.

Meanwhile, nearly half of all Indian districts now have COVID-19 cases.

