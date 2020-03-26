Coronavirus impact to bring more worries for Indian banks, says Fitch; revises down operating environment score for critical sector by notch
Mumbai: The coronavirus-related worries are likely to aggravate difficulties for Indian banks, ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday, revising down the operating environment score for the critical sector by a notch.
The score has been revised to “BB” from “BB+” earlier, the agency said, pointing out that COVID-19 outbreak ups the worries for the sector, which is already reeling under weak business and consumer confidence.
The outlook on the score is “negative”, given the uncertainty surrounding the severity and duration of the pandemic, and the associated effects on India's banks of restrictions on economic activity, it said.
The operating environment score was last revised down in 2019 due to the weakness in business and consumer confidence, it said.
The lockdown will impact industrial production and domestic demand, it said, adding this will exacerbate the economic slowdown of the past few quarters that was partly caused by weaker credit availability from non-bank lenders from September 2018.
It, however, said the closed nature will help restrict the impact on economic growth in India as compared with Asian peers.
The agency said the Indian banking system is under-capitalised and continues to saddled with bad loans, despite some successes.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
“We believe recent developments will add to these issues and slow the resolution process. It will further test the underwriting standards of those banks that expanded the fastest in recent years, including the private-sector banks, as the sharp disruption in economic activity will lead to worsening asset quality,” it explained.
From a banking perspective, travel, which forms 2.2 percent of all loans and small business lending that accounts for 5.4 percent will be the hardest hit, along with sectors such as auto that depend on inputs from China.
It also warned that the retail segment, especially the unsecured ones, may face headwinds as unemployment rises.
It said Indian banks' Issuer Default Ratings will face downward rating pressure in the near term as they are based on support from the India sovereign and are at their Support Ratings Floors.
But banks like Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, whose viability ratings are above the mid-point score for the system, are susceptible to downward pressure on viability ratings, it said.
It acknowledged that both the private sector lenders have better income and capital buffers.
Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 16:35:52 IST
Tags : Banking, Banks, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Fitch Ratings, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect