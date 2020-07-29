live

Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till 31 Aug, say reports

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Tripura, the state government on Wednesday extended the 'complete lockdown' till 4 August.

FP Staff July 30, 2020 07:34:38 IST
Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra govt extends lockdown till 31 Aug, say reports

21:01 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates

Over 10,000 new cases in Andhra Pradesh today

Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday. 10,093 new cases were reported.

"The state also conducted a record 70,584 tests in the last 24 hours. Sixty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the total toll to 1213 in the state," The Indian Express reported.
20:02 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

International travel allowed only under Vande Bharat Mission

According to Unlock 3 guidelines, international travel has been allowed "in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission", The Indian Express reported. 
19:46 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

List of general activities prohibited in Unlock 3:

The MHA notice on Unlock 3 guidelines said that "All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones — Metro Rail functioning, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places."

The notice also said that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 August.
19:40 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Yoga centres, gyms to open from 5 Aug

The Centre said that while all educational institutions will remain shut till 31 August, yoga centres and gyms will be allowed to function from 5 August for which SOPs will be issued by the Union health ministry.

Additionally, international air travel is also prohibited unless permitted by the MHA.
18:40 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Gujarat Latest Updates

Gujarat CM says COVID-19 situation in state is better than others

 

"Around 50,000 fresh cases of coronavirus cases are emerging every day in India. As against 1,108 new cases in Gujarat on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh's tally was 7,948, followed by 7,717 cases in Maharashtra, 6,972 in Tamil Nadu and 5,536 in Karnataka," Rupani told reporters in Rajkot. Gujarat was on the 12th spot in terms of fresh cases. At one point, our mortality rate was 7 percent, the highest in the country. Now its 4 percent," said Rupani
17:50 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Favipiravir drug to be sold as 'Favivir' tablets by Hetero

Hyderabad-based company Hetero has been given permission to sell the anti-viral drug Favipiravir, being used for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, under the name 'Favivir'.

The medicine will be sold at Rs 59 per tablet, PTI reported. The company has been given the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero said in a statement.
17:15 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Puducherry Latest Updates

Highest single-day spike of 166 new COVID-19 cases in Puducherry today

Puducherry registered 166 fresh cases of coronavirus, highest single day spurt on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the union territory to 3,171.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 166 fresh cases were identified at the end of testing of 837 samples.

While there were 1,112 active cases total cases treated and discharged were 1,869 and fatalities remained 47 as no death was reported during the last 24 hours. Total patients in home quarantine were 143, the release said.

(PTI)
16:30 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Centre says number of recoveries is approaching 1 million

The Union health ministry said that the total number of recovered cases is fast approaching 1 million. Recovery rate reaches another high of 64.51 percent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recoveries/deaths ratio is 96.6 percent to 2.23 percent now.
15:52 (ist)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Bihar Latest Updates

Bihar govt says lockdown extension notice is fake

The Bihar information and public relations department said that a "fake" notice is being circulated on social media earlier on Wednesday regarding an extension of the lockdown in the state.

Earlier, the notice said that the lockdown will be extended for 16 days from 1 August.
15:27 (ist)

Coronavirus in Puducherry LATEST Updates

Puducherry reports highest single-day spike in cases

Puducherry registered 166 new cases of coronavirus, highest single day spurt on Wednesday, taking the tally of infections in the union territory to 3,171, reports PTI. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 166 fresh cases were identified at the end of testing of 837 samples.
15:20 (ist)

Coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar LATEST Updates

Andaman and Nicobar to impose weekend lockdown from 1 August

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has decided to impose a total lockdown on weekends beginning 1 August, says Chief Secretary Chetan B Sanghi.
15:16 (ist)

Coronavirus in Kerala LATEST Updates

Amid surging cases, lockdown continues in Thiruvananthapuram

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Thiruvananthapuram administration has decided to continue with the lockdown but decided to ease certain curbs implemented in the city corporation to ensure livelihood and revive normal day-to-day activities, reports PTI.

The city was under 'triple lockdown' since 5 July following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases and patients through contacts. Two coastal regions in the district were declared as containment zones earlier this month after authorities confirmed the community spread of the virus.
15:08 (ist)

Coronavirus in Maharashtra LATEST Updates

Maharashtra Police reports 236 new cases among its personnel

In Maharashtra, 236 more police personnel test positive for Covid-19, and one official died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 98. The total number of cases in the force is 8,958, of which 6,962 have recovered and 1,898 are being treated, reports ANI, citing the Maharashtra Police.
15:02 (ist)

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LATEST Updates

Tamil Nadu's fatality rate at 1.6%, says CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday conducted a virtual review meeting with district collectors on the coronavirus situation. “So far, the state has recorded 3,659 deaths,” he says, according to ANI. “The fatality rate in the state at 1.6 percent.”
14:47 (ist)

Coronavirus in Telangana LATEST Updates

Telangana reports 1,764 new cases, 12 deaths today

Telangana continued to witness a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases with 1,764 additions and 12 deaths being reported, taking the tally of those who tested positive to the virus to 58,906.
14:39 (ist)

Coronavirus in Bihar LATEST Updates

Bihar extends lockdown for 16 days from 1 August

The Bihar government has extended lockdown for 16 days from 1 August, reports ANI, citing an order from the state’s home department.

According to the order, all offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate offices and Public Corporation shall work with 50 percent subordinate staff while officers will attend office. All commercial and private offices allowed to operate at 50 percent strength.
14:34 (ist)

Coronavirus in Delhi LATEST Updates

Arvind Kejriwal announces delinking of hotels from hospitals

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced delinking of hotels from hospitals in view of the improving COVID-19 situation in the national capital, reports PTI.

Kejriwal said all beds in such hotels, which were recently attached to hospitals, were lying vacant for the last many days. The decision was taken after the chief minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the city.
14:28 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India's recovery rate now at 64.5%

India now has over 5 lakh active cases while more than 9.8 lakh patients have recovered. Recovery rate now at 64.5 percent.
14:23 (ist)

Coronavirus in Manipur LATEST Updates

Manipur reports first COVID-19 death

Manipur reported its first COVID-19 death as a 56-year-old man succumbed to the disease at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Wednesday, an official said. This is the first COVID-19 death in the state, Director of RIMS, Ahanthem Santa Singh told PTI.
14:16 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India's Hetero Labs wins approval to launch COVID-19 drug favipiravir

India's Hetero Labs Ltd said on Wednesday it received local regulatory approval to launch its version of anti-viral drug favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19, reports Reuters. The drug, priced at 59 rupees (79 cents) per tablet, will be available at drug stores from Wednesday, privately held Hetero said.
14:13 (ist)

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LATEST Updates

Tamil Nadu governor isolates himself for a week

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has isolated himself for a week based on doctor's advice, as three more people in the Raj Bhavan here have tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI.

However, the Governor is "fit and healthy," a Raj Bhavan communique said and indicated the move on isolation was a precautionary exercise. 
14:11 (ist)

Coronavirus in UK LATEST Updates

Britain signs up for 60 million doses of possible COVID-19 vaccine

The UK government has signed a fourth coronavirus vaccine deal, securing up to 60 million doses of an experimental treatment being developed by drug giants GSK and Sanofi, reports BBC. The government has already signed up for 100 million doses of the Oxford University vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca.

It has also secured another 90 million doses of two other promising vaccines. However, it is still uncertain which, if any, of the vaccines may work.

14:06 (ist)

Coronavirus in India LATEST Updates

India reports over 48,000 cases, 768 new deaths in past 24 hrs

India on Wednesday registered 48,513 new cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s total climbs up to 15,31,669. The toll rises to 34,193 with 768 fresh fatalities. India now has over 5 lakh active cases while more than 9.8 lakh patients have recovered.

July 29, 2020 - 22:46 (IST)

July 29, 2020 - 22:46 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates

Maharashtra govt allows malls to open without theatres, food courts

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued directions to extend the lockdown, with amendments, to operationalise 'Mission Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening, till 31 August.

"In Municipal Corporations of Mumbai Metropolitan Area including Greater Mumbai, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur: Malls and market complexes to be operational from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 Aug, but without theatres, food courts and restaurants," the statement said.

July 29, 2020 - 22:32 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Updates

Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till 31 Aug

The Maharashtra government on TWednesday extended the lockdown in the state till 31 August.

July 29, 2020 - 22:14 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Updates

Tripura govt extends complete lockdown till 4 Aug

As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Tripura, the state government on Wednesday extended the “complete lockdown” till 4 August. 

​“We are going through a phase when social distancing and masks can protect us alone. Twenty-one people have regrettably died till now, most of them veterans. The ongoing lockdown that was supposed to continue till Thursday morning would now continue till 5 am on August 4. All guidelines from the ongoing lockdown would be in force,” Deb said.

July 29, 2020 - 21:01 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in Andhra Pradesh Latest Updates

Over 10,000 new cases in Andhra Pradesh today

Andhra Pradesh reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time on Wednesday. 10,093 new cases were reported.

"The state also conducted a record 70,584 tests in the last 24 hours. Sixty-five people succumbed to Covid-19 taking the total toll to 1213 in the state," The Indian Express reported.

July 29, 2020 - 20:02 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

International travel allowed only under Vande Bharat Mission

According to Unlock 3 guidelines, international travel has been allowed "in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission", The Indian Express reported. 

July 29, 2020 - 19:55 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing

The Centre said, "Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, such as wearing of masks etc. In this regard, instructions issued by MHA on 21 July shall be followed."

Additionally, social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations still not permitted. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 August, 2020.

July 29, 2020 - 19:46 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

List of general activities prohibited in Unlock 3:

The MHA notice on Unlock 3 guidelines said that "All activities, except the following, shall be permitted outside containment zones — Metro Rail functioning, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, and similar places."

The notice also said that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 August.

July 29, 2020 - 19:40 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Yoga centres, gyms to open from 5 Aug

The Centre said that while all educational institutions will remain shut till 31 August, yoga centres and gyms will be allowed to function from 5 August for which SOPs will be issued by the Union health ministry.

Additionally, international air travel is also prohibited unless permitted by the MHA.

July 29, 2020 - 19:27 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

MHA issues 'Unlock 3' guidelines to be enforced from 1 Aug

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the next phase of lifting lockdown restrictions in the country. The set of guidelines said that while more curbs are set to lift in areas outside containment areas, the lockdown in containment areas is extended till 31 August.

July 29, 2020 - 19:16 (IST)

Coronavirus Outbreak in India Latest Updates

Centre asks DCGI to ensure 'equitable' distribution of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab

The Union health ministry has asked the Drugs Controller General of India to ensure equitable distribution of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab drugs, which have been included as "investigational therapies" in the national treatment protocols for COVID-19, across the country. The aim is to ensure that their availability is not skewed and does not remain confined to metropolitan areas, an official said.

The ministry has shot off a letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), asking it to ascertain how many states and Union territories (UTs) have been covered and which of them are left, as far as the availability and distribution of these drugs by the respective companies is concerned.

"I am directed to say that apart from availability, the geographical distribution/reach of the drugs included as part of investigational therapies in Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19, namely Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, may also be monitored.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Tripura, the state government on Wednesday extended the “complete lockdown” till 4 August.

​“We are going through a phase when social distancing and masks can protect us alone. Twenty-one people have regrettably died till now, most of them veterans. The ongoing lockdown that was supposed to continue till Thursday morning would now continue till 5 am on August 4. All guidelines from the ongoing lockdown would be in force,” Deb said.

The Centre said, "Independence Day functions will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols, such as wearing of masks etc. In this regard, instructions issued by MHA on 21 July shall be followed."

Additionally, social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations still not permitted. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 August, 2020.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the next phase of lifting lockdown restrictions in the country. The set of guidelines said that while more curbs are set to lift in areas outside containment areas, the lockdown in containment areas is extended till 31 August.

Hyderabad-based company Hetero has been given permission to sell the anti-viral drug Favipiravir, being used for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, under the name 'Favivir'.

The medicine will be sold at Rs 59 per tablet, PTI reported. The company has been given the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the 'test track treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) is lower than what it is globally. On Wednesday, the CFR stood at 2.23 per cent, the lowest since April 1, the health ministry said in a statement.

"Not only has the CFR been kept low, but successful implementation of effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardised clinical management protocols based on a holistic standard of care approach have in tandem resulted in a consistent trend of more than 30,000 recoveries per day for the sixth consecutive day," it said.

The district administration in Thiruvananthapuram has decided to continue with the lockdown but decided to ease certain curbs implemented in the city corporation to ensure livelihood and revive normal day-to-day activities.

Reports claimed that Bihar announced a lockdown extension starting 1 August. However, the govt said reports were "fake". The Nitish Kumar govt will hold a meeting and decide on the lockdown by this evening.

India on Wednesday registered 48,513 new cases in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s total climbs up to 15,31,669. The toll rises to 34,193 with 768 fresh fatalities. India now has over 5 lakh active cases while more than 9.8 lakh patients have recovered.

Even as the Union health ministry announced that India is among the "countries with the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates", a serological surveillance conducted in Mumbai showed that over half the people in the city's slums are likely to have been infected by the virus.

The survey results, which included 6,936 samples in three wards of the municipal coporation and included both slum and non-slum areas, showed sero-prevalence of 57 percent in slum areas and 16 percent in non-slum areas.

Of them, asymptomatic infections are likely to be a high proportion of all infections, the  Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said in a press release. 'Sero-prevalence' is defined as the "overall occurrence of a disease or condition within a defined population at one time, as measured by blood tests)," Aids Info said.

The MCGM added that the higher prevalence in slums could be possibly due to population density and shared common facilities (toilets, water points etc), whereas, lower prevalence in non-slums could be due to better social distancing and access to better hygiene.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra inched closer to 4 lakh (3,91,440 as on Tuesday) with with addition of 7,717 new cases while the toll rose to 14,165 with 282 (121 fatalities in Mumbai region) new deaths, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra's Tuesday figures were lower than the recent highs which saw the state reporting over 10,000 cases last Tuesday.

Stating the Tuesday's figures as a "major relief", Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, however, warned people not to let their guards down. "Caution: Don't let the guard down! Don't let your mask down! Only get numbers down," he added.

India case fatality rate at 2.25%

Amidst this, India reported 47,000 new cases of coronavirus across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 14,83,157 while the toll, according to figures released by Union health ministry, rose to 33,425 with 654 new deaths.

Out of the total cases, there are 4,96,988 active cases, while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 64.23 percent.

The ministry added that more than five lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a single day for two consecutive days. On 26 July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27 July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 27 July is 1,73,34,885, including 5,28,082 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The health ministry also said that the COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate (CFR) declined to 2.25 percent, and that "India now is among countries with the lowest fatality rates". The CFR reduced from around 3.33 percent in mid-June to 2.25 percent on Tuesday.

Figures in other states

As many as 3,490 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The COVID-19 active cases in the state stand at 27,934. So far, 44,520 discharges and 1,497 deaths have been reported in the state.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,972 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Tuesday, the state government said. The total number of cases stands at 2,27,688 including 57,073 active cases, 1,66,956 discharges and 3,659 deaths.

As many as 5,536 new COVID-19 cases and 102 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the state health department. With these new cases of coronavirus, the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 1,07,001 including 64,434 active cases, 40,504 discharges and 2,055 deaths.

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed 1,056 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 1,32,275, said Delhi government in a bulletin. According to the bulletin, 28 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported today, taking the death toll to 3,881 deaths.

As many as 1,135 patients were recovered/discharged/migrated taking the total number of such patients to 1,17,507 recovered/discharged. The active cases dropped to 10,887 on Tuesday as compared to 10,994 on Monday.

Bengal govt extends partial lockdown till 31 Aug

On Tuesday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the lockdown in the containment zones of the state will continue till 31 August as also the biweekly restrictions in place to check the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said schools and colleges will remain closed till 31 August and a decision on their reopening will be taken in September.

"The lockdown in containment zones will continue till 31 August. The biweekly total lockdown across the state will also remain in place till the end of next month," Banerjee said. Total lockdown will be imposed on 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 31 August, she said.

"The biweekly lockdown will be implemented mostly on Saturdays and Sundays. But since festivals like Eid as also Independence Day are happening on Saturdays, lockdown will be enforced on some other day," she added.

However, later on Tuesday, the state government withdrew the lockdown on 2 and 9 August due to "festivals and important community occasions".

No deaths in Delhi's LNJP reported on 27 July, says Kejriwal

LNJP Hospital, the Delhi government's biggest COVID-19 treatment facility, did not report any death due to coronavirus on Monday, for the first time in a couple of months, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The 2,000-bed hospital's medical director attributed the feat to "extensive ICU care, plasma bank facility, top heathcare facilities and dedication of doctors and other heathcare workers".

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal announced, "No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday."

At least one death due to COVID-19 was recorded daily in the past couple of months, but "yesterday no fatality happened at LNJP", Medical Director Suresh Kumar said.

Till Tuesday evening about 389 of the hospital's 2,000 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, of whom 88 were in ICU and two on ventilators, he said.

Delhi recorded 1,056 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to over 1.32 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,881, authorities said.

Two accused in Thoothukudi custodial deaths case test COVID-19 positive

Head constable Murugan and constable Muthuraj, two accused in the Thoothukudi custodial deaths case tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Madurai Central Prison sources were quoted by ANI as saying.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers probing the case also tested positive on Friday, along with another accused Sub-Inspector Pauldurain,'' Prison Deputy Inspector General Palani informed.

Last month, P Jeyraraj (55) and his son J Benicks (31), were allegedly tortured in the police station, leading to their deaths.

Five policemen have been arrested in the case and have been transferred to the Madurai Central Jail from Thoothukudi. A district police court had earlier ordered a 15-day remand for three police officials in the case.

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: July 30, 2020 07:34:38 IST

