Coronavirus Updates: Amit Shah tells Delhi, Haryana, UP CMs to increase rapid antigen testing to reduce transmission rate

Coronavirus Updates: RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

As a result of an agreement with the drugmaker announced earlier this week, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has secured more than 500,000 treatment courses of the drug for American hospitals through September.

The US has secured nearly the entire world stock of antiviral drug remdesivir from US-based Gilead Sciences for the next three months, leaving hardly any stock of the key COVID-19 drug for the rest of the world.

New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, shot up by nearly 50,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, marking the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

Governors of US states hit hardest by the resurgent coronavirus halted or reversed steps to reopen their economies on Wednesday, led by California, the nation’s most populous state and a new epicenter of the pandemic.

The United States has seen record 52,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE’s tracker.

With over 26.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.06 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.14 lakh.

As many as 5,800 vehicles seized in the last two days, in connection with violation of coronavirus lockdown norms. On 30 June 3,508 vehicles were seized and on 1 July, 2369 vehicles were seized, said Mumbai Police.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 90,56,173 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till yesterday (1 July). Of these, 2,29,588 were tested yesterday.

Trump’s comments came a day after Republican lawmakers suggested that he wear a mask in public to set a good example for Americans. “If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in the interview.

After long resisting wearing a mask in public, President Donald Trump said Wednesday he thinks it makes him look like the Lone Ranger, and he likes it. “I’m all for masks. I think masks are good,” Trump told Fox Business in an interview. "People have seen me wearing one.”

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Thursday, crossed 6 lakh as India reports 19,148 cases in the past 24 hours. India now has 6,04,641 cases and 17,834 deaths. The toll has increased by 434.

According to the Maharashtra Prison Department, a total of 363 inmates and 102 jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19 to date. Four inmates have died due to COVID-19 and a total of 255 inmates and 82 jail staff have also recovered so far. Mumbai's Central Prison has reported maximum positive cases with 181 inmates 44 Jail staff testing positive.

With 1,80,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049) and Delhi (89,802).

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 115 new coronavirus cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours. The state’s overall count rises to 18,427 and the toll reaches 426.

David Clark was also under fire for personally breaching strict lockdown rules twice earlier in the year, by taking his family on a beach trip and driving to a mountain biking track.

New Zealand’s embattled Health Minister resigned on Thursday after security slip-ups at quarantine facilities where the coronavirus was detected just days after officials declared it had been eliminated from the country, reports Reuters.

A 10-day complete lockdown has been enforced from Thursday in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said. Essential services and medical emergencies are exempted from the lockdown, while inter-city buses, autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to operate in these civic limits, they said.

"If you have recovered from COVID-19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID-19 patients," said Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged COVID-19 patients in the National Capital who have recovered from the viral infection to donate plasma for treatment of others.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefs media on the coronavirus on Thursday. He inaugurated a first-of-its-kind plasma bank in Delhi and said that the plasma therapy will help in treating coronavirus patients till a vaccine for the disease is found.

"If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call 1031 or WhatsApp at +918800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility," said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

An Indian Army Brigadier, posted at the Eastern Command in Kolkata, dies of the coronavirus, ANI reports.

He also added that nine out of 10 coronavirus patients have shown improvement after receiving plasma therapy. He says there is no community spread in Maharashtra and a total 93,000 patients have recovered till now in the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says remdesivir and favipiravir medicines will be available across the state in the next two days, ANI reports. “We are ensuring that it is not available for rich and influential people only,” he said.

In a series of tweets, Kumaraswamy hit out at Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and ministers for wasting their time in issuing contradictory statements instead of taking lessons from the Kerala government.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday slammed the BJP government in the state for its failure to protect the citizens from coronavirus, reports PTI.

845 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases in Andhra Pradesh to 16,097. Of these, 8,586 cases are active. The toll stands at 198, reports ANI.

"The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo's website, valid for sale and travel from 1 July 2020 till 31 December 2020," it added.

IndiGo said on Thursday it will give a 25 percent discount on the airfare to doctors and nurses till the end of 2020 as they are at the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. "The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as proof of their identity," the airline said in a press release.

According to the order, the curfew will remain in force till 8 July midnight.

Curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra's Beed city for eight days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus, officials said. Only essential and emergency services will be allowed to operate during the period, as per an order issued on Wednesday by Beed Collector Rahul Rekhawar.

The total number of people being tested for COVID-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore, said the Government on India, reports ANI. This has been possible due to removal of all bottlenecks by Government of India. Various steps taken by Central Government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19.

The Government on India on Thursday also said that till now, 90,56,173 tests conducted through a diagnostic testing network. There are now 1,065 testing labs in the country-768 in the public sector and 297 private labs. Yesterday, as many as 2,29,588 people got tested for COVID-19.

Through a significant step announced by the Central Government, COVID-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively a Government doctor.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari says India needs foreign direct investments worth Rs 50 to 60 lakh crore in infrastructure projects and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to boost the economy, which has been damaged by the coronavirus crisis. “The country at this juncture needs liquidity,” he tells PTI. “Without liquidity, our economy’s wheel will not accelerate.”

A total of 4,343 new coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 98,392, the state health department said.

"These kits can be provided by the Centre to UP and Haryana. Focus on early hospitalization to reduce mortality rates," the statement added.

The MHA on Thursday said that Home Minister Amit Shah told the CMs of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during a meeting that more testing using rapid antigen test kits should be done to help reduce the infection transmission rate.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose by 6,330 to 1,86,626 on Thursday. The state's toll rose to 8,178, while the death rate increased to 4.38.

These bodies can as a matter of abundant precaution be disposed as per the 'Guidelines on Dead Body Management' available on the website of Union Health Ministry which directs that handlers in PPE accompany the body for final rites, the letter stated.

"I would like to clarify that the dead bodies of such suspected COVID cases should be handed over to their relatives immediately and laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 should not be awaited," the letter written by Director General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Ministry, Dr Rajiv Garg said.

A letter on the matter was sent to all states and UTs on Wednesday in the wake of issues raised regarding death of suspected COVID-19 patients and bodies not being handed over to relatives pending confirmation of test report by hospitals.

The Union Health Ministry has asked all states and UTs to hand over bodies of suspected COVID-19 cases to their relatives without waiting for laboratory confirmation of the infection but said the mortal remains should be disposed of as per government guidelines.

"In a scientific brief published this week, the UN health agency reviewed 34 published studies on the association between smoking and COVID-19, including the probability of infection, hospitalisation, severity of disease and death," the report added.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday said that "smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe illness and death from the coronavirus in hospitalised patients, although it was unable to specify exactly how much greater those risks might be," News18 reported.

Earlier, state minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra and Congress legislator Anand Shankar Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

His sample was taken for testing to the Sadar Hospital on Tuesday and the report came on Wednesday evening.

The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic. Alam has been shifted to an isolation centre in the district, civil surgeon Dr MMP Singh said.

RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

He added, "Schools are closed but learning will continue. 'Learning with human feel' is the mantra of Delhi Government’s teaching learning approach. Digital technology to complement the efforts of teachers in reaching out to every child and assist them in learning. We are following the principle that a 'Digital Divide' should not come in the way of children’s access to learning opportunities. The core of our approach is outreach and connect between teachers and their students."

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said, "Our teachers will reach out to their students through WhatsApp or regular phone call. Give them light assignments and take regular feedback. In the process, they will also find out the well being of children. Students from KG to Class 10 will receive daily exercise and feedback from class teachers through Whatsapp. Teachers will connect through regular phone with those who do not have WhatsApp or smart phone."

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam has tested positive for COVID-19, the fourth legislator in Bihar to have contracted the disease.

The legislator from the Jokihat constituency in Araria district said he was asymptomatic. Alam has been shifted to an isolation centre in the district, civil surgeon Dr MMP Singh said.

His sample was taken for testing to the Sadar Hospital on Tuesday and the report came on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, state minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife, BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra and Congress legislator Anand Shankar Singh had tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The total number of people being tested for COVID-19 tests in the country will soon touch one crore, said the Government on India, reports ANI. This has been possible due to removal of all bottlenecks by Government of India. Various steps taken by Central Government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that there is no community spread in Maharashtra and a total 93,000 patients have recovered till now in the state. The state has reported over 1.8 COVID-19 cases.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past six lakh cases on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry data.

The US has secured nearly the entire world stock of antiviral drug remdesivir from US-based Gilead Sciences for the next three months, leaving hardly any stock of the key COVID-19 drug for the rest of the world.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate neared 60 percent on Wednesday even as both daily cases and deaths registered their highest spike so far. The Centre reiterated its appeal to states and Union territories to increase testing, including allowing private practitioners to prescribe COVID-19 tests to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines.

The appeal came as India entered Day One of Unlock 2.0, the second phase of easing restrictions on Wednesday, and a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned against "carelessness" in following guidelines.

Since the lockdown was lifted, the caseload has shot up, making India the world's fourth-worst affected country globally. India reported 3,94,958 infections during Unlock 1.0, which started on 1 June and ended on 30 June.

On Wednesday, India registered 507 new deaths with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 percent of the fatalities in the past 24 hours. In the past day, 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000.

The country had recorded a massive spike of 2,003 deaths on 17 June following a data reconciliation exercise carried out by states and UTs which brought to the fore large number of fatalities previously reported in Maharashtra and Delhi which were not attributed to COVID-19.

The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the ministry's updated data at 8 am.

In Mumbai, the rising cases forced the Mumbai Police to impose section 144 of CRPC prohibiting movement of people in public places and gatherings in the financial capital of India, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai region is one of the worst-affected cities by the pandemic in India. The city's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,708 on Wednesday with the addition of 1,511 new cases while toll from the virus reached 4,629 with 75 deaths, the BMC figures showed, according to PTI.

The National Capital Delhi too has been hit hard by the pandemic with nearly 90,000 cases.

In Bihar, the death of a Patna groom due to COVID-19 remained on the spotlight as over 200 people turned up at his funeral.

More than 100 people have tested positive in Patna district in the last few days, out of over 350 who have been tested upon contact tracing, reports said. This is so far, the largest infection chain reported in Bihar.

In the meantime, the International Labour Organisation warned that if another COVID-19 wave hits in the second half of 2020, there would be global working-hour loss of 11.9 percent — equivalent to the loss of 340 million full-time jobs.

The highly uncertain recovery in the second half of the year will not be enough to go back to pre-pandemic levels even in the best scenario, the agency warned.

Modi hails role of doctors

In a short video message, the prime minister hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

"India salutes our doctors — exceptional caregivers who are at the forefront of a spirited fight against COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BC Roy, celebrated as Doctors' Day.

He also said while mother's give birth, doctors ensure our rebirth. They are saving lives by putting themselves in danger, he added.

In the meantime, Union health secretary Preeti Sudan and ICMR director general Balram Bhargava on Wednesday wrote to state governments and Union territories to increase testing.

"It is strongly advised that you should take all possible steps to ensure full capacity utilization of all COVID-19 testing laboratories in the State/UT," the letter stated.

Cases from states

According to ANI, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with 5,537 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The total count of cases has gone up to 1,80,298 including 79,075 active cases, 93,154 recovered cases and 8,053 deaths.

One hundred and ninety-eight persons died in the state in the last 24 hours, the report said.

In Tamil Nadu, 3,882 new cases and 63 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the state has increased to 94,049 including 39,856 active cases, 52,926 discharged patients and 1,264 deaths.

In the meantime, Delhi's COVID-19 count reached 89,802 including 27,007 active cases, 59,992 cured/discharged/migrated and 2,803 deaths. Sixty-one persons died in the state in the last 24 hours due to the virus.

A total of 151 new COVID-19 positive cases and 131 recoveries were reported in Kerala on Wednesday, the news agency said. The total positive cases stand at 4,593 including 2,130 active cases. There are 124 COVID-19 hotspots in the state.

Punjab reported 101 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases 5,668 including 3,989 discharged patients and 149 deaths.

A total of 26 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours. The total count of reported cases in the state is 1,260 out of which 681 cases are active.

Twenty-three Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 103 out of which 23 patients are in Delhi. A total of 251 personnel have recovered so far, according to ITBP.

Karnataka has reported 1,272 new COVID-19 positive cases including 735 cases from Bengaluru Urban. The total count of cases is 16,514 while the death toll rose to 253 after 7 deaths were reported today.

Uttarakhand reported 66 new COVID-19 cases today taking the total number of cases to 2,947.

Himachal Pradesh Health Department said that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 960 out of which 336 cases are active.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 585 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 88 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Wednesday taking the total number of reported cases in the state to 10,076.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Wednesday visited Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex which has been turned into emergency COVID care centre.

Kejriwal said that arrangement for around 500 beds has been done at the Centre which is connected to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that government has decided to set up a plasma bank in Guwahati in the next four-five days.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to 30 June, with 2,17,931 samples being tested on Tuesday.

With inputs from agencies