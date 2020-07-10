Coronavirus Updates: Uttar Pradesh will enforce statewide lockdown from tomorrow till 13 July

Coronavirus Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government will impose a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on 13 July

With over 30.1 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.2 crore, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 5.4 lakh.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to chair a meeting of Group of ministers (GoM) on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday morning.

The Union health ministry is likely to hold a briefing on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday at 4 pm, ThePrint reported. Thursday's briefing will be the first in a month.

The coronavirus death toll in Mumbai crossed the 5,000-mark on Wednesday with 62 new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. While the death toll reached 5,061, the tally of coronavirus cases in the country's financial capital rose to 87,513 with 1,381 new patients found since Tuesday evening.

The number of cases is triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 12 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as evidence mounts of the airborne spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The United States faces a bleak summer with record-breaking infections and many states forced to close parts of the economy again, leaving some workers without a paycheck.

The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

It will also enlist and screen people in high-risk groups – those aged above 60 or having comorbid conditions – through house-to-house surveys in containment zones, buffer zones, and areas with isolated cases.

The Delhi government will now start enlisting and screening for coronavirus daily-wagers, domestic helps, auto drivers and food suppliers under its revised 'COVID Response Plan', according to an official order.

Themed ''Be The Revival: India and a Better New World'', the event will have 5,000 global participants from 30 nations and it will be addressed by 250 global speakers in 75 sessions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will deliver the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign, the Prime Minister's Office said.

During the nationwide lockdown, the residents of Varanasi and members of social organisations, through their own efforts as well as by providing assistance to the district administration, ensured that food was timely available for everyone in need, a PMO statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with representatives of Varanasi-based NGOs to discuss their efforts towards food distribution and other assistance rendered during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Prime Minister's Office has said. Modi represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha.

The president’s office said those provisions in the law, approved by Congress, were “against the public interest” and “unconstitutional,” by creating expenses for the federal government without new sources of revenue to cover them.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday vetoed provisions of a law that obligated the federal government to provide drinking water, disinfectants, and a guarantee of hospital beds to indigenous communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Reuters.

As many as 2,67,061 samples were tested on Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. A total of 1,07,40,832 samples have been tested so far.

India’s coronavirus tally rises to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll is up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination is contemplating to reduce the syllabus for Class 10 and 12 for the academic year 2020-’21, reports PTI.

Rajasthan on Thursday reports 149 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths. With this, the state’s tally has risen to 22,212 and the toll stands at 489, reports ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi based non-governmental organisations via video conference on Thursday. Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said, reports PTI.

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, a day after an employee of the Raj Nivas was found to be infected with the virus. reports PTI.

Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was fear among people to come forward voluntarily and work during the coronavirus pandemic, reports ANI. “This is a new form of service,” he adds.

“This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm on Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide the next course of action on lockdown,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal government will impose a lockdown in containment zones across the state for seven days beginning 5 pm on Thursday to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at the state secretariat on Wednesday.

“The nodal officer will provide voluntary plasma donor, including replacement donors, keeping in view the projected requirement of convalescent plasma and the scarce availability of this meager resource,” said the Aam Aadmi Party.

The Delhi government says all the medical superintendents or those in-charge of hospitals in government, private and corporate sectors have to nominate a nodal officer, ANI reports.

He further said that experts were raising questions on India, saying the coronavirus situation will get worse. “Uttar Pradesh, a state with population 23 to 24 crores, with support of its people overcame all these apprehensions,” he claims.

The prime minister that around 800 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, pointing that many lives have been saved in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a huge country like Brazil, with a similar population to Uttar Pradesh, has suffered around 65,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports ANI.

Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases on Thursday crossed the 240,000-mark after 3,359 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 61 people died of the disease, taking the death toll to 4,983, the health ministry said. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the number of recovered patients have reached 145,311, reports PTI.

"Ninety percent of active coronavirus cases were reported in eight states, while 86 percent deaths had occurred in six states, and that mortality rate was at 2.75 percent," said the health minister.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India's COVID-19 rate is now at 21.8 days. He further reiterated that there has been no cases of community transmission in the nation yet.

"We are seeing on TV that India has become the 3rd most COVID-19 affected country. It is necessary to see this in correct perspective, we are a country with the 2nd highest population in the world. Our cases per million are 538, while world average is 1,453," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday.

With 11 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, the total number of confirmed cases climbed to 287 on Thursday, said a health department official.

Two more patients succumbed to the infectious disease in Puducherry.

Puducherry reported 49 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the overall count in the Union Territory to 1,200. An official source said the new cases were identified at the end of testing of 772 samples.

IIM Calcutta has announced that it will start the academic year in the online mode from August. "Starting August 2020, new as well as returning students of the MBA programme will attend classes digitally from the safety of their homes," the institute said in a statement on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for a meeting with state ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and corporators from Bengaluru, to discuss the city’s COVID-19 management, reports ANI.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday chaired the 18th high-level Group Of Ministers meeting to review, monitor, and evaluated the evolving situation of the pandemic. A presentation on the ground situation as well as the latest statistics were made and future strategies were drawn up during the meeting.

The global comparison between the five most affected countries clearly depicted that India has one of the lowest cases per million (538) and deaths per million (15) compared the global average of 1453 and 68.7, respectively, said the Government of India, reports ANI.

In these times, it is natural to talk about revival and it is equally natural to link global revival and India, said the prime minister. Narendra Modi further said that history has shown that India has overcome every challenge, be it social or economic. "The same spirit continues now. On one hand, India is fighting a battle against the global pandemic. We are also focusing on the economic health," he said.

The pandemic has once again shown that India's pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world, said Narendra Modi. "It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries" he said.

Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible, and no wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery, the prime minister noted.

India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity, Narendra Modi said on Thursday. "This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming," he adds.

"I'm certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020.

Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world's children, said the Prime Minister. "Our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of COVID19 vaccine." said Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020

While speaking on the economic crisis amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said: 'We are making the economy more productive and economic friendly. Every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. Cash has been directly put into their accounts. This will not only reenergise the rural economy and durable infrastructure in rural areas."

The number of coronavirus cases rose to 7,504 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district on Thursday after 166 more people tested positive for the disease, reports PTI. Among the fresh cases, 101 were reported from the city and 65 from rural parts of the district.

The Assam government has decided to impose a "total lockdown" in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, reports PTI. The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reports 13 deaths and 1,555 cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours, ANI reports. With this, the state now has 23,814 COVID-19 infections.

Speaking to reporters here after the cabinet meeting, he said ministers from Bengaluru city and Chief Minister's political secretary S R Vishwanath will be appointed for each zone.

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday decided to appoint ministers as in-charge for each zone in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic, reports PTI.

82 Pakistani nationals who were stuck in India due to COVID-19 lockdown crossed over to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border today, said Arunpal Singh, Protocol Officer (Police), reports ANI.

Odisha reports its highest single-day rise of 577 Covid-19 cases, taking the total in the state to 11,201, PTI reports. The toll rose by four and is now 52.

Around 2,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the virus, out of which, 1,300 policemen have resumed their duties after recovery. At least 12 policemen have died due to COVID-19 so far, according to police.

A 53-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died on Thursday morning at a hospital, weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI.

We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. If you look at cases per million population it still remains amongst lowest in the world: Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health

In the briefing of the Union health ministry on Thursday, ICMR was asked about the internal letter which instructed clinical trial sites chosen to conduct human trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, to make it available for public use by 15 August. The country's top medical research authority replied as saying that the letter, signed by ICMR DG Balram Bhargava, was "only intended to expedite duly approved trials."

The number of tests has increased, on an average, we are testing more than 2.6 lakhs of samples per day. We hope to see a further rise by the use of the antigen test, said ICMR scientist Nivedita Gupta at the press briefing on Thursday.

"They have given its member states the right to report after assessing the local conditions," the statement said.

The ministry also said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has also "not provided any standard definition of the localised outbreak and community transmission".

The Union health ministry on Thursday said there was no community transmission in India yet and there had only been "some localised outbreak"

Besides, the GoM was told that six states — Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal — account for 86 percent of the deaths caused by COVID-19 and 32 districts account for 80 percent of such fatalities, the Union Health Ministry said, PTI reported.

Eight states, including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana, account for around 90 percent of the active COVID-19 cases in the country and 80 percent of the active cases have been reported from 49 districts, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 was informed on Thursday.

MHA joint secretary PS Srivastava said, "Till 8 July, 6,79,831 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Delhi, that means 35,780 tests per 10 lakh people. Over 20,000 tests are being conducted daily."

"It is a dynamic and evolving situation; we are keeping abreast with the information coming from WHO headquarters on this aspect," said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health on World Health Organization (WHO) saying that "the virus may be airborne".

"All offices, markets and commercial establishments will remain closed. However, essential services will be allowed. Trains will continue to operate," the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government will impose a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on 13 July, ANI reported.

"He had recovered from COVID-19 but was found to be suffering from blood cancer," the BMC said.

The BMC on Thursday said that a 20-year-old patient who was admitted to King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital died by suicide after hanging himself.

"This will be an ordinance making one time enhancement in the limit as the government needs money to make payments immediately," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy was quoted by News18 as saying.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the "The Karnataka Contingency Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2020" to increase the contingency fund limit to Rs 500 crore.

6,875 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths, and 4,067 recoveries were reported in Maharashtra on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths, the state health department said.

The total COVID-19 cases stood at 1,26,581 of which Chennai accounted for 73,728, a health department bulletin said.As many as 42,369 samples were tested on Thursday, the highest in a day so far and 14,91,783 specimens have been examined till date. The number of virus testing centres increased to 100 in the state with two more facilities, one each in government and the private sector getting approved.

Fresh COVID-19 cases again breached the 4,000 mark in Tamil Nadu after a gap of three days and 65 deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 1.26 lakh and the toll to 1,765. Though the state's daily count of fresh cases soared to 4,231, the downtrend in the fresh infections in the state capital continued with the addition of only 1,216 cases.

Maharashtra reported 6,875 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths, and 4,067 recoveries on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,30,599 including 1,27,259 recovered, 93,652 active cases and 9,667 deaths, the state health department said.

A central team led by a senior official of the Union Health and Family Welfare department reviewed the pandemic situation in the city on Thursday. Led by Additional Secretary of union health and family welfare department Aarti Ahuja, the team held discussions with state Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar and senior officials. The team which includes Rajendra Ratnoo, government of India's monitoring officer for Tamil Nadu, visited the exclusive COVID-19 hospital at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar estate.

It held discussions with Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials. The team appreciated the state government's measures to combat the coronavirus and also the untiring efforts of the frontline health workers in treating the infected, official sources said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said all cities in the state should set up 'corona vigilance committees', "to involve participation of citizens in the fight against COVID-19 and help the local administration in monitoring the ground situation," The Indian Express reported.

We are the second-most populous country of the world. Despite a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well. If you look at cases per million population it still remains amongst lowest in the world, said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Ministry of Health on Thursday.

The Assam government has decided to impose a "total lockdown" in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, reports PTI. The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

Narendra Modi said the Indian economy has started seeing 'green shoots' of recovery and that the country remains one of the most open economies in the world. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reports 13 deaths and 1,555 cases of the coronavirus in 24 hours on Thursday. With this, the state now has 23,814 COVID-19 infections.

The pandemic has once again shown that India's pharma industry is an asset not just for India but for the entire world, said Narendra Modi. 'It has played a leading role in reducing the cost of medicines, especially for developing countries' he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020 today, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, which will also feature a "never-seen-before" performance on the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat campaign.

There may be some localised pockets where transmission is high but as a country, there's no community transmission, said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India's COVID-19 rate is now at 21.8 days. He further reiterated that there has been no cases of community transmission in the nation yet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with representatives from Varanasi based non-governmental organisations via video conference on Thursday. Kashi has vigorously countered the unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the prime minister said.

India’s coronavirus total rises to 7,67,296, with 24,879 new cases in 24 hours. This is the highest single-day surge in fresh infections. The toll is up by 487 to 21,129. More than 4.76 lakh people have recovered.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to chair a meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on the coronavirus situation in the country on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, deaths due to COVID-19 cross the 5,000 mark in Mumbai.

India's coronavirus cases rose by 22,752 in 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the country to 7,42,717 on Wednesday. The toll rose to 20,642 with 482 new single-day casualties, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total tally of cases includes 2,64,944 active cases and 4,56,830 recoveries. The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at 61.53 percent currently.

Officials in the ministry also said that during the last 24 hours, 2,62,679 samples have been tested of which more than 53,000 samples have been tested in private labs. The cumulative number of samples tested, as of now is 1,04,73,771.

Kerala, Bengal, MP and Karnataka report highest single-day spike in cases

With a jump of 301 coronavirus cases in Kerala on Wednesday, the state recorded the highest single-day rise in cases. Reports said that of the new infections, 90 were through local transmission.

West Bengal also witnessed its highest jump in cases with 986 new infections in the last 24 hours. The state also recorded 23 deaths. According to data from the state health department, there are 7,705 total active cases in West Bengal.

This spike in cases comes a day ahead of the enforcement of a "strict" lockdown imposed by the Mamata Banerjee government in the containment zones of the state. "Since Wednesday morning, people queued up before local shops, wholesale grocery chains and hypermarkets like Spencer's, More, METRO Cash & Carry, etc, to stock daily essentials," News18 reported.

"This lockdown in containment zones in West Bengal will continue for seven days from 5 pm Thursday. Will review the situation after seven days and then decide next course of action on lockdown," Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

Karnataka was also among the states that registered a record rise in cases on Wednesday with 2,062 testing positive for the virus and a record 54 fatalities. The total number of cases rose to 28,877 and the toll to 470 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh reported 409 new cases with which the total number of cases rose to 16,036.

Congress' Sushmita Dev tests COVID-19 positive

All India Mahila Congress president and former Assam MP Sushmita Dev tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Dev announced the test result in a tweet, and said that she was asymptomatic.

"My report as signed by Department of Microbiology, Silchar Medical College, Cachar, Assam says I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic as of now. I thank everyone for their concern and calls," she said.

Hemant Soren in home quarantine

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren quarantined himself at his Ranchi residence on Wednesday after a cabinet minister whom he had met recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Soren had recently come in contact with state minister Mithilesh Thakur who has tested positive for COVID-19. Soren also urged staff members of the Chief Minister's Office to go into home quarantine.

The chief minister's samples were to be tested during the day, PTI reported.

UP govt to undertake cleanliness drive to curb COVID-19

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a three-day special cleanliness campaign to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection and other communicable diseases.

"The three-day special cleanliness campaign will be organised on 10, 11, and 12 July in villages and urban areas,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said after chairing a meeting of senior officials, PTI reported.

The campaign will be organised in coordination with the departments of urban development, rural development, panchayati raj and other institutions, the report added.

The UP chief minister also directed that special attention should be given to social distancing during the campaign.

As part of the campaign, anti-larval chemicals will be sprayed in all districts of the state and fogging will also be done. The chief minister also stressed on cleaning of water tanks, and said public toilets must be constructed in rural areas on a priority basis.

He added that COVID-19 testing capacity should be increased to 35,000 tests per day.

State-wise COVID-19 cases, deaths

Maharashtra reported 6,603 new coronavirus cases and 198 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 2,23,724 and toll to 9,448. Of the total new cases, 1,347 cases were from Mumbai. Three new cases were reported in the city's Dharavi area on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Police reported 278 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 48 hours, taking active cases in the force to 1,113 and death toll to 71.

Tamil Nadu — the second worst-affected state from COVID-19 — has a total of 1,22,350 cases and 1,700 deaths due to coronavirus.

The state reported 64 deaths and 3,756 new COVID-19 positive cases today. There are 46,480 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Delhi recorded a total of 1,02,831 COVID-19 cases including 3,165 deaths.

Three new COVID19 positive cases were reported in Mizoram; the total number of cases in the state stands at 201 including 58 active cases and 143 cured/discharged.

A total of 749 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Bihar, the state health department said. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reaches 13,274, including 9,338 recovered cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1,196 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Active cases in the state stood at 9,980.

A total of 20,331 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. The death toll stands at 845, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Seventeen personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 166 in the force. A total of 282 personnel have recovered from the disease.

Rajasthan recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths till 8.30 pm, taking the total number of cases to 16,036 and deaths to 629. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,420.

Five fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,435 including 793 recoveries.

According to the Union health ministry, Assam has reported 12,522 COVID-19 cases including 4,179 active cases, 8,329 recovered and 14 deaths so far. Gujarat has reported 37,550 cases including 8,853 active cases, 26,720 recovered and 1,977 deaths.

A total of 1,062 new COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, according to the state government.

Americans face testing delays as virus surges

Four months, 3o lakh confirmed infections and over 1,30,000 deaths into the coronavirus outbreak in the US, Americans confronted with an alarming resurgence of the scourge are facing long lines at testing sites in the summer heat or are getting turned away, while others are going a week or more without receiving a diagnosis, AP reported on Wednesday.

Some sites are running out of kits, while labs are reporting shortages of materials and workers to process the swabs, the news agency added.

Some frustrated Americans are left to wonder why the US can’t seem to get its act together, especially after it was given fair warning as the virus wreaked havoc in China and then Italy, Spain and New York.

In an especially alarming indicator, the percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus is on the rise across nearly the entire country, hitting almost 27 percent in Arizona, 19 percent in Florida and 17 percent in South Carolina, the report added.

With inputs from agencies