Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra records 322 deaths, 9,601 new cases; case fatality rate now at 3.55%

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 4,31,719, while the toll reached 15,316, said the state health department

Mizoram registered a total of 412 COVID-19 infections as on Saturday with 165 active cases. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, the state has recorded 247 COVID-19 recoveries so far.

"If necessary, they can do it virtually. More than five persons can’t visit public representatives together," said Mishra.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that the Chief Minister had directed all public representatives to not hold public events until 14 August, in view of several legislators and BJP leaders having contracted coronavirus.

Of these, 18,356 have come in July alone, more than all COVID-19 deaths in the previous months put together.

India now has the fifth highest COVID-19 toll in the world after overtaking Italy's fatality count of 35,132. The country’s overall toll stood at 35,748 on Friday night.

He added that India has one of the lowest case fatality rates globally, which is also steadily decreasing.

Of the total coronavirus active cases, 0.28 percent patients are on ventilators, 1.61 percent patients required ICU support and 2.32 percent are on oxygen support, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday following the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19.

Chairing the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through video-conference on Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India has achieved the milestone of more than 10 lakh recoveries, a recovery rate to 64.54 percent.

The infant has been taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The test result of the mother, who gave birth to the baby at home, turned out to be negative, the district spokesperson said.

A nine-day old girl from Hailakandi district became the youngest person in Assam to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

There are 9,811 active cases of the coronavirus and 1,277 more patients have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,357, Sarma said.

The novel coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 40,000 mark on Friday with 1,862 more people, including a nine-day-old baby, testing positive, while four more deaths took the toll to 98, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

With 57,117 fresh COVID-19 infections, India's total positive cases now stand at 16,95,988 as on Saturday. Of the total, there are 5,65,103 active cases, according to the latest data released by the union health ministry.

The COVID-19 toll in India climbed to 36,511 on Saturday after 764 patients succumbed to the viral infection in the past 24 hours, said the health ministry. So far, 10,94,374 patients have been cured and discharged.

The recommendations of the committee at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for approval, highly-placed sources told PTI.

A subject expert committee on COVID-19 on Friday recommended to the country's drug regulator that permission be granted to Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting the second and third phases of human clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate.

He also noted that even though cases are decreasing in Delhi, they are increasing in bordering areas like Noida and Ghaziabad. In such a scenario, a move to open hotels in these areas should have come only after the Lieutenant Governor's permission.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain told ANI that the serological survey for COVID-19 will start today in the National Capital. In the last survey, 24 percent people were tested positive.

After his death, Kerala Police extended condolences to his family and remembered him for his valuable contributions in the service.

Ajithan, a 55-year-old officer, was undergoing treatment at Idukki Medical College and as he was suffering from a heart ailment his condition worsened and was shifted to Kottayam medical college, as per the hospital.

Kerala on Friday reported its first death of a police officer due to COIVD-19, informed the state police department on Saturday.

The system would be operational from 2 August on spandana.ap.gov.in portal.

People coming into Andhra Pradesh will now only need to register their details on the government's Spandana portal to obtain an entry pass, according to Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu.

It has not opened its borders fully yet but the Andhra Pradesh government is now liberalising inter-state movement of people in tune with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre.

So far, the union territory has registered 2,185 discharges and 51 deaths.

After 139 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Puducherry, the total number of positive cases reached 3,593, including 1,357 active cases, said the UT health department on Saturday.

"I am requesting the state government (Telangana) to focus on testing, tracing and treatment. There is a need to increase the number of tests (in Telangana). The more number of the tests, the faster the containment of the disease. You know, Delhi as a union territory I am personally monitoring. There is 84 per cent recovery rate in Delhi. All the states should emulate the Delhi model," he said.

All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy said in Hyderabad.

The directive came with a condition that mentioned, "hopefully the situation will be normal by then."

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools across the state from 5 September. According to Indian Express, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to be prepared for reopening of schools on the date.

Himachal Pradesh recorded 10 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall count to 2,574, including 1,086 active cases on Saturday. According to the state healh department, there have been 12 deaths and 1,459 recoveries so far.

According to the official data, the state currently has 11,979 active cases and 29,977 recovered cases. With 10 more deaths, a total of 690 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

As many as 563 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths have been reported from Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 42,646, said the State Health Department.

In a video message posted on Twitter, the Minister said he and his wife Vanaja were asymptomatic and there was no need for anyone to panic.

Karnataka Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Saturday said he and his wife have been under home quarantine after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Guwahati's COVID-19 testing figures have increased from 2,112 on 1 July to 6,240 on 31 July. "On 4 July, total positive cases were 777, and on 31 July it was 281. On 4 July the positivity rate was 33.5%, and on 31 July it was 4.5%, - healthy improvement," he tweeted.

With 36,569 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have jumped to 10,94,374, taking the recovery rate to among COVID-19 patients to 64.53 percent, the health ministry said on Saturday."With such consistent increase in recoveries, the gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 5,29,271. Active cases (5,65,103) are under medical supervision," it said in a release.

Delhi reports 1,118 fresh infections, 1,201 recoveries and 26 deaths, taking the total number of case in the National Capital to 1,36,716 including and toll to 3,989, reports ANI quoting the state government. As many as 1,22,131 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated till date and the number of active cases is now 10,596 active cases, it said.

Senior BJP leader and former minister P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday, reports news agency PTI quoting party sources. He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. Rao recently posted a video byte on social media saying he contracted COVID-19, but there was nothing to worry as he was taking good care. He was on ventilator support as he suffered a lung infection, BJP sources told PTI.

Tamil Nadu reports a spurt of 5,879 new COVID-19 cases and 99 deaths, pushing the state's case count to 2,51,738 and toll to 4,034, reports ANI quoting the state health department. As many as 1,90,966 patients have been discharged till date and the state now has 56,738 active cases. A total of 60,580 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin.

Maharashtra reported 9,601 COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths today, taking total cases to 4,31,719 including 2,66,883 recoveries and 15,316 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/SX3hobl7cS

Maharashtra recorded 9,601 new COVID-19 cases and 322 deaths today, taking total cases in the state to 4,31,719 and toll to 15, 316, reports ANI quoting the state health department. As many as 2,66,883 persons have recovered so far and the number of active cases stands at 1,49,214 out of which 46,345 cases are in Pune, it said.

Mumbai registers 1,059 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths, taking active cases to 20,749 and toll to 6,395, reports ANI quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Number of recoveries rose to 87,906 with 832 more patients being discharged from hospitals in the city, it said.

On a positive note, the discharge rate improved to 69.41 percent as 2,143 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.There are 20,631 active cases in the state at present.

West Bengal reported highest single-day COVID-19 fatality of 48 on Saturday, even as the daily rise in cases crossed the 2,500 for the first time, as per a bulletin issued by the state Health Department. The state detected 2,589 fresh cases, taking the case count to 72,777, it said. The toll rose to 1,629 with the new deaths, it added.

Rajasthan recorded 1,160 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths today, taking total cases to 43,243 out of which 11,881 patients are receiving treatment,reports ANI quoting the state health department. A total of 29,144 patients have been discharged after treatment while 694 others have died so far.

The number of COVID-19 containment zones has come down to 496 in Delhi after an extensive review by the AAP government, providing relief to thousands of people living in such restricted areas, reports PTI. A review meeting was held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday on the status of the containment zones in the national capital. "The number of containment zones in Delhi scaled down from 715 on 27 July to 496 on 31 July. "This move will bring significant relief to residents of some red zones in the city that have been contained for months, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said."

The district administration has asked the firms in the Chakan MIDC area not to allow the employees who live in containment zones to report for work at present, he said.

At least 76 workers of a firm in Chakan area of Pune district have tested positive for coronavirus, reports news agency PTI quoting Dr Baliram Gadave, Tehsil Health Officer, Khed. The firm had, on its own, sent swab samples of around 900 employees for testing two days ago, he said. "So far it has received results of around 750 samples and at least76 employees have been found to have contracted the infection," the officer said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said a public awareness campaign would be held as part of phase 2 from August 1 to August 14 to break the COVID-19 chain fully.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday launched the 14-day second phase of its 'Kill Corona' campaign by banning stone-laying ceremonies, public rallies and preventing elected representatives from meeting more than five persons at a time in their homes of offices, reports PTI. The earlier phase of the campaign, from July 1 to July 15, comprised intense door-to-door health check-ups.

Officials told the minister that the health department received complaints that some private hospitals charged 10 times more than the normal.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday directed that an inquiry by a committee of senior officials be held into complaints of private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for COVID-19 treatment. He said steps should be taken to ensure that fees, as decided by the government, is implemented and report on vacant beds in hospitals is communicated to the government promptly, an official release said. He also directed that tough action be taken against hospitals which did not follow the regulations.

738 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand take the total number of cases to 12,104 including 7,477, active cases, 4,513 recovered and discharged cases and 114 deaths, reports ANI quoting state health department.

COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 lakh in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday as another 9,276 patients were added and 58 more succumbed to the disease.

The high-level Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 has agreed to the health ministry's proposal to allow the export of indigenously made ventilators.

India continues to report among the lowest case fatality rates(CFR) in the world, which has now dropped to 2.15 percent— the lowest since the first lockdown in March, the Union health ministry said in a press release. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is now 64.53 percent, it said.

The total COVID-19 cases in Assam crossed the 40,000-mark on Friday after 1862 new cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

Asking states to emulate the 'Delhi model' in their fight against COVID-19, the minister said that the National Capital registered a recovery rate of 84 percent.

Of the total 16,95,988 cases, there are 5,65,103 active cases, according to the latest data released by the union health ministry.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally, while just 0.28 percent of the total active patients are on ventilator, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 percent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative 1,88,32,970 samples have been tested up to 30 July with 6,42,588 being examined on Thursday.

However, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is progressively declining and now stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally.

In Delhi, the next round of sero-prevalence survey is slated to begin on Saturday, with authorities gearing up for the five-day exercise to comprehensively analyse the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

India's fatality rate among lowest globally, says Vardhan

Chairing the 19th meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 through video-conference, Vardhan said India has achieved the milestone of more than 10 lakh recoveries, a recovery rate to 64.54 percent.

"This shows that the active cases under medical supervision are only 33.27 pc or approximately 1/3rd of total positive cases,” he was quoted as saying in a health ministry statement.

“India's Case Fatality Rate is also progressively reducing and currently stands at 2.18 percent, one of the lowest globally," he said.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri, MoS Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh Lal Mandaviya, MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey and MoS Home Nityanand Rai joined the meeting.

Speaking on the severity of the disease, Vardhan said, "Out of the total active cases, only 0.28 pc patients are on ventilators, 1.61 pc patients needed ICU support and 2.32 pc are on oxygen support.”

On the country's testing capacity, he said 6,42,588 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours through a network of 1,331 labs — 911 government and 420 private – which has taken the cumulative number to more than 1.88 crore tests so far.

The GoM was briefed on the current status of COVID-19 in India and was apprised about the ramping up of the domestic production capacities of various sectors for manufacturing PPEs, masks, ventilators and drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, the statement said.

In terms of healthcare logistics, cumulatively 268.25 lakh N-95 masks, 120.40 lakh PPEs and 1,083.77 lakh HCQ tablets have been distributed to states/UTs and Central institutions, it said.

State-wise cases and deaths

Of the 779 deaths reported on Friday, 266 were from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 83 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh and 57 from Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal registered 46 deaths, Delhi 29, Gujarat 22, Jammu and Kashmir 17, Madhya Pradesh 14 and Rajasthan and Telangana 13 each.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Odisha, nine from Punjab, five from Jharkhand, four each from Bihar, Haryana, Manipur and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa and Chhattisgarh, two each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala while Ladakh and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.

Manipur has for the first time reported COVID-19 fatalities.

Among the 35,747 deaths reported till now, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum 14,728 fatalities, followed by Delhi with 3,936 deaths, Tamil Nadu 3,838, Gujarat 2,418, Karnataka 2,230, Uttar Pradesh 1,587, West Bengal 1,536, Andhra Pradesh 1,281 and Madhya Pradesh 857.

So far, 663 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 505 in Telangana, 417 in Haryana, 370 in Punjab, 365 in Jammu and Kashmir, 282 in Bihar, 169 in Odisha, 103 in Jharkhand, 94 in Assam, 76 in Uttarakhand and 70 in Kerala.

Chhattisgarh has registered 51 deaths, Puducherry 48, Goa 42, Tripura 21, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh 14 each, Ladakh seven, Meghalaya and Nagaland five each, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Manipur four each, Arunachal Pradesh three, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

Delhi govt's sero-survey to begin from tomorrow

The next sero-prevalence survey is scheduled to be conducted from 1-5 August.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had on 22 July announced that after analysing the results of the last survey, it was decided that more such exercises would be undertaken every month to formulate better policies for tackling the COVID-19 situation in the city.

A senior government official said 15,000 samples would be collected over a span of five days and the survey would kickstart in four districts, including north and northwest Delhi.

It would follow the same protocol as that of the survey conducted earlier by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

All CDMOs will be tasked with carrying out the survey in their districts. Random people will be tested for antibodies.

The health department has prepared a detailed plan under which every district medical officer has been asked to conduct the survey in their respective jurisdictions, officials said.

The last sero-prevalence survey was conducted by the Delhi government in association with the NCDC from 27 June to 10 July.

UK PM halts lockdown easing

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday applied brakes on further easing of lockdown measures, due from this weekend, in England, fearing a spike in the COVID-19 cases.

Addressing a briefing at Downing Street in London, Johnson said, "we must squeeze the brake pedal" to keep the virus under control and also announced that face coverings will become mandatory across many more indoor settings, such as cinemas, besides just public transport and shops and supermarkets.

"The prevalence of the virus in the community, in England, is likely to be rising for the first time since May," said Johnson, referring to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) data.

“That means until August 15 at the earliest casinos, bowling alleys, skating rinks and the remaining close-contact services must remain closed. Indoor performances will not resume, pilots of larger gatherings in sports venues and conference centres will not take place, and wedding receptions of up to 30 people will not be permitted," he said.

The UK PM insisted that progress against coronavirus continues, with the daily and weekly number of deaths falling, but warned that some European countries are "struggling" to control it.

“The UK must be ready to react," he said.

With inputs from PTI