Coronavirus Updates: Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tests positive for COVID-19, being hospitalised

Coronavirus Updates: Yediyurappa is the fourth BJP leader to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, which also saw a minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh succumbing to the virus

Pointing out that 4,900 challans were issued to people for various violations on Friday, Singh asked why it is so difficult for people to wear masks, wash hands or not spit on roads.

He warned of dangerous consequences for the state, which has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past few days if people did not follow the safety norms.

Taking note of the "highly irresponsible" behaviour of some people not following the COVID-19 rules, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the state's safety is in the hands of its people.

Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz, said in a statement that he has the virus but, like Gohmert, has no symptoms. He is at least the 11th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said Saturday he tested positive for the coronavirus days after he sat close to another member of the panel, Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who also tested positive.

The committee "highlighted the anticipated lengthy duration of this COVID-19 pandemic", the WHO said in a statement, and warned of the risk of "response fatigue" given the socio-economic pressures on countries.

The World Health Organization on Saturday warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm, reports AFP.

Two persons from Cachar and one from Golaghat succumbed to the infection during the day.

Three more COVID-19 patients died in Assam on Saturday, taking the toll to 101, while 1,457 new positive cases pushed the states coronavirus count to 41,726, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Hence it has been decided to extend the survey till Friday, an official said.

A fresh sero-prevalence survey began on Saturday for a comprehensive assessment of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi, but due not many samples could be collected due to the Eid holiday, reports PTI.

In a bid to augment the testing facilities, Odisha government on Saturday allowed private hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests through Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR methods, a notification issued by the health and family welfare department reports PTI.

Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks, surpasses Delhi as the third-most affected region in India. As of Saturday evening, Andhra had 1,50,209 infections, while Delhi had 1,36,716 cases.

As the pandemic worsens, United States, which has been hit the hardest, counted 61,262 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday. It was the fifth consecutive day with more than 60,000 infections recorded. There were also 1,051 deaths in the 24-hour period. The US has now tallied more than 4.6 million cases and 154,319 deaths, making it the hardest-hit country in the world.

India’s coronavirus count crosses the 17-lakh mark after 54,735 new cases are reported in 24 hours on Sunday. There are now 17,50,723 cases, while the toll rose by 853 to 37,364. India now has 5,67,730 active cases while as many as 11,45,629 people have recovered from the infection.

Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines until 5 August. The Union Territory yesterday recorded 613 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the total cases in the Union Territory to 20,972, reports ANI.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo L pez-Gatell said late Friday that I express my respect to the nine of Mexico's 32 state governors who called for his resignation, adding "I hope we can continue to work together.

The head of Mexico's efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has sidestepped calls to resign after Mexico posted a record case increase and the country's death count rose to overtake the United Kingdom as the third-highest in the world, reports AP.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested across the country up to 1 August is 1,98,21,831 including 4,63,172 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The agency says eight of the newly confirmed cases were locally infected while the rest came from overseas.

South Korea has reported 30 additional cases of the coronavirus, most of them associated with international arrivals. The cases announced Sunday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national tally to 14,366 with 301 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kamla Rani Varun dies in Lucknow. She had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 18 July, reports ANI

The Congress party took to Twitter to question the Centre's move to curb the pandemic from spreading. "When will the government stop living in denial and start taking action to control the spread of Corona in the country?" the tweet read.

Odisha reports 1,434 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. The state now has a total of 34,913 infections, reports ANI.

India's recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently, reports PTI. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 65.44%, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13%, the data stated.

Puducherry reports 200 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours on Sunday morning. The total number of cases in Puducherry rises to 3,806, including 1,445 active cases, 2,309 recovered cases and 52 deaths.

Peretz is the second Israeli minister to have been infected with the virus. Israel's former health minister, Yaakov Litzman, also contracted it and later recovered.

An Israeli Cabinet minister says he has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports AP. Minister for Jerusalem and Heritage Rafi Peretz tweeted late Saturday that he received a positive result after being tested the previous day. He said he felt well.

Kamal Rani, the cabinet minister for Technical Education in the UP government, succumbed to COVID-19 at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled the death of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun who was being treated for COVID-19 and urged people to take all precautions to protect themselves from the virus, reports PTI.

Eighty-three more people, including 14 security personnel and seven healthcare workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 1,673, reports PTI.

The ICMR in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the AIIMS is planning to set up the National Clinical Registry which will help researchers and policy makers understand effectiveness of investigational therapies, adverse effects taking place and generate evidence for improving the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A registry of hospitalised COVID-19 patients across the country is being mooted to collect real-time data which will help improve treatment outcomes, analyse trends in the progression of the pandemic and calibrate response, reports PTI.

Roads were virtually empty with no vehicles plying on account of the strict implementation of the curbs, with police making it clear that private vehicles will be allowed only for emergency purposes.

Tamil Nadu went on a total shutdown mode on Sunday with the government imposing intense curbs as part of its anti-coronavirus measures, leaving main roads deserted while most shops, barring pharmacies,remained closed.

Singapore on Sunday reported 313 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total count to 52,825. The sole community case is a permanent resident (foreigner), said the Ministry of Health (MOH). There were five imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

It said that 248,577 people have so far recovered across the country. The total number of active cases was 25,146.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on the second day of Eid al-Adha reported that six more people lost their lives due to the contagion, taking the death toll to 5,976.

Pakistan has recorded 553 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 279,699, officials said on Sunday, reports PTI.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the total recovered cases exceed active cases by 5,77,899 as of Sunday. Currently, the COVID-19 active cases (5,67,730) account for 32.43 percent of the total cases.

The prisoner had escaped from Kokrajhar's RNB Civil Hospital on Tuesday night, Superintendent of Police Rakesh Roshan said.

A rape-accused coronavirus positive prisoner, who had managed to escape from a hospital in Assam's Kokrajhar district, was arrested on Sunday from Lungshun area along the Indo-Bhutan border, police said.

Delhi on Sunday reported 961 COVID-19 cases, 1,186 recovered /discharged/migrated, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi at 1,37,677 and death toll due to the infection stands at 4,004. The city's recovery rate is at 89.56% with total active cases at 10,356. Till date, 55,982 tests per million population have been conducted in the national capital.

Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Health Ministry Dr Rajiv Garg underlined that administrative and medical teams should be responsive to the psychological needs of patients admitted in COVID-19 wards and ICUs of various hospitals.

Though mobile phones are allowed in hospital wards, the missive was issued following some representation from the kin of patients alleging otherwise.

The Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients so that they can interact with family and friends through video conferencing, which would provide them psychological support, reports PTI.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Even though his health is fine, he has been admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice, Shah said on Twitter. The minister also requested all who into contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested. Shah had on Saturday spoken at ICCR’s international webinar ‘Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This was the last event he attended.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been advised home isolation, reports news agency PTI quoting a hospital bulletin. According to news agency ANI, Purohit is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by a medical team.

The IPL Governing Council has received official clearance from the government to host the Indian Premier League in the UAE this year, said reports. Accprding to news agency PTI, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting that the tournament will be played from 19 September to 10 November. Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count in the country, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe. The GC also decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO.

"Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week," stated the BBCI in a press release.

toll to 53, an official said. He said 230 people were discharged, taking the overall count of such cases to 4,668, leaving Goa with 1,809 active ones.

A record spike of 337 COVID-19 cases in Goa on Sunday took the infection count in the coastal state to 6,530, while the death of five people increased the

"I did not have any symptoms as such. But for immigration requirement, I had to do the COVID test and the report came positive on Friday. I've been in home quarantine since then," the 42-year-old told news agency PTI. "I'm taking multi vitamins and doing perfectly alright but now I will have to wait and see. It depends how long it takes to recover totally," he said about his resumption plans. His wife Simantini will be tested on Tuesday.

Ace Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine in Kolkata, the result spoiling his plans to compete on the European Tour. A four-time winner on the European Tour, including back-to-back Indian Open triumphs in 2016 and 2017, Chawrasia had started training at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course and was slated to fly to England this week.

Rajasthan recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 706, the health department said. The state also reported 1,167 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 44,410. Of them, 12,488 are active, it said. A total of 29,697 people have been discharged after treatment, a health department official said.

The Goa government on Sunday said that plasma therapy treatment for critical patients of COVID- 19 has begun in the state. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane made this announcement on Twitter.

Bihar reported 10 COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours raising the toll to 322, while 2,762 fresh cases took the states coronavirus count to 57,270, the health department said on Sunday. The number of testing in a day has doubled in the state in the last five days, the department said.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine.

The news of Singh, the Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, testing positive for COVID-19 comes on a day when Kamal Rani Varun, the lone woman member in the state cabinet, succumbed to the disease.

Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, a state government official said on Sunday. "He tested positive for COVID-19 around two-three days ago," he said.

Coronavirus Updates: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.



Rajasthan recorded 12 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease to 706, the health department said. The state also reported 1,167 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the total caseload to 44,410. Of them, 12,488 are active, it said.

The IPL Governing Council has received official clearance from the government to host the Indian Premier League in the UAE this year, said reports.

Singer and politician Babul Supriya said on Twitter that he had met Union home minister Amit Shah — who has tested positive for COVID-19— "day before evening" and has advised to confine himself by doctors.

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. Even though his health is fine, he has been admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice, Shah said on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit have also tested positive for the virus.

The Assam government has issued a new set of guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday. The order will come into force from 7 pm on Sunday and continue till 14 August.

Currently, the COVID-19 active cases (5,67,730) account for 32.43 percent of the total cases. India's recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629.

Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting coronavirus. She was 62.

India's recoveries have mounted to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

The WHO warned the coronavirus pandemic was likely to be "lengthy" after its emergency committee met to evaluate the crisis six months after sounding the international alarm

India registered over 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Saturday, taking the nationwide case count to 16,95,988. However, recoveries also surged to 10,94,374 and the recovery rate improved to 64.53 percent, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Lieutenant General Anil Baijal resurfaced, with the latest point of contention being the LG's cancellation of orders allowing weekly markets and hotel to resume business in the National Capital.

The capital also saw the beginning of the second round of a sero-survey to gauge the spread of the virus.

According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Saturday, the country recorded 57,118 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the overall case count to 16,95,988, while the toll jumped to 36,511 with 764 people succumbing to the disease during the same period. At the same time, the number of recoveries too surged to 10,94,374, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cumulatively 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to 31 July with 5,25,689 of them being tested on Friday.

Of the new 764 deaths reported on Saturday, 265 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 43 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat, 16 from Punjab, 14 each from Bihar and Telangana, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Rajasthan.

Of the total 36,511 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 14,994, followed by 3,963 in Delhi, 3,935 in Tamil Nadu, 2,441 in Gujarat, 2,314 in Karnataka, 1,630 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,581 in West Bengal, 1,349 in Andhra Pradesh and 867 in Madhya Pradesh, the data showed.

Case fatality rate drops to 2.15%

The health ministry had in the morning reported that there are 5,65,103 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.53 percent, while the fatality rate had further dropped to 2.15 percent— the lowest since the first lockdown—the ministry said in a statement issued later in the day.

On the global platform, India continues to register and maintain the lowest COVID-19 mortality rate, it said, asserting that this is a testimony to the focused, coordinated, pre-emptive, graded and evolving "test, track, treat" strategy and efforts of the Centre, states and Union Territories.

On the backdrop of rising recoveries and falling fatality rate, the Centre decided to allowed the export of indigenously produced ventilators, the ministry said. As on 31 July, only 0.22 percent of the active cases in the country were on ventilators, it stated.

Delhi's containment zones down to 496, sero-survey kicks off

Following a steady decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the containment zones have also come down to 496 from 715 providing relief to thousands of people living in these restricted areas. The decision was taken after a two-day review, said Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot.

In Delhi, a locality is declared a containment zone by district authorities if three or more persons test positive to COVID-19. In a review of COVID-19 situation in Delhi, on 29 June, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had expressed concern over the large size of containment zones in Delhi as it restricted movement of a large population, Gahlot said.

While more restrictions are being eased under Unlock 3, a fresh scuffle is on between the AAP government and the lieutenant governor, this time on whether hotels and weekly bazaars should be reopened. A day after LG Anil Baijal rejected the AAP government's decision to allow hotels and weekly bazaars to resume business, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking directions to the LG to reverse his order.

Sisodia accused the Centre of adopting a "dual policy" towards Delhi where COVID-19 situation has been "quite under control" in past one month and "is gradually headed to become normal" and said the state government would resend its proposal on reopening of hotels and weekly markets to the lieutenant governor on Tuesday.

"At such a time when hotels and weekly markets are open in the whole country, even in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka etc where highest number of cases have been reported hotels, it is beyond comprehension as to what the Centre wishes to achieve by keeping hotels and weekly markets shut in Delhi," he wrote.

"I request you to ask the LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their business, jobs will be generated, and that the condition of the economy will improve," Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said in his letter.

Meanwhile, a five-day sero-survey, aimed at covering all districts and various demographic segments, began in the National Capital on Saturday. This will aid the govt to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances, the chief minister's office tweeted.

A senior government official told news agency PTI that under the exercise, 15,000 samples would be collected from 1 to 5 August, across different areas and age groups. Representative samples will be taken from all the 11 districts, he said.

A sero-prevalence survey involves testing the blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection. An earlier survey from 27 June to 10 July had shown that 24 percent of Delhi residents have developed antibodies.

The city reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 1,36,716. The active cases stand at 10,596. With 26 fresh fatalities, the toll mounted to 3,989.

Odisha, Telangana see record spikes in new cases

Many state and UTs reported fresh infections and deaths in the day, with Arunachal Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha witnessing record spikes in daily cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 107 more, including 40 security personnel, tested positive for the disease, taking the state's tally to 1,591. "Forty security personnel of various central paramilitary forces -37 from Changlang and one each from Papum Pare, Namsai and Tirap - are among fresh patients," said state surveillance officer L Jampa. All, barring three, are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID Care Centres, he added.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 670 active cases, while 918 people have recovered from the disease and three have succumbed to it.

With 1,602 COVID-19 cases, Odisha also saw its biggest single-day surge in cases, propelling the state's total to 33,479, while the toll rose to 187 with 10 more deaths. Ganjam district — which has emerged as a virus hotspot— has so far accounted for 99 fatalities, followed by Khurda which has reported 25 deaths. Odisha now has 12,736 active cases, while 20,518 patients have recovered from the contagion so far, the state health department said.

Telangana reported 2,083 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the count of positive cases in the state to 64,786. With 11 more deaths, the COVID-19 toll in the state rose to 530, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on 31 July.

While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the epicentre of the contagion in the state, continues to report a high number of cases, there has been a sharp rise in the infections from different districts, including Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar, the bulletin showed.

Maharashtra added 9,601 new cases to its overall count, which rose to 4,31,719 on Saturday while the death of 322 patients, including 45 in Mumbai, took the toll in the state to 15,316, the health department said.

Andhra Pradesh also reported a sharp increase in cases, with 9,276 new patients and 58 deaths pushing the case count over 1.5 lakh. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)leader and former minister P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital in Vijayawada on Saturday, party sources told PTI. He was on ventilator support as he suffered a lung infection, the sources said.

The-59-year old leader had on 25 July in a tweet said that there was nothing to worry about and he would emerge hale and hearty. However, he lost the nearly three-week battle with the virus on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI