Coronavirus Updates: Centre postpones JEE, NEET to September due to COVID-19 pandemic; Pakistan foreign minister tests positive

Coronavirus Updates: Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced that the JEE and NEET exams have been postponed to September in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, as many as 71 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the infectious disease while toll stood at one.

Arunchal Pradesh registered a total 232 coronavirus cases on Friday after 37 fresh infections were reported in a single day, said chief minister Pema Khandu. The figure also included 160 active cases.

The MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Her husband tested positive for the infection on Thursday and both of them have been home quarantined, the official said.

A woman MLA has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.

Writing to Bharat Biotech and principal investigators of medical colleges, ICMR D-G Balram Bhargava asked to step up the trial procedure of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine so that results clinical trial can be launched by 15 August.

The global tally of coronavirus cases stood at 10,836,500 with as many as 5,20,634 people succumbing to the viral infection, according to the John Hopkins University tracker on Friday.

Over 92 lakh COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding that of the total 2,41,576 samples were tested on Thursday alone.

India registered over 6.25 lakh COVID-19 infections on Friday after 20,903 new cases were reported for the first time in single day. With 379 more fatalities, the COVID-19 toll across the nation stood at 18,213.

There are 2,27,439 active cases of the total 6,25,544 COVID-19 infections across the nation, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Of the total 6,25,544 coronavirus cases, as many as 3,79,892 patients have been cured of the viral disease as on Friday, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 60.73 percent.

With the death of 359 more people after contracting the novel coronavirus, the COVID-19 toll in India rose to 18,213 on Friday. This takes the mortality rate to 2.91 percent.

The approval process was fast-tracked following recommendation by the subject expert committee on COVID-19, considering the emergency and unmet medical need during the pandemic.

After Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, another potential COVID-19 vaccine indigenously developed by the Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd has got nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for human clinical trials, government sources said.

"Plague from China, that is what it is, should have never happened but they did allow it to happen. We had just signed a brand new trade deal and the ink wasn't even dry when it came over," Trump said at during the "Spirit of America Showcase" in the Grand Foyer of the White House.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again attacked Beijing over the outbreak of coronavirus infection, saying the "plague from China" should have never happened but it did especially when the United States had just signed a brand new trade deal with the Asian giant.

After 123 more individuals test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 18,785 on Friday. The state health department said that of the total, there are 3,307 active cases.

The COVID-19 toll in Rajasthan climbed to 435 after five more fatalities were registered as on Friday by 10.30 am, said the state health department.

Till now, 7.81 lakh PPEs and 12.76 lakh N-95 masks have been supplied in Delhi, 11.78 lakh PPEs and 20.64 N95 masks in Maharashtra, and 5.39 lakh PPEs and 9.81 lakh N95 masks in Tamil Nadu by Union Health Ministry, states the government of India.

Patients under home isolation will stand discharged after 10 days of onset of symptoms and no fever for three days, the guidelines stated. "Thereafter, the patient will be advised to isolate at home and self-monitor their health for further seven days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," the 'Revised Guidelines for Home Isolation of Very mild/pre-symptomatic/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases' stated.

Elderly patients aged above 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease and cerebro-vascular disease among others shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

However, immuno compromised patients (included HIV, transplant recipients, cancer therapy) are not eligible for home isolation, state the revised guidelines released on Thursday.

For a large number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no symptoms, the Union Health ministry has revised home isolation guidelines to include asymptomatic positive patients in the list of mild or pre-symptomatic coronavirus infection cases.

As per the guidelines, upon arrival travellers have been asked to go to the tourism kiosk at the respective entry point. "All tourists will undergo a basic screening through a thermal gun. Get your mandatory documents checked at the tourism kiosk. Your swab sample will be collected at the state entry point," the guidelines read.

Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ANI reported. People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place.

Bihar reported 10,914 COVID-19 infections on Friday after 231 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said the state health department.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has now reached 16,934. Of the total, there are 9,096 active cases. The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 206, said the health department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 837 fresh COVID-19 infections and eight deaths in the past 24 hours, said the State Health Department.

The amount has been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund and can be used to purchase the necessary machines and equipment for increasing the testing capacity of COVID-19.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sanctioned Rs 11.25 crore on Friday to increase the state's COVID-19 testing capacity. Of the total amount, Rs 3.75 crores has been approved for government medical colleges in Haldwani, Doon and Srinagar.

State General Secretary, BJP West Bengal, MP from Hooghly, Locket Chatterjee has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. The former actress took to Twitter to say, "I have tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well."

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from West Bengal, said that she has been in home quarantine for the past week and had mild fever. The West Bengal MP tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The Union health ministry on Friday said that the the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in India has crossed 60 percent, and stands at 60.73 percent today.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced that the JEE and NEET exams have been postponed to September in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 6,364 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 1,92,990. The toll rose to 8,376 after 198 deaths were reported. Of the total new cases 1,338 cases and 73 deaths were from Mumbai alone," News18 reported.

"However, they will be home quarantined, notwithstanding the Centre’s revised guidelines replacing home quarantine for domestic travellers with self-monitoring," the report quoted him as saying.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said people arriving in Punjab by road "will have to get registered either on the state government’s portal or the COVA app," The Indian Express reported.

Delhi government officials were quoted by News18 as saying that authorities had "started the process of conducting rapid antigen tests outside the coronavirus containment zones, a move that will scale up the city's capacity to check the spread of coronavirus in the National Capital."

Hero Indian Open, the biggest golf tournament the country hosts, was on Friday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament, co-sanctioned by the European Tour, was earlier scheduled to be held from 19 to 22 March in Gurugram but was postponed

Several other health experts also questioned the launch date proposed in the letter, which was widely shared on social media.

“Even with accelerated timelines, this seems really rushed, and hence with potential risks, inadequate attention to process.”

“To my knowledge, such an accelerated development pathway has not been done EVER for any kind of vaccine, even for the ones being tried out in other countries,” Anant Bhan, a doctor and public health researcher, said on Twitter.

The chief of India’s top clinical research agency said in a leaked letter circulated on Friday it envisaged launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by 15 August, prompting scepticism from some health experts who questioned the short timeline.

This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for Covid 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic. I will continue to carry on my duties from home. Please keep me in your prayers.

Keeping in mind the safety of students and to ensure quality education we have decided to postpone #JEE & #NEET examinations. JEE Main examination will be held between 1st-6th Sept, JEE advanced exam will be held on 27th Sept & NEET examination will be held on 13th Sept. pic.twitter.com/klTjtBxvuw

"However, they will be home quarantined, notwithstanding the Centre’s revised guidelines replacing home quarantine for domestic travellers with self-monitoring," the report quoted him as saying.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said people arriving in Punjab by road "will have to get registered either on the state government’s portal or the COVA app," The Indian Express reported.

Delhi government officials were quoted by News18 as saying that authorities had "started the process of conducting rapid antigen tests outside the coronavirus containment zones, a move that will scale up the city's capacity to check the spread of coronavirus in the National Capital."

Goa has re-opened its doors for domestic tourists amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ANI reported. This, a day after it reported its highest single- day spike of 95 COVID-19 cases.

People from across the country can now visit the coastal state though there are several restrictions still in place.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said that it aims to launch the COVID-19 vaccine being developed in partnership with Hyderebad-based Bharat Biotech for public health use by 15 August.

India's COVID-19 tally went past six lakh on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the toll rose to 17,834, according to the Union health ministry's data.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while it took just 44 days more to go past the six lakh mark.

The country's COVID-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 on Thursday, while 434 persons have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This is the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus infections increased by more than 18,000. There has been a surge of 4,14,106 COVID-19 cases from 1 June till date.

Meanwhile, the country has also crossed the nine-million mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, with 90,56,173 samples having been examined till 1 July, officials said on Thursday.

Number of people tested to touch 1 crore soon

The Union Health Ministry said the total number of people being tested for COVID-19 in the country will soon touch one crore.

"This has been (made) possible due to the removal of all bottlenecks by the government of India. Various steps taken by the Central government have paved the way for enhanced testing for COVID-19," the ministry said.

Through a significant step announced by the Central government on Wednesday, COVID-19 testing can now be done on the prescription of any registered practitioner, and not exclusively of a government doctor.

The Centre has strongly advised states and Union Territories to take immediate steps to facilitate testing at the earliest by enabling all qualified medical practitioners, including private ones, to prescribe COVID-19 test to any individual fulfilling the criteria for testing as per ICMR guidelines.

Officials of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also said there are now 1,065 testing labs in the country — 768 in the public sector and 297 in private.

The daily testing capacity is also growing fast, they said, adding it was around 1.5 lakh per day on May 25 and is more than three lakh per day now.

As many as 2,29,588 samples were tested on Wednesday, which took the cumulative number to 90,56,173, the country's apex health research body said.

Starting with just one laboratory, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, and having 100 in the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on June 23 validated 1000th testing lab, it said.

Amit Shah holds meet with CMs of Delhi, UP and Haryana

Amit Shah held a meeting with the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital and its adjoining areas, located in the two neighbouring states.

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, leading to the home minister stepping in to handle the situation and improve the health infrastructure.

Shah reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Delhi-NCR with the three chief ministers, a home ministry official said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present in the meeting.

The NCR comprises districts belonging to Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The prominent ones being Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad (both Uttar Pradesh) and Gurgaon, Faridabad (both in Haryana).

Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi — Yogi Adityanath, Manohar Lal Khattar and Arvind Kejriwal respectively — attended the meeting through video-conference.

The novel coronavirus has infected 89,000 people in Delhi and killed 2,803 as on Wednesday.

In Uttar Pradesh, the coronavirus tally has reached 24,056 cases and 718 deaths.

In the NCR district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, 2,362 COVID-19 cases have been detected positive and 22 people have lost their lives so far.

In Ghaziabad, so far 851 people have been infected by the coronavirus and 56 have died.

State-wise cases and deaths

Of the 434 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar and one each from Chhattisgarh and Goa.

Of the total 17,834 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 8,053 fatalities followed by Delhi with 2,803 deaths, Gujarat with 1,867,Tamil Nadu with 1,264, Uttar Pradesh with 718, West Bengal with 683, Madhya Pradesh with 581, Rajasthan with 421 and Telangana with 267 deaths.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 253 in Karnataka, 240 in Haryana, 193 in Andhra Pradesh, 149 in Punjab, 105 in Jammu and Kashmir, 70 in Bihar, 41 in Uttarakhand, 25 in Odisha and 24 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 15 deaths, Chhattisgarh 14, Assam and Puducherry 12 each, Himachal Pradesh 10, Chandigarh six, Goa four and Meghalaya, Tripura, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,80,298, followed by Tamil Nadu at 94,049, Delhi at 89,802, Gujarat at 33,232, Uttar Pradesh at 24,056, West Bengal at 19,170 and Rajasthan at 18,312 according to the ministry data.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 17,357 in Telangana, 16,514 in Karnataka, 15,252 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,941 in Haryana, and 13,861 in Madhya Pradesh.

It has risen to 10,249 in Bihar, 8,582 in Assam, 7,695 in Jammu and Kashmir and 7,316 in Odisha. Punjab has reported 5,668 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 4,593 cases.

A total of 2,947 people have been infected by the virus in Uttarakhand, 2,940 in Chhattisgarh, 2,521 in Jharkhand, 1,396 in Tripura, 1,387 in Goa, 1,260 in Manipur, 990 in Ladakh and 979 in Himachal Pradesh. Puducherry has recorded 714 COVID-19 cases, Nagaland 459, Chandigarh 446 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 215 COVID-19 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 195 cases, Mizoram has 160 cases, Sikkim has 101, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 100 infections so far, while Meghalaya has recorded 52 cases.

Odisha to start plasma therapy

The Odisha government decided to start plasma therapy for treatment of critically-ill COVID-19 patients in the state, official sources told PTI.

According to the sources, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the state''s Health and Family Welfare Minister NK Das, who asked the department officials to constitute a technical team to prepare a line of treatment for critically-ill COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy.

The minister also asked the officials to set up a plasma bank to facilitate the treatment, they said. The state took the decision keeping in view the high rate of recovery of patients.

With inputs from PTI