Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 7,760 new cases, 300 deaths; tally rises to 4,57,956

Coronavirus Updates: As many as 2,326 patients recovered during the day, the state health department said, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2.99 lakh

Auto refresh feeds

More than 18.14 million people around the world are reported to have been infected with the disease and 688,080​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a "silver bullet"; for Covid-19, and the road to normality would be long.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 6,61,715 COVID19 tests have been conducted in India in the last 24 hours.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday has said that he has tested positive for COVID19 and has been admitted to hospital.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb goes in self-isolation after two of his family members test positive. Deb says he is waiting for the results of his Covid-19 test.

Chairing a review meeting on 3 August, Gehlot also directed officials to ensure compliance of the COVID-19 health protocols, adding that the situation may worsen if the same are violated.

He said the collectors may impose other restrictions such as declaring containment zones and announcing a night curfew, according to the requirements.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has asked district collectors to clamp a lockdown in an area if the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise there.

He died while being shifted from Hyderabad to a COVID-19 Hospital in Vijayawada. He is survived by wife and two sons and two daughters, reports The Hindu.

According to media reports , Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah dies of coronavirus. Rajaiah had tested positive on Monday.

That figure is six times the number of confirmed cases in Italy's official COVID-19 tally. The results - viewed with the country's overall death toll of close to 35,000 -align with the 2.3 percent estimated mortality rate of the virus.

The results of nationwide antibody tests conducted on nearly 65,000 Italians indicate that some 1.5 million individuals or 2.5 percent of the population have had the coronavirus, health officials said on Monday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has tested negative for COVID-19. In a tweet he said, "My COVID-19 test results came negative. For next 7 days I will follow home quarantine & other guidelines. Also I will work from home,".

India records 52,050 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 18,55,745. The toll rises by 803 to 38,938. As many as 12,30,509 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far and the reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 5,86,298.

The United States adds 46,321 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The total count of cases in the US now stands at 47,11,323, with 1,55,366 deaths.

Mainland China announced 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. Of those, 28 were in the northwestern region of Xinjiang and two in Liaoning province in the northeast.

Both mainland China and Hong Kong reported fewer new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as strict measures to contain new infections appear to be taking effect, reports AP.

“Education is the key to personal development and the future of societies. It unlocks opportunities and narrows inequalities. It is the bedrock of informed, tolerant societies, and a primary driver of sustainable development. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education ever,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a video statement launching his policy brief on ‘Education and COVID19’ on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion students in all countries and continents and an additional 23.8 million children and youth could drop out or not have access to school next year due to the pandemic’s economic impact alone, the UN Secretary General’s policy brief on education said.

Telangana registers 1,286 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths as of 8 pm on Monday, taking the the state’s total tally to 68,946, ANI reports. The toll stands at 563.

Markets re-open in Bhopal, after 10-day complete lockdown to curb the spread of COVID19

A total of 12,30,509 people have recovered, while there are 5,86,298 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 66.31 percent, while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.10 percent, the data stated.

Supreme Court on Tuesday directs Central and State governments to continue providing timely old-age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential good and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis, reports ANI.

According to the Rajasthan health department on Tuesday reported 551 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths today till 10.30 am, taking the total number of cases to 46,106; death toll 727. 107 patients discharged from hospitals after being cured today. Total active cases now stand at 13,222.

"The passengers who were mostly students flew home by the chartered flight en route Moscow - Amritsar - Kochi with the assistance of Embassy of India in Moscow, Russia and Nixtour India Private Limited," the airline said in a press release.

IndiGo said on Tuesday that it operated a passenger charter flight from Moscow to Amritsar to Kochi on Sunday, bringing back a total of 212 Indians from the Russian capital, reports PTI.

So far, 7,950 police personnel have been discharged after recovery.

Three members of Maharashtra Police personnel have succumbed to the novel coronoavirus on Tuesday, reported ANI. At least 231 fresh COVID-19 infections were registered in the police force in the past 24 hours.

At least 1,47,018 people are being treated for the disease. Mumbai has 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra crossed 4.5 lakh on Tuesday, with over one-fourth cases from Mumbai. The state has 4,50,196 infections and 15,842 deaths.

Odisha reported 1,384 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 37,681 on Tuesday. Of the total, there are 14,349 active cases, 23,073 recoveries and 216 deaths, said the state health department.

Delhi government to extend serological survey by two more days, said health minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday, adding, "around 15,000 samples to be collected during the survey."

“Don’t forget, we’re much bigger than India and China,” Trump said. “China is having a massive flare up right now. India has a tremendous problem. Other countries have problems.”

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his country was doing “very well” its fight against the coronavirus pandemic while India is having a “tremendous problem” battling the health crisis, PTI reports.

Puducherry records 168 new coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, PTI reports. The union territory’s tally rises to 4,146 and the toll reaches 57.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the “international team” will deploy to Wuhan, the city where the pandemic is believed to have erupted late last year. Tedros said “terms of reference” have been drawn up by the WHO and China, but he did not specify.

The World Health Organisation said on Monday that an advance team looking into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak has concluded its mission in China, and the UN health agency is preparing the deployment of a larger group of experts to the suspected outbreak zone, reports PTI.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli along with other opposition leaders holds consultation meetings with health experts on COVID-19 situation in the country.

"There is no other golden moment like the one when Prime Minister Modi performs the 'bhoomi pujan' at Ayodhya, the Sena said. "Coronavirus is there, but will disappear with Lord Ram's blessings," it added.

An editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana" took a dig at the August 5 ceremony being held amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi won't be present in Ayodhya for the temple 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, reports PTI.

“The chief minister is asymptomatic,” Sriramulu says. “His condition is stable and he is responding to the treatment. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has high fever and doctors are treating him.”

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Tuesday held a meeting with doctors of the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah are receiving treatment for the coronavirus, reports ANI.

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 830 on Tuesday with the detection of 96 fresh infections, while one more fatality pushed its coronavirus death toll to 10, PTI reports.

82percent cases reported from 10 states in the country, says health ministry adding that 50 districts account for 66 percent of case load. "So not right to say that the infection has spread everywhere but it will more correct to say that it has spread to newer areas, : the representative said.

Pradhan is the second Union minister after Amit Shah to have tested COVID-19 positive. According to reports, he has been admitted to Medanta Hopsital in Gurugram.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "I got the tested done after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and the report came positive. I have been admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice but am healthy," he said in a tweet.

forces, reports PTI. The decision was taken at a meeting between officials of the state government and the paramilitary forces on Monday, an official said. Chief Minister Zoramthanga also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temporarily withhold inter-state movement of all paramilitary personnel during this month to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state. He said that daily statistics of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state indicates that the majority of new cases are detected among the paramilitary. Of the 504 cases reported in the case till date, 249 are security personnel and NDRF staffers, as per the state health department.

The Mizoram government has decided not to allow paramilitary personnel enter the state till 15 August in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases among the

Karnataka on Tuesday reported its biggest single day spike of 6,259 COVID-19 cases and 110 fresh deaths, taking the total infection count to 1,45,830 and the toll to 2,704, reports PTI quoting the state health department. The day also saw a record 6,777 patients getting discharged after recovery, outnumbering the fresh cases Out of 6,259 fresh cases, a total of 2,035 cases were from Bengaluru Urban district.

The state also registered 67 coronavirus casualties while another 6,953 patients got cured in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. In all 95,625 coronavirus patients had recovered and 1,604 died so far, leaving 79,104 active cases in the state, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 count mounted to 1,76,333 on Tuesday as 9,747 cases were added as districts like East Godavari, Anantapuramu and Kurnool continued to report peak load of infections, reports PTI. East Godavari district reported 1,371 more cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Anantapuramu with 1,325 and Kurnool 1,016.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count reaches 4,57,956 with the addition of 7,760 cases while 300 deaths push toll to 16,142 reports PTI quoting the state health department. According to a bulletin, a total of 12,326 patients recovered during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to over 2.99 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is now 65.37% it said.

The Srinagar administration on Tuesday evening announced lifting of curfew as the situation remained incident free but strict restrictions would continue in areas which have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said. An order was issued by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Choudhury on Tuesday saying that after assessing the situation in the area, it has been decided to prematurely end the curfew which was slated to continue till Wednesday night. The order, however, states that restrictions ordered earlier under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the Disaster Management Act, in view of the prevailing situation due to the COVID-19 disease, will remain enforced across the district as directed through an order issued on July 31. It states there shall be restrictions on public movement including transport and that commercial and other establishments shall remain closed.

It also argued that another bench, headed by Chief Justice D N Patel, in a separate matter, had expressed satisfaction with Delhi government's efforts with regard to ramping up testing in the national capital and therefore, the instant matter may not be entertained any further.

The Delhi government contended before a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad that once the main petition was disposed of, it could not have been revived by an entirely separate application which was a substantive petition in itself and was moved by a person who was not party to the initial plea.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disapproved of the AAP government "resistance" to monitoring of its COVID-19 testing strategy, saying the administration appears to have developed "cold feet" as it was questioning maintainability of a plea for augmenting of testing numbers in the national capital on "technical" grounds.

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Tuesday scrapped a lockdown formula called P1-P2 under which shops on one side of the road opened on even dates and those on the other side on odd dates, reports PTI. A PMC order said all shops can remain open between 9am and 7pm from 5 August. The demand to scrap the odd-even shop opening rule was made by local trade bodies several times.

With 13 fresh COVID-19 deaths, the toll in Bihar climbed to 349 on Tuesday, while the tally of total positive cases jumped to 62,031 with 2,464 new infections in the state, health department bulletin said.Of the 13 new casualties in the last 24 hours, five deaths were reported from Patna, followed by three in Rohtas while one each was confirmed from Arwal, Bhojpur, Madhepura, Samastipur and Sheikhpura, it said.Patna has, so far, recorded the highest number of 54 COVID-19 fatalities.

forces, reports PTI. The decision was taken at a meeting between officials of the state government and the paramilitary forces on Monday, an official said. Chief Minister Zoramthanga also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temporarily withhold inter-state movement of all paramilitary personnel during this month to contain further spread of COVID-19 in the state. He said that daily statistics of new COVID-19 cases reported in the state indicates that the majority of new cases are detected among the paramilitary. Of the 504 cases reported in the case till date, 249 are security personnel and NDRF staffers, as per the state health department.

The Mizoram government has decided not to allow paramilitary personnel enter the state till 15 August in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases among the

Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur Director Professor Abhay Karandikar tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, his deputy said. Karandikar developed a mild fever two days back and went for a swab test on the advice of the institute's Medical Officer, Deputy Director Professor S Ganesh said. His test report came positive for COVID-19, Ganesh said. As a precautionary measure, and on the advice of the doctors, Karandikar has been taken to the Max Super Speciality Hospital in New Delhi, Ganesh said.

Assam on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 2,886 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 48,161, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Six more patients died in the state, following which the toll rose to 115, he said. The state tested 59,064 samples in the last 24 hours, which is the highest, the minister said.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count reached 4,57,956 with the addition of 7,760 cases while 300 deaths pushed the toll to 16,142, said the state health department.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. "I got tested done after noticing COVID-19 symptoms and the report came positive. I have been admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice but am healthy," he said in a tweet.

Noting that lockdown was a temporary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said India has a low testing rate when compared to some of the countries that are successfully trying to curb it.

A team of health workers on Tuesday collected swab samples of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family members for COVID-19 tests, the second time in a month, after several employees at his office were found to have contracted the disease.

Of the total number of 9,934 police personnel infected with coronavirus, 7,950 have recovered and 1,877 cases are active, informed the Maharashtra Police.

As many as 12,30,509 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far and the reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 5,86,298

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Tuesday has said that he has tested positive for COVID19 and has been admitted to hospital.

The Union health ministry issued guidelines for reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums as part of the government's Unlock 3.0 plan on Monday while the financial capital Mumbai further relaxed restrictions on commercial establishments even as COVID-19 tally crossed 18 lakh, just a day after it went past 17 lakh.

India reported 52,972 new cases reported in a day on monday. This marked the fifth consecutive day when India's daily cases soared past 50,000.

And while the total coronavirus cases surged to 18,03,695, the toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 38,135 with 771 people succumbing to the disease in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Amid the rising new cases and fatalities, the number of recoveries surged to over 11.86 lakh, the data updated at 8 am on Monday showed.

The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are Andhra Pradesh (2,216), Uttar Pradesh (1,986), Karnataka (1,371), Bihar (1,369), and Telangana (793).

The five worst-hit states (as per total number of cases) were Maharashtra (4,41,228), Tamil Nadu (2,63,222), Andhra Pradesh (1,58,764), Delhi (138,482), and Karnataka (1,34,819).

Of the 771 fresh deaths reported, 260 are from Maharashtra, 98 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 67 from Andhra Pradesh, 53 from Uttar Pradesh, 49 from West Bengal, 22 from Gujarat, 20 from Bihar, 18 from Punjab, 15 from Delhi, 13 from Rajasthan, 10 each from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, and eight from Jammu and Kashmir.

Five fatalities each have been reported from Haryana, Goa and Jharkhand, four each from Assam and Tripura, three each from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, one each from Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Manipur and Kerala.

According to the latest guidelines applicable on health and yoga centres, only establishments outside containment zones will be allowed to open from 5 August. Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools, however, shall remain closed.

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years are advised not to use gyms in closed spaces, the guidelines said.

COVID-19 tests in India cross 2-crore mark; recovery rate crosses 65%

Even as India overtook US to became the country with highest count of new cases being reported in a single day, it also improved upon its testing capability.

Monday marked the day when the total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed two crore, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

A cumulative total of 2,02,02,858 samples have been tested up to 2 August with 3,81,027 samples being tested on Sunday, the ICMR said. There are now 1,348 testing labs in the country comprising 914 in the public sector and 434 private labs.

Having started with one single laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories around the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on 23 June validated the 1000th testing lab.

The recorvery rate of patients also climbed up. There were 40,574 patients, who were cured between Sunday and Monday (8 am), taking India’s recovery tally to 1,186,203 and the recovery rate to 65.77 percent.

The case fatality ratio (CFR) dropped to 2.11 percent and the doubling rate of cases or the number of days it takes for infections to double across the country was reported at 21.2 days as of Sunday night.

"With a further fall, the current CFR touched 2.11 percent today," the health ministry said.

On 31 July, the recovery rate stood at 64.54 percent while the CFR was 2.18 percent.

DCGI gives nod to phase 2 and 3 human trial of COVID-19 vaccine

In another significant development, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Oxford University's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the country.

Government officials told PTI that the DCGI granted the approval late Sunday night after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19.

"The firm has to submit safety data, evaluated by the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), to the CDSCO before proceeding to phase 3 clinical trials," a senior official said, referring to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"As per the study design, each subject will be administered two doses four weeks apart (first dose on day one and second dose on Day 29) following which the safety and immunogenicity will be assessed at predefined intervals," the official said.

Karti Chidambaram, s staffers at Karantaka CMO test positive

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, Congress MP and son of veteran leader P Chidambaram, Karti also contracted the infection.

The 48-year-old parliamentarian confirmed his health status on Twitter saying that his symptoms were mild and he has quarantined himself at home.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, one of yediyurappa's daughters and six members of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) have also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also gone in home isolation after Shah tested positive. Prasad had met Shah on Saturday.

All shops in Mumbai to remain open from 5 August

In a major relaxation in the lockdown norms, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said all shops in the city are allowed to remain open all days from 5 August irrespective of the odd-even rule.

In a circular issued under the Mission Begin Again, the civic body also allowed the counter sale of liquor in Mumbai with proper social distancing norms.

Malls and market places will be allowed to work from 9 am to 7 pm from Wednesday. However, theatres, food courts/restaurants will continue to remain shut. The BMC, however, said that kitchen of restaurants and food courts will be allowed to operate in malls wherein only home delivery through aggregators will be allowed," the BMC said.

With inputs from PTI