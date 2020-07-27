Coronavirus Updates: Bengal reports 2,341 new cases, 40 deaths; BJP leader tests positive in Himachal

Coronavirus Updates: Former Nadaun MLA Vijay Agnihotry said in a Facebook post that he had tested positive and appealed to all his recent contacts to home quarantine themselves.

“Second wave of Covid-19 there has prompted decision to kick Spain off the safe country list,” the newspaper’s political editor, Tim Shipman, said on Twitter. Britain’s health ministry had no immediate comment on the report.

Britain’s government is set to announce all travellers from Spain arriving after midnight (2300 GMT) on Saturday will need to spend two weeks in quarantine in case they are infected with coronavirus, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 31,086 from Friday's 29,921. Of the fresh cases, 353 are from Guwahati and 100 from Golaghat.

A 65-year-old man died due to COVID-19 in Assam on Saturday, taking the death toll to 77, while the state's tally crossed the 31,000-mark after 1,165 fresh cases were reported, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The global tally for coronavirus is about to touch 1.6 crore. As many as 15,980,425 people across the world have so far contracted the coronvairus disease. The United States with 4,174,437 cases and Brazil with 2,394,513 continue to be the worst hit.

For the first time, government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private labs also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day.

India on Sunday registered a record number of single-day COVID19 tests on the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested.

The two brothers -- one nine-month-old and the other nine-and-half-years -- both undergoing treatment at the Institute of Child Health (ICH), tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, after which their father tried hiring an ambulance to take them to a state-run hospital.

An ambulance driver allegedly forced two coronavirus-infected minor boys and their mother to get down the vehicle as they could not pay the exorbitant fare he demanded for a six-km journey between two hospitals in Kolkata. However, after the intervention of doctors, the driver settled for Rs 2,000, the boys' father said.

If the person is officially declared a virus patient, he or she would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19 symptoms, saying he believes “the vicious virus” may have entered the country, state media reported Sunday.

As many as 3,338 people infected with the novel coronavirus are untraceable in Bengaluru, reports NDTV . The number accounts for over 7 percent of the total number of cases in the city, which has seen a surge in infections over the last couple of weeks. A lockdown had been imposed in the city from 15 to 22 July.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly address to the nation through radio programme Mann ki Baat will take place on Sunday. The address is telecast on the last Sunday of every month. This will be the 67th episode of the programme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in a tweet said that the “corona bed occupancy” has come down sharply from 23 to 26 July in the National Capital.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 25 July with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday.

The number of people to test positive for coronavirus in Israel topped 60,000 yesterday as the government struggles to contain a resurgence in infection rates. The latest daily tally showed 1,770 new infections, bringing the total number of cases to 60,496, the country's health ministry reported, according to Reuters.

India reports 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rises by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths, accorrding to the Maharashtra Police, reports ANI.

'Janta Curfew' being observed in Nagpur city, to curb the spread of COVID19 infection. All essential services to remain functional, reports ANI.

`Bhoomi pujan' or the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya is to take place on 5 August.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Saturday asked the public to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times a day till 5 August, which she believes will rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rajasthan's COVID-19 cases tally rises to 35,909 with 611 new infections today till 10:30 am. The number of active cases in the state is 9,935 and 25,353 recovered cases, death toll 621.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed his monthly 'Mann ki baat' radio show and spoke about the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country: "Our Covid-19 recovery rate is better than other nations, and so is the death toll. Yes, its saddening to lose even one person, but lakhs have been saved."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also highlighted that the coronavirus is not yet gone, it's spreading fast in many areas, and is still as dangerous as before. "We need to take all precautions. Please ensure that you wear a mask, maintain 'do gajj ki doori', and wash your hands."

Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region in the country's far west, the official Xinhua News Agency said. That raised the total in the local outbreak to 137 since the first case was detected 10 days ago. Another 13 cases were confirmed in Liaoning province in the northeast, bringing the total there to 25, almost all in the city of Dalian.

China reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest daily tally in more than a month, as it took steps to stem recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people at opposite ends of the country.

Odisha detects 1,376 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 25,389 including 15,928 recoveries and 9,287 active cases, according to that latest update from the state health department.

Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people that on this 15 August to take resolve to get freedom from coronavirus, "for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, to learn and teach something new, and abide by our duties"

Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while shedding light on the various administrative and innovative efforts being undertaken in villages. "With a positive approach, a disaster can be turned around into opportunity," he adds.

This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000. The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 16-million mark in the country.

The country's toll rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.

With 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 13,85,522 on Sunday, while the recoveries mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Total active cases stood at 1,102 while 1,645 patients had been discharged from various hospitals so far, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The positivity rate in the UT was 20.9 per cent while the rate of fatality was 1,4 per cent, the release said.

The total of COVID-19 cases in the union territory rose to 2,787 on Sunday with 131 people testing positive while two fresh deaths took the toll to 40.

It said 998 people were discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to 41,332 so far, while 12,264 were under treatment.

Of the fresh cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) areas accounted for 641, followed by Ranga Reddy district 171, Warangal Urban 131 and Medchal district 91, a bulletin giving the details as of 8 pm on Saturday said.

As many as 1,593 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 54,059 and the toll to 463, reports PTI.

On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim.

The labour and employment minister told PTI that as part of the special programme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a job portal in the next few days, where the companies looking to hire and job seekers can register themselves.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the AAP government will launch a special programme to generate more employment opportunities in the city, a move aimed at reviving the capital's economy, which was affected due to the lockdown.

The Chief Minister also repeated his warnings from yesterday, when he urged people to follow guidelines, such as social distancing and the use of face masks.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who on Saturday confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted Sunday morning to say that he is "fine" and to offer his praise for front-line workers in the war on coronavirus.

To check violations and effectively implement the complete shutdown, being enforced to contain spread of coronavirus, checkposts were set up at key intersections and district borders with nearly 200 of them in the city, police said

On the last Sunday of intense lockdown this month, Tamil Nadu came to a virtual standstill with the operation of only milk supply and health care services while people stayed indoors and roads wore a deserted look.

1,075 COVID-19 positive cases and 21 deaths were reported in Delhi today with 1,807 recovered/discharged/migrated. The total positive cases in the National Capital stand at 1,30,606 including 1,14,875 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3827 deaths.

Chief Medical Superintendent, Ajay Agarwal, said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive." Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

As many as 36 inmates of the Etah district jail here have tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI. Jailor, Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria, said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school.

He said antigen tests will be carried out on those showing symptoms of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI). Private hospitals are being monitored to ensure patients are not overcharged, Mundhe said.

High risk contacts of COVID-19 patients will now be kept in home isolation and only those from congested areas and smaller homes will be kept in quarantine centres, Mundhe said while explaining NMC's new strategy to fight the outbreak.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation will admit asymptomatic patients in COVID care centres while others with moderate to severe symptoms will be treated in dedicated COVID hospitals, civic chief Tukaram Mundhe said, reports PTI.

The contribution from the president will be used to procure units of PAPR (powered air purifying respirator), which are state-of-the-art equipment to enable medical professionals breathe during surgeries and protect them from infection, an official communique said.

As a tribute to soldiers who fought in the Kargil war, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday donated Rs 20 lakh to the Army hospital in Delhi to buy equipment that will help doctors and paramedics combat COVID-19 effectively.

"After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of 1 August, 2020," a notification issued by Chief Secretary SC Gupta said.

The Sikkim government has extended the statewide lockdown till 1 August to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification, reports PTI. A complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday.

A domestic biopharmaceutical company, Biocon, has been manufacturing and marketing Itolizumab, a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis since 2013, under the brand name ALZUMAb, the Union health ministry had earlier said.

The National Task Force on COVID-19 has decided against including Itolizumab drug in clinical management protocols for treating the disease even though the DCGI has approved its "restricted emergency use" in infected patients, official sources said. "The issue of including the drug in the clinical protocols was discussed in a meeting held on Friday. A majority of the members of the task force opined that there was not enough evidence currently to get the drug included in the clinical management protocols for COVID-19," an official source told news agency PTI.

Tamil Nadu registered a spike of 6,986 fresh infections and 85 deaths on Sunday, taking the case count to 2,13,723 and toll to 3,494. As many as 1,56,526 persons have recuperated from the disease and there are 53,703 active cases as of today, reports ANI quoting the state health department

"More than 814 thousand stranded Indians have returned through various means under VBM since 6 May, of which more than 270 thousand returned on flights from 53 countries," said the minister.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Sunday said that the fifth phase of the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians will begin from 1 August. "Among other destinations, Ph-5 will connect India with USA, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand , Philippines and more," said Puri, adding that more destinations and flights will be added gradually.

The number of coronavirus patients in Mumbai reached 1,09,096 after 1,115 cases were reported on Sunday, the civic body said. The toll in the metropolis grew by 57 to 6,090, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement. As many as 1,361 patients recovered during the day, which took the number of discharged persons to 80,238 so far, it said. There are 22,768 active COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital.

Saharanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) B S Sodhi told PTI that the MP, his family members and the domestic staff were shifted to the COVID designated hospital in Saharanpur Medical College.

Kairana Lok Sabha member Pradeep Choudhary, his wife, son and three domestic helps tested positive for COVID-19 in Saharanpur on Sunday, an official said.

private hospital in Mumbai. Bansode, NCP MLA from Udgir in Latur district, said he was feeling unwell since Saturday and had mild fever as well as sore throat.

Maharashtra minister of state for environment and FDA Sanjay Bansode on Sunday said he had been detected with COVID-19 and was receiving treatment at a

So far, Patna district has recorded the highest 37 COVID-19 deaths. Bhagalpur reported 25 deaths, Gaya 14, Rohtas 12, Muzaffarpur and Nalanda 11 each, Darbhanga, Munger and Samastipur 10 each. Patna also tops the list of the number of COVID-19 cases with 6,514 infections. The district also accounts for 1,869 active cases.

Bihar's COVID-19 toll climbed to 249 on Sunday with 17 new fatalities, while the total caseload rose to 38,919 with 2,605 fresh instances of the disease reported in a day, a Health department bulletin said. Of the fresh deaths, five were reported from Bhagalpur, followed by two each in Munger and West Champaran while one fatality each was registered in Patna, Aurangabad, Buxar, Kishanganj, Nalanda, Nawada, Samastipur and Sitamarhi, it stated. The total active cases in the state stood at 12,361.

At 4:30 PM on Monday, 27th July, high-throughput COVID-19 testing facilities will be launched. These high-throughput testing facilities being set up in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata will help in further ramping up our testing capacity. https://t.co/nvxM0MToua

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, while the count of cases rose to 58,718 with 2,341 more people getting infected with the virus in 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said. It also said that of the 40 deaths, 39 were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Sunday with 1,376 new cases, while the death toll mounted to 140 with 10 more patients succumbing to the disease, a Health department official said. Of the new cases, 917 were reported from quarantine centres and 459 detected during local contact-tracing, according to an official. The total number of cases in the state stands at 25,389. The total cases include 211 frontline workers. Thirty-eight of them are under treatment and 173 have recovered.

COVID-19 has so far claimed 13 lives in the state, while 1,198 people have recovered and 15 migrated out of the state.

Himachal Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 127 COVID-19 cases, including that of a BJP leader and a woman residing near Raj Bhawan on Sunday, taking the state's case count to 2,177, reports PTI. In Hamirpur, BJP leader Vijay Agnihotry is among the six fresh cases. Agnihotry, Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) vice chairman and also a former Nadaun MLA, confirmed on his Facebook post that he has tested positive and appealed to all his recent contacts to home quarantine themselves. He also took part in a Kargil Vijay Diwas function at Kangoo village on Sunday in which a number of people were present.

Coronavirus Updates: The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, while the count of cases rose to 58,718 with 2,341 more people getting infected with the virus in 24 hours, a Health department bulletin said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count rose to 3,75,799 as 9,431 more tested positive in the state on Sunday. The fatality count rose to 13, 656 with 267 deaths, said the state health department.

Tamil Nadu registered a spike of 6,986 fresh infections and 85 deaths on Sunday, taking the case count to 2,13,723 and toll to 3,494.

As many as 36,145 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,85,576, said the health ministry.

The Sikkim government has extended the statewide lockdown till August 1 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification.

At least 3,338 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, are “untraceable”, according to media reports. A search is currently underway to locate them.

On Sunday, Sikkim reported its first COVID-19 death — a 74-year-old with comorbidities from East Sikkim. Meanwhile, India's recovery rate is now at 63.92%.

"Whenever you feel like taking off your masks, think of frontline soldiers. Villages have been making extraordinary efforts against COVID-19," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s recovery rate is better and fatality is much less than most other nations. He also highlighted that the coronavirus is not yet gone, it's spreading fast in many areas, and is still as dangerous as before.

India reports 48,661 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its overall tally to 13,85,522. The toll rises by 705 to 32,063. More than 8.85 lakh people have recovered.

India on Sunday registered a record number of single-day COVID19 tests on the second consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 4,42,031 samples were tested.

Many high-risk areas across the country observed lockdown on Saturday as part of restrictions announced by different state and local authorities to contain the spread of the infection. While some states have announced a weekend-lockdown, others have clamped down restrictions for varying periods in areas with the high caseload.

While Uttar Pradesh observed another weekend lockdown, similar curbs were imposed for the second time this month in four Uttarakhand districts—Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts — which have reported 1,348 cases since 18 July.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday announced a three-day total lockdown in the state from Monday to curb the spurt in infections.

A complete lockdown till Monday morning was imposed in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, which has been enforcing shutdown every Sunday, similar to that in Madhya Pradesh. Lockdown restrictions also kicked-in in the state's capital Bhopal from Friday night. Bihar and Manipur have imposed a state-wide shutdown from 16 and 23 July, respectively.

In Maharashtra, civic authorities of Nagpur city announced a voluntary 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday, with only essential services remaining functional.

All shops were shut and transport services were suspended in West Bengal as part of the twice-a-week lockdown in the state.

Jammu went under a 60-hour lockdown from 6 pm on Friday, while a six-day complete lockdown has been imposed across the Kashmir Valley except Bandipora since Thursday.

Amidst this, India's COVID-19 tally went past 13 lakh on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 48,916 fresh cases as of 8 am Saturday, the country's coronavirus infection count stands officially at 13,36,861 with 31,358 fatalities. Of them, 757 succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, data updated by the ministry showed.

West Bengal observes two-day lockdown

Normal life came to a grinding halt in the eastern state on Saturday as shops were shut and all modes of transport went off the roads as part of the West Bengal government's plan to clamp restrictions two days a week.

A similar lockdown will take place next Wednesday.

More than 3,800 people were arrested for flouting lockdown guidelines on Thursday when it was first imposed. Flight operations at the Kolkata airport were also suspended during the lockdown.

Police patrolled all major traffic intersections in the metropolis to keep a check on the movement of people. Barricades were also put up in various parts of the state to stop people from coming out of their homes, officials said.

In Karnataka, the civic chiefs of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi confirmed that the districts will follow the Sunday lockdown starting 9 pm on Saturdays. The week-long lockdown imposed in Dakshina Kannada was lifted Thursday morning, while Udupi has closed its district borders till the month-end.

According to news agency ANI, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said that lockdown curbs will in place in the city over the weekend and legal action will be taken against those who violate the norms.

Karnataka also reported a record 5,072 new case, with nearly half of the cases coming from capital Bengaluru urban alone. The state also reported 27 deaths, taking the number of casualties to 1,796.

In Maharashtra's Nagpur city a voluntary 'janta curfew' was announced for Saturday and Sunday but the civic chief has warned of strict curfew if the rules are not followed.

Three-day lockdown in Tripura from Monday

In a televised address, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said that a state-wide lockdown will begin at 5 am on 27 July and last till 5 am on 30 July.

"Our fatality rate is only 0.29 percent while the infection rate is far less than the national average. But, since there is no other more effective way of fighting the coronavirus, we have to go for a brief lockdown period again," he said, adding that rapid antigen test will commence soon.

The lockdown will have 21 exemptions, including that to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media but those violating the curbs will be fined, said a government order.

Those not wearing masks will be fined Rs 200 for the first time and Rs 400 the next time, the government order stated, adding a penalty of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on those flouting social distancing norms.

Lockdown restrictions have also been announced in the northeastern states of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Nagaland capital Kohima will be under a shutdown till 31 July, while curbs will come into effect in Dimapur from Sunday till 2 August. The Meghalaya government has also decided to impose a complete lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from 26 to 29 July.

Southern states continue reporting high numbers

Besides Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, the second-worst-hit state by the virus, too recorded its biggest daily spike. The state breached two lakh coronavirus cases on Saturday with 6,988 fresh infections, pushing the aggregate infections in the state to 2,06,737.

The upward trend in new cases continued in Andhra Pradesh as well with 7,813 patients testing positive, taking the overall case count to 88,671. Another 52 COVID-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the latest bulletin said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged so far touched 43,255 and the toll mounted to 985.

Kerala saw its biggest single-day spike so far, recording 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 18,098. As many as 9,420 persons are under treatment. Thiruvananthapuram, where the government had declared that two areas are witnessing community transmission, has 2,666 active cases, the highest in the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he has tested positive for the virus. "I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine," Chouhan said in a tweet.

मेरे प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, मुझे #COVID19 के लक्षण आ रहे थे, टेस्ट के बाद मेरी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मेरी सभी साथियों से अपील है कि जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह अपना कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारन्टीन में चले जाएँ। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 25, 2020

Talking to PTI, state BJP's media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that Chouhan was shifted to COVID-19 designated Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in the state capital.

Maharashtra CM stresses on balance between health and economy

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by COVID-19, Saturday said that he was not in favour of complete lifting of the coronavirus-induced curbs in the state only to address the economic concerns.

"I will never say that the lockdown will be lifted completely. But I have started reopening a few things gradually. Once reopened, it shouldn't be shut again. Hence, I prefer taking steps in phases. You can't just think about the economy or health. There needs to be a balance between the two," he said in an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

From June onwards, the government had started lifting the restrictions in a phase-wise manner under its 'Mission Begin Again' initiative.

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the state health department said.

Record 4.2 lakh samples tested in a day, says health ministry

With 4,20,898 samples tested in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a separate statement, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has increased to 11,485 and continues to maintain an upward trend.

Till Friday, a total of 1,58,49,068 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the country with 3.50 lakh tests being conducted every day over the last one week, the ministry said.

With increased testing of samples for COVID-19, the fatality rate has significantly dropped to 2.35 percent on Saturday and the recovery rate has surged to 63.54 percent, it said.

With inputs from agencies