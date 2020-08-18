Coronavirus Updates: Boxer L Sarita Devi, husband Thoiba Singh test COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus Updates: Devi and Thoiba are asymptomatic and are headed to a coronavirus care facility in Imphal

The Maharashtra government last month extended the lockdown in the state till August 31.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said the process of lifting the lockdown in the state would be done in a stepwise manner. The threat of COVID-19 still persists, Thackeray said on Saturday, and added that he does not want a second wave of the deadly viral infection in the state.

Earlier, the government allowed to reopen these shops in the entire state except Chennai, Thiruvallur, malls, and COVID-19 containment zones.

"The government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops allowed to reopen from 18 August in Chennai city police limits from 10 am to 7 pm," the State Department of Information and Public Relations said.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued an order for reopening of government-run TASMAC (liquor) shops in Chennai from August 18 between 10 am and 7 pm amid COVID-19 outbreak, reports ANI.

Kangar had hoisted the national flag in Mansa during Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Punjab Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Sunday, reports PTI. He is now under home isolation and samples of his family members have also been taken for testing, the official said.

Opposition parties had been requesting a delay after a virus outbreak in Auckland last week prompted the government to put the city into a two-week lockdown and halted election campaigning.

The election had been scheduled for 16 September but will now be held on 17 Octover. Under New Zealand law, Ardern had the option of delaying the election for up to about two months.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday chose to delay New Zealand''s national elections by four weeks as the country deals with a new coronavirus outbreak in its largest city, Auckland, reports AP.

Mourning the journalist's demise, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called Yadavatti a ''simple, soft- spoken and a gentleman,'' who made a mark with his unbiased reporting."It is still fresh in my memory that he had interviewed me on the occasion of the completion of my one year in the office," he said.

Yadavatti, 49, was the Chief Reporter of Samyukta Karnataka. He was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday afternoon following complaints of uneasiness. Tests confirmed that he had contracted the virus. Later in the night he passed away, they added.

Senior journalist Somashekhar Yadavatti associated with a Kannada newspaper, succumbed to coronavirus at a private hospital here, family sources said on Sunday, reports PTI.

India reports 1,28,491 new cases over the weekend as total rises to 25.8 lakh and toll nears 50,000 mark

The Ministry of Health on Monday said that with focus on timely and aggressive testing, India has exceeded three crore tests. "Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low," the ministry added.

The mutation called D614G was found in at least three of the 45 cases in a cluster that started from a restaurant owner returning from India and breaching his 14-day home quarantine. The man has since been sentenced to five months in prison and fined. The strain was also found in another cluster involving people returning from the Philippines.

Malaysia has detected a strain of the new coronavirus that’s been found to be 10 times more infectious, reports Bloomberg.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, members of the Upper House will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session.

The Monsoon Session is likely to begin in the last week of August or early September.

Hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic such as staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.

The Cabinet Office reported that Japan's preliminary seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the sum of a nation's goods and services, fell 7.8% quarter on quarter. The annual rate shows what the number would have been if continued for a year.

Japan's economy shrank at an annual rate of 27.8 percent in April-June, the worst contraction on record, as the coronavirus pandemic slammed consumption and trade, according to government data released Monday, reports AP.

The number of deaths in India crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday after 941 people died in 24 hours. The toll is now 50,921. India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered.

The toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 percent. There are 6,76,900 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, has died at a hospital in West Bengal’s East Midnapore district, reports PTI. Das was 76.

He said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative. "He is safe and sound...but will ask him not to go on state tour for next some days," Tope said.

"Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence here have tested positive for coronavirus," the minister said.

Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday. Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Tope told reporters.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state increased significantly with 66.93 percent, as 1,027 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of this month, he said.

A total of 1,219 people, including 548 security personnel, have tested positive for the infection in the state since 1 August, the official said.

Forty-three more people, including 14 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's total caseload to 2,701, a senior Health Department official said on Monday.

The toll rose to 703 with 10 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on 16 August.

Telangana reported 894 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally of positive cases in the state to 92,255 even as the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, a hotbed of the virus, continued to witness a fall in fresh infections.

93 new COVID19 positive cases and one death were recorded in Maharashtra Police force, in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases stand at 12,383 including 9,929 recoveries, 2,328 active cases and 126 deaths.

The Supreme Court on Monday has dismissed a petition to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and Joint Entrance Examination amid the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI. The court rules that the two examinations would be held in September as per the schedule.

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh today. The total confirmed cases in the state stand at 4,158, including 2,729 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Of the new patients, 1,390 were reported from among the people lodged in different quarantine centres, while 854 were detected during contact tracing, he said. The new cases were found in 29 of the state's 30 districts.

Odisha on Monday reported 2,244 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 62,294, while 10 more fatalities pushed the toll to 353, a health department official said, reports PTI.

The 84-year-old Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital last Monday and underwent a critical brain surgery to remove a clot in his brain after he suffered a fall at his Rajaji Marg residence a day before. He has also tested positive for the coronavirus disease

The hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area also said the vital and clinical parameters of Mukherjee, who is on ventilatory support, are stable.

The condition of Pranab Mukherjee continues to be critical and the former president is being closely monitored, news agency ANI reported on Monday citing the Indian Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

"Get well soon dear Balu sir," the Tamil superstar said on his Twitter account and posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades.

Top actor Rajinikanth on Monday said renowned playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital here has crossed the critical phase and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Pakistan registered 488 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 289,213, the health ministry said on Monday. The toll reached 6,175 with seven more fatalities reported overnight, reports PTI.

Puducherry records 302 new Covid-19 cases, 184 recoveries and four deaths on Monday, ANI reports. With this, the tally of infections in the Union Territory rises to 8,029, including 114 deaths and 4,627 recoveries.

"The passionate commitment of the people and the strong will of the government during the pandemic have resulted in the country speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector", he said while flagging off a mobile clinic provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs'' National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) to the Holy Family hospital in Delhi.

The steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the healthcare sector in the last six years ensured India''s success in containing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to a large extent, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

According to Livemint, all the essential and other services, which were allowed in the state earlier, will still be permitted under the new extended lockdown.

The Bihar government has extended the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19, till 6 September amid the rising number of cases in the state.

The study, published in the journal Science Advances, assessed the molecule main protease, Mpro, of the novel coronavirus which is a key enzyme that plays a central role in its life cycle.

Using state-of-the-art computer simulations, scientists have identified a preexisting drug, used to treat multiple diseases, including bipolar disorders and hearing loss, that could prevent the novel coronavirus from replicating in host cells, an advance that may lead to a therapeutic solution against COVID-19.

More than 64,000 patients in the US have been given convalescent plasma, a century-old approach to fend off flu and measles before vaccines. It’s a go-to tactic when new diseases come along, and history suggests it works against some, but not all, infections.

Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin urges the Tamil Nadu government not to open state-run liquor stores from tomorrow, saying it would lead to further spread of the coronavirus, reports PTI. He says liquor shops had a “big role” in increasing the spread of the infection.

Tamil Nadu reports 5,890 new cases and 120 deaths, taking the total to 3,43,945 including 5,886 deaths and 54,122 active cases, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Anyone entering the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex for the upcoming monsoon session will have to show a COVID-19 negative certificate and no "Made in China" sanitizers or masks will be used on the premises, the Speaker said. In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, changes will also be made in the seating arrangement in the House during the monsoon session starting from 26 August, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said. No visitor will be allowed to watch the Haryana Assembly proceedings this time and anyone entering the Vidhan Sabha for the monsoon session, including chief minister, deputy chief minister, ministers, MLAs, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, security personnel and media persons, will need to show a COVID-19 negative certificate, he further said.

Twenty staff members at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly test positive for coronavirus ahead of session, reports PTI quoting Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit. The brief session of the state legislature is scheduled to start from Thursday and coronavirus tests were carried out on its 600 secretariat staff on Monday.

"Of these, only 20 tested positive for COVID-19, while the rest 580 tested negative," Dixit told PTI. "Those who tested positive have been sent to quarantine."

Sarita is an Asian Games bronze-winner, besides being a five-time Asian Championships gold-medallist. The 38-year-old is the second boxer to test positive for the virus after the legendary Dingko Singh.

Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic.The couple is based in Imphal. "Me and Sarita have tested positive. We are right now moving to a COVID-19 care facility in Imphal. Both of us have no symptoms at all," Thoiba told PTI over phone.

Andhra Pradesh added 6,780 fresh coronavirus cases, taking its overall case count to 2.96 lakh on Monday while 82 more deaths pushed the toll to 2,732The latest bulletin said 7,866 patients were discharged from hospitals upon recovery.The state COVID-19 table showed a total of 2,96,609 positive cases, 2,09,100 recoveries and 2,732 deaths, leaving 84,777 cases active.Over the past few days, the number of coronavirus tests reduced significantly from a high of over 60,000 which saw the cases peak to over 10,000 a day to just about 44,000 on Monday. The overall infection positivity rate, however, continued its upward trend and reached 10.21 percent after a sum of 29,05,521 samples were tested so far.

Karnataka reports 6,317 new cases (including 2,053 cases from Bengaluru Urban) and 115 deaths. The total number of cases rises to 2,33,283 including 80,643 active cases, 1,48,562 discharges and 4,062 deaths, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

A team of experts from New Delhi-based AIIMS will be arriving in Goa on Tuesday to monitor the medical treatment being given to Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently admitted in a private hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Naik (67) was given plasma therapy on Monday, a Goa health department official said. The department said the team of specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will consist of heads of anaesthesiology and pulmonary medicine departments. Naik tested positive for COVID-19 on August 12.

In a first, this year's National Sports Awards ceremony is likely to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all the winners logging in from their respective places to hear their names being announced on August 29. The National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. "The sports awards function this year is likely to be an online function. As per the Government of India instructions, the awardees will also be announced on the morning of the day of the function," a Sports Ministry source told PTI.

The panel met separately representatives of the five firms — Serum Institute of India (Pune), Bharat Biotech (Hyderabad), Zydus Cadila (Ahmedabad), Gennova Biopharmaceuticals (Pune) and Biological E (Hyderabad). According to sources, the panel comprising Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava and Department of Pharmaceuticals Secretary PD Vaghela met the representatives of the five pharma firms and asked them about their production capacity and whether they need any sort of assistance from the government.

The national expert group on vaccine administration for COVID-19 met representatives of leading domestic manufactures on Monday to take inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines as well as their expectations from the government, the Union Health Ministry said. The meeting was mutually beneficial and productive, the ministry said. "It provided the national expert group with inputs about the present stage of various candidate vaccines being developed by indigenous manufacturers as well as their expectations from the Union government," the statement said.

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way.

"We have also informed the state health department to communicate with health and civic officials in Pune as Pawar was there on Sunday. If he has met some people, they should also be tested as a precautionary measure," he said.

Three more persons have tested positive at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai home, reports PTI. "We conducted COVID-19 tests on 39 people today, including security officials, office employees and staff deployed at Pawars residence in Mumbai. Out of them three people tested positive. Earlier, six people had tested positive for COVID- 19," said Maharahstra health minister Rajesh Tope. The six persons who had tested positive on Sunday evening have been sent to COVID-19 centre at Nehru Science Centre at Worli in Mumbai. "While the three people tested positive on Monday will be kept at their homes, said anofficial.

Coronavirus Updates: Former world champion boxer L Sarita Devi on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 along with her husband Thoiba Singh but both of them are asymptomatic.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal announced he was going into self-quarantine after he came into contact with the Bathinda district police chief who has been infected with the virus.

A serosurvey jointly carried put by IISER, PMC, and the Pune University has found a seroprevalence of 51.5 percent in five high-incidence administrative zones of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The study found that there has been an "extensive spread" of the infection in the five areas studied: seroprevalence ranging from 36.1 percent to 65.4 percent across all types of dwellings.

All the essential and other services, which were allowed in the state of Bihar, will still be permitted under the new extended lockdown.

India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate on Sunday dropped to 1.93 percent, which is one of the lowest globally, the Union health ministry said.

"The USA crossed 50,000 deaths in 23 days, Brazil in 95 days and Mexico in 141 days. India took 156 days to reach this national figure," the ministry underscored as the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus infection in the country reached 49,980.

Implementation of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently through a plethora of measures have contributed to the existing high level of recoveries as well, it said.

The total number of recoveries in the country rose to 18,62,258 on Sunday, according to official data.

From 3.33 percent on 18 June, the CFR has declined to 1.93 percent, while India's recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has reached nearly 72 per cent.

A total of 53,322 patients recuperated and were discharged in a span of 24 hours.

"The steady rise in recoveries has ensured that the percentage caseload of the country is reducing," the ministry said highlighting there are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection which compose the actual caseload of the country and comprise 26.16 percent of the total cases as on date.

The country reported 63,489 COVID-19 cases and 944 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, hectic preparations are underway for the Monsoon Session of Parliament with several first-time measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms, officials said.

In the United States, the country's health watchdog has authorised the emergency use of a new and inexpensive saliva based laboratory diagnostic test for COVID-19 that could be a game changer in the diagnosis of the infection as it will enable rapid testing amongst more people easily.

Chetan Chauhan dies of COVID-19-related complications

Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passed away at the age of 73 in Gurugram, Haryana due to COVID-19-related complications.

"My elder brother Shri Chetan Chauhan has left us today after fighting a good battle. I sincerely thank everyone who had prayed for his recovery. His son Vinayak will be reaching anytime and we will then perform last rites," Chauhan's brother Pushpendra told PTI.

Chauhan, who was was serving as the Minister of Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, and Civil Security in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, had developed a multi-organ failure on Saturday and was put on a life support system. The 73-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 on 12 July and was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi PGI Hospital in Lucknow. Due to kidney-related ailments, he was shifted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Precautionary measures planned for Monsoon Session

The Monsoon Session is likely to begin in the last week of August or early September.

According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, members of the Upper House will be seated in both chambers and galleries during the session.

This is the first time in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952 that such an arrangement will be in place, where 60 members will be seated in the chamber and 51 in the galleries of Rajya Sabha and the remaining 132 in the chamber of Lok Sabha.

Similar seating arrangements are being worked out by the Lok Sabha Secretariat as well.

For the first time, large display screens and consoles for participation from galleries, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, special cables between the two Houses and polycarbonate separators will be in place.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at a meeting on 17 July, after detailed examination of various options for holding the session, decided on using the chambers and galleries of both the Houses.

Naidu has directed officials to complete preparations for the session by the third week of August when testing, rehearsal and final inspection would be carried out. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been working overtime for the last two weeks to ensure full preparedness, officials said.

While both Houses usually function simultaneously, this time due to extraordinary circumstances, one House will sit during morning hours and the other in the evening, sources told PTI.

Ganesh pandals, Moharram processions not to be allowed in Delhi

In an order issued on 14 August to all district magistrates, DCPs and other authorities concerned, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said that people will be encouraged to celebrate festivals at their homes in the city.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said all DMs and district commissioners of police will hold meetings with religious leaders before any festival that has the possibility of a large gathering to get their cooperation to maintain law and order, harmony and also to sensitise people to comply with guidelines.

Dev, who is also the chairman of DDMA's state executive committee, said it should be ensured that the crowd does not gather in any religious or social places.

"During Ganesh Chaturthi Festival, no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent/pandal/ public place, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession... similarly, no permission shall be granted for procession/tajiya during Moharram," the order stated.

Sufficient police force will be deployed in all communally sensitive areas and containment zones across the city, it said.

The chief secretary directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for checking at all public places, bus stands, railway stations, sensitive and religious places before any festival.

Due arrangements should be made for deployment of dog squads, anti-terrorist squads and bomb disposal teams for intensive search and checking at religious and public places as per requirement, it stated.

USFDA clears simple saliva test for faster detection of COVID-19

Stephen Hahn, the US Food and Drugs Administration Commissioner, said that a new saliva test that has recently been cleared for emergency use would increase efficiency and avoid shortage of crucial test components like reagents.

Providing this type of flexibility for processing saliva samples to test for COVID-19 infection is groundbreaking in terms of efficiency and avoiding shortages of crucial test components like reagents, he said in a statement.

The agency has previously authorised four other tests that use saliva for sampling, but these yielded varying results.

The US has been plagued by an inconsistent strategy for detecting the virus, thanks in part to persistent shortages and the use of a variety of different tests that have sometimes yielded unreliable results.

The new method called SalivaDirect is being further validated as a test for asymptomatic individuals through a programme that tests players and staff from the National Basketball Association (NBA).

SalivaDirect is simpler, less expensive and less invasive than the traditional method for such testing known as nasopharyngeal (NP) swabbing.

Results so far have found that SalivaDirect is highly sensitive and yields similar outcomes as NP swabbing.

State-wise figures

In Maharashtra, 11,111 new COVID-19 cases, 8,837 discharges, and 288 deaths were reported on Sunday, according to the Public Health Department of the state. The total number of cases now stands at 5,95,865, including 1,58,395 active cases, 4,17,123 discharges and 20,037 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,950 new positive cases, 6,019 discharges and 125 deaths reported on Sunday, according to the State Health Department. The total number of cases rise to 3,38,055 including 54,019 active cases, 2,78,270 discharges and 5,766 deaths.

In Andhra Pradesh, 8,012 new cases, 10,117 recoveries, and 88 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 2,89,829, including 85,945 active cases, 2,01,234 recovered cases, and 2,650 deaths, according to the State Health Department.

Delhi reported 652 new positive cases, 1310 discharges/recoveries, and eight deaths on Sunday. The total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,52,580 including 1,37,561 recovered and migrated patients, 10,823 active cases, and 4,196 deaths.

The COVID-19 count in Bihar reached 1,04,093, including 537 deaths. According to the state health department, the number of active cases in the state stands at 30,989 while 72,566 patients have been cured discharged to date.

With inputs from agencies