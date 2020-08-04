Coronavirus Updates: Maharashtra reports 8,968 new COVID-19 cases; toll rises to 15,842

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: BMC on Monday eased restrictions for the phased lifting of the lockdown in Mumbai under the Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again' initiative

The viral infection also reached other top political leaders from the BJP, including Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and the states Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh also contracted the virus while Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the disease.

As India's coronavirus case count crossed 17 lakh on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for the infection — the first Indian Cabinet minister to contract the novel coronavirus.

Government officials told PTI that the approval for conducting phase 2 and 3 clinical trials by the SII was granted by DCGI Dr V G Somani late Sunday night after a thorough evaluation based on the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given nod to the Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by the University of Oxford, in the country.

Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain on Sunday became the seventh legislator in Assam to contract coronavirus infection. Hussain, the MLA from Samaguri in Central Assam and a former state minister, said in a Facebook post that he tested positive for the virus along with his wife Nazreen Hussain.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team, reports ANI quoting Manipal Hospital Karnataka. The Chief Minister tested positive for COVID19 yesterday.

The number of active cases now stood at 7,759 and a total of 4,682 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Three persons succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in Jharkhand on Sunday taking the death toll to 118, while 371 new positive cases raised the states tally to 12,559, a government bulletin said. AJSU party MLA Lambodar Mahto tested positive to COVID-19.

“I will leave Bhopal this evening and until I reach Ayodhya tomorrow evening, I may be exposed to the infection,” she tweets. “In this situation, I will stay away from the place where Prime Minister Modi and others will be present. I will reach there only after everyone has left the spot.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti said that she would travel to Ayodhya city in Uttar Pradesh, but avoid the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple on Wednesday as a precaution against the coronavirus. Bharti says she would visit the site of the temple only after everyone left.

India reported a single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases and 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths, according to the latest update from the Health Ministry.

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti has said that he has contracted the coronavirus and will self-isolate for two weeks, reports AFP. “I have no signs [of the disease], except a very mild cough,” says Hoti.

The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, reports AP. The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn't experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine.

India crosses 2 crore tests. Tests per million population is about 14.6 lakh with 3.81 lakh tests conducted on Sunday. India's recovery rate rises to 65.8%.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he has immense gratitude for the doctors who provided him with medical care for COVID-19 and feels overwhelmed to be free of the virus finally. Amitabh, on Sunday, tested negative for the novel coronavirus and was discharged from hospital.

Odisha on Monday reported 1384 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36,297 including 14,095 active cases and 21,954 recovered cases, reports ANI quoting state health department.

Rajasthan reports 565 COVID-19 cases, 242 recovered and 9 deaths today, as of 10:30 am. The total number of cases in the state is now at 44,975, including 12,802 active cases and 715 deaths.

Twenty-six more people, including two health workers, have tested positive for COVID- 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's virus count to 1,698 on Monday, reports PTI.

There are 5,79,357 active cases at present in #India while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203. India's recovery rate rises to 65.44% and fatality at 2.13% with 38,135 deaths.

Congress MP and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, Karti P Chidambaram took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. "I have just tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine," he said.

Sudhakar, a medical doctor himself, said Yediyurappa has "very mild cough and his chest is clear." "I think eight to ten days," he told PTI when asked how long the Chief Minister would have to remain in hospital. Sudhakar said he is also getting himself tested as a few of his office staff had tested positive.

All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has tested positive for COVID-19, in the last three-four days will have to be quarantined, Medical Education Minister Sudhakar K said on Monday. He also said those who came in contact with Yediyurappa in a couple of programmes in the past week are being traced.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and market places and sought the cooperation of the public to make the lock down a success.

The restrictions come two days ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. No movement of people, except essential services and medical emergencies, was being allowed, the officials said.

Restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir valley on Monday, with officials saying that the curbs have been enforced as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The officer will have to make a formal request to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities for relaxing the necessary quarantine period, it said.

The decision to quarantine a Bihar Police officer, who reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by that state's police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is as per the Maharashtra governments directives, the city civic body said on Monday.

Eight people died during the period, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 5,984, the Ministry of National Health Services said. The number of new cases is the lowest since April 14 when 280 infections were detected, it said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 280,027 on Monday after 330 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

After Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa testing COVID-19 positive, now his daughter has tested positive for COVID19. She has been admitted to the hospital, reports ANI quoting Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

Tripura's COVID-19 caseload shot up to 5,392 on Monday with the detection of 141 fresh infections, while four more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 27, reports PTI. The new infections have taken the number of active cases in the state to 1,742.

Telangana reported 983 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 67,660. With 11 more deaths, the coronavirus toll in the state rose to 551, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on 2 August.

Speaking at the inauguration of 102 online family health centres in the state, Vijayan said, “After a point, there has been complacency in our part that has led to the spread of the virus,” urging people to strictly follow the quarantine measures and physical distancing to control the pandemic.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday blamed people’s “complacency” for the sudden surge in the COVID 19 cases in the state and emphasised on the need to maintain physical distancing and quarantine measures as the battle against the virus continues, reports News18

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday went into self-isolation as he met had met home minister Amit Shah on Saturday evening. His health, however, is fine, reports ANI quoting Ravi Shankar Prasad's Office. The Home Minister had announced yesterday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

These people are not only from Lucknow but other cities also who were tested in the state capital, he said.

"2,290 people who had undergone COVID-19 tests at various private and government laboratories between 23 July and 31 July had given false names, mobile numbers and addresses. This came to the fore when our department could not contact them. We have informed the police about it," a senior health official said.

About 2,300 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 here, had given false information pertaining to their names, mobile numbers and addresses, a health official said on Monday. While 1,171 people out of those who gave false information have been tracked, a hunt is on for the others.

One of the tests, the 90-minute LamPORE swab tests, will be supplied by Oxford Nanopore, an Oxford University spin-off co-founded by Indian-origin CEO Gordon Sanghera, who believes it also offers an "accessible global testing solution".

Two new tests, both able to detect the novel coronavirus in just 90 minutes, will be rolled out to hospitals, care homes and laboratories across the UK to increase testing capacity and distinguish between COVID-19 and winter flu in the coming months, reports PTI.

Congress leader R Prasanna Kumar tests positive for COVID19 after returning from Bengaluru, reports ANI. He had attended a party program at Bengaluru on 27 July. He says, "I don't have symptoms. Those who came in contact with me should get tested."

The Union Health Ministry on Monday released the standard operating procedure for reopening gyms and yoga centres from 5 August. The new guidelines include spacing out equipment, staggering fitness sessions and disinfection of the premises.

Kerala High Court extends ban on all protests in public places until 31 August, in view of COVID-19 pandemic and the guidelines issued by the Union Government. On 15 July, the Court had banned all public protests until 31 July, reports ANI.

Since May, when the cases of coronavirus in Oman started surging, a total of 198 chartered planes were arranged by companies and social organisations in Oman, taking home 35,000 Indian nationals, the Times of Oman reported, citing a statement from the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

More than 50,000 Indians living in Oman have been flown home on repatriation and chartered flights in the last three months after the oil-rich Gulf nation was hit by the coronavirus outbreak, a media report said on Monday.

In a video released by his office, the Chief Minister said the health of the people of the state was his priority and requested them to follow measures like maintaining distance and wearing masks to control the spread of virus.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery.

"A preliminary evaluation shows that there has been a failure in several of our internal procedures," Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said was quoted as saying by AP. He added the company that sails along Norway's picturesque coast between Bergen in the south and Kirkenes in the north is "now in the process of a full review of all procedures, and all aspects of our own handling."

A Norwegian cruise ship line halted all trips and apologized on Monday for procedural errors after an outbreak of coronavirus on one ship infected at least four passengers and 36 crew members. The 40 people on the MS Roald Amundsen who tested positive have been admitted to the University Hospital of North Norway in Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle, where the ship currently is docked.

While 801 people were infected through contact, the source of infection of 40 people is not yet known, he said. Of the positive cases, 55 had come from abroad and 85 from other states.

Maharashtra reported 8,968 COVID-19 cases, 10,221 recoveries and 266 deaths on Monday, taking total cases to 4,50,196 including 2,87,030 recoveries and 15,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 1,47,018 out of which 41,664 cases are in Pune, the state health department said.

Two clusters of infections have also been traced to popular seaside areas near Rome. Monday figures tend to be lower since they often don't include tallies from the weekend.

Lazio, the central region that includes Rome, now has the highest number of patients hospitalised for COVID-19 in Italy's 20 regions. Health officials said nine of the region's new cases were brought by travellers from Romania, Ukraine, the Dominican Republic, Iran, India and Bangladesh.

The number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Italy fell below 200 for the first time in a week, with 159 cases registered on Monday, according to Health Ministry figures. That brings the total number of cases in Italy to 248,229 and deaths to 35,166.

The statement by the Manipal Hospital said, "Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri BS Yediyurappa was admitted to Manipal Hospitals at around 11 pm on 2nd August with mild symptoms of COVID 19. At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. Appropriate treatment has been initiated as per current protocols. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors."

The hospital where Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa has been admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, was quoted by News18 as saying that he is "doing well and is clinically stable".

On the positive side, a total of 5,800 people were discharged, eclipsing the new cases on Monday and taking the total recoveries to 2,02,283. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 56,698.

As many as 109 people succumbed to the coronavirus as the death toll mounted to 4,241, it said.

Maintaining its robust recovery of COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the cumulative discharges crossing the two lakh milestone while the daily deaths breached the 100 mark for the first time. The state recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall infection count to 2,63,222, a health department bulletin said.

BMC eases restrictions for phased opening of lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again'. Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from Aug 5 without theatres/food courts/restaurants. Kitchen of restaurant allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. pic.twitter.com/Hq5IzKFmVA

Malls/market complexes allowed from 9 am-7 pm from 5 August without theatres/food courts/restaurants. Kitchen of restaurant allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 on the tenth day of his admission to hospital. His health is stable, the hospital's medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP took a swipe at the Bengal government for "deliberately selecting" August 5 for Covid-19 lockdown when the 'bhoomi pujan' (groundbreaking rituals) in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple is scheduled. It demanded the TMC ministry to shift the date like it did for the Eid festival, PTI reported.

The West Bengal government on Monday revised the dates for the statewide lockdown. The complete shutodown will now be observed on 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31 August.

Chhattisgarh: Police in Raigarh distributes over 12 lakh face masks on Rakshabandhan under ‘Raksha Sutra Mask’ campaign amid #COVID19 . SP Raigarh says, "Other organisations are also contributing in our campaign. In between 12 to 15 lakh masks have been distributed till now." pic.twitter.com/c1ywHxsLJM

Police in Raigarh distributes over 12 lakh face masks on Rakshabandhan under ‘Raksha Sutra Mask’ campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SP Raigarh says, "Other organisations are also contributing in our campaign. In between 12 to 15 lakh masks have been distributed till now."

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb announces on Twitter that he underwent COVID-19 test, the result for which is awaited after two members of his family tested positive. He is in self-isolation.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: BMC eases restrictions for phased opening of lockdown under 'Mission Begin Again'.

The BMC on Monday said that all shops in Mumbai will be allowed to remain open on all days of the week, on both sides of the road, The Indian Express reported. The BMC was also quoted as saying that "malls will also be open for the public from 5 August from 9 am to 7 pm".

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that while several COVID-19 vaccines are in the phase 3 trial, "there may be a silver bullet for COVID-19".

He said, "Number of cases globally has increased more than 5-fold to 17.5 million and the number of deaths has more than tripled to 6,80,000 since WHO's emergency committee on COVID-19 last met 3 months ago.

"A number of vaccines are now in phase-3 clinical trials & we all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection. However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment & there might never be."

The Union Health Ministry released the standard operating procedure for reopening gyms and yoga centres from 5 August. The new guidelines include spacing out equipment, staggering fitness sessions and disinfection of the premises.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan blamed people’s 'complacency' for the sudden surge in the COVID 19 cases in the state and emphasised on the need to maintain physical distancing

Congress MP and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, Karti P Chidambaram took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19

There are 5,79,357 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present while the recoveries have increased to 11,86,203

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable, reports ANI quoting Manipal Hospital Bengaluru.

As India's coronavirus case count crossed 17 lakh on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested positive for the infection — the first Indian Cabinet minister to contract the novel coronavirus.

The viral infection also reached other top political leaders from the BJP, including Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit. Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and the states Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh also contracted the virus while Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to the disease.

India's 54,735 new cases were down from the previous day's record 57,118 but raised the total to 17,50,723 and toll from the virus to 37,364 with 853 fatalities reported on Sunday.

The month of July, according to AP, accounted for more than 11 lakh of those cases. Seeing the rising cases, the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council announced on Sunday that the IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE between 19 September and 10 November, while allowing unlimited replacements due to the precarious health situation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in a statement said that the Women's T20 challenge too will be held in the UAE.

BJP leaders including Shah, Yediyurappa test positive

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has tested negative for the virus and will be admitted to a hospital on doctor's advice even though his health was fine. A close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 55-year-old Shah made the announcement on Twitter.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

The home minister also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves. It was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted but reports said that Shah had been admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

The last known public function which Shah attended was on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) where he addressed a webinar on the occasion of the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. About 50 people were physically present at the event. Government sources told new agency PTI that the home minister was also present at the last meeting of the Union Cabinet held on Wednesday.

Union minister Babul Supriyo said that he was going into self-isolation as he had met Shah.

My sincere gratitude for all the Best Wishes.. Your prayers wil help Shri @AmitShah ji recover sooner than layer🙏As for me, I am cornered in my own 'Home' by my very own 'Near & Dear Ones' 😢 Books & a Harmonium - wil use this time for my 'Software Upgrade' 😀 https://t.co/0busQm7BL5 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 2, 2020

Late at night, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that he has also tested positive for the virus and is being hospitalised on doctor's advice although the infection is mild.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh also tested positive for COVID-19, a state government official told PTI. "He tested positive for COVID-19 around two-three days ago," he said.

The chief of Uttar Pradesh's BJP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, also said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his home as per doctors' advice.

डॉक्टर की सलाह पर मैं वर्तमान में अपने आवास पर होम क्वारंटाइन हूँ। मेरा सभी प्रदेश्वासियों से निवेदन है कि पूरी सावधानी बरतें और सरकार की गाइडलाइन का सख़्ती से पालन करे। — Swatantra Dev Singh (@swatantrabjp) August 2, 2020

On Sunday, Kamal Rani Varun, the only woman cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Lucknow. She was 62. The Technical Education minister, who tested positive for COVID-19 on 18 July, breathed her last at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPIMS). She had comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism, a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.

Tamil Nadu governor tests positive

In Chennai, the Kauvery Hospital in a bulletin said that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (also a former BJP MP) has tested positive for COVID-19, but has been advised home isolation since his infection is mild.

The 80-year old Purohit was on self-isolation since July 29 after three people in the Raj Bhavan tested positive for the coronavirus.

Purohit "tested positive for COVID-19," hospital executive director Dr Aravindan Selvaraj said in the bulletin.

"He is asymptomatic and clinically stable," it said, adding the governor underwent further tests and assessment at the hospital located at Alwarpet area of the city.

"As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," it added.

Amitabh Bachchan discharged

Meanwhile, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be quarantined at home.

The 77-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital along with son Abhishek after testing positive for COVID-19 on 11 July. Abhishek, however, said he is still COVID-19 positive and will remain under medical care.

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

India reports 54,735 new cases, 853 deaths

India's COVID-19 tally reached 17.5 lakh on Sunday, just two days after it went past 16 lakh. As many as 54,735 new cases and 853 fatalities were recorded in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Sunday.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000

But recoveries also rose to over 11 lakh day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated in the morning. There are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 65.44 percent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13 percent, said the health ministry.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,98,21,831 samples have been tested up to 1 August with, 4,63,172 samples being tested on Saturday.

Of the 853 fresh deaths reported on Sunday, 322 are from Maharashtra, 99 from Tamil Nadu, 98 from Karnataka, 58 from Andhra Pradesh, 48 from West Bengal, 47 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat, 19 from Punjab, 16 from Rajasthan, 13 from Bihar, 11 each from Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir and 10 from Odisha.

Of the total 37,364 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 15,316 followed by 4,034 in Tamil Nadu, 3,989 in Delhi, 2,464 in Gujarat, 2,412 in Karnataka, 1,677 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,629 in West Bengal, 1,407 in Andhra Pradesh and 876 in Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Mizoram, Goa see record jumps in new cases

During the day, many states including Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra reported new cases and deaths

Mizoram reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 with 55 people being infected with the deadly virus, taking the northeastern

state's caseload to 468. Goa too reported a record spike of 337 COVID-19 cases, propelling the infection count in the coastal state to 6,530, while the death of five people increased the toll to 53.

With the addition of 9,509 cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count reached 4,41,228 on Sunday while the toll rose to 15,576 with 260 people succumbing to the infection during the day.

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,875 new COVID-19 cases taking the aggregate total to 2.57 lakh till date, while 98 more people succumbed to the virus on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh saw a marginal dip in its numbers. Against the 9,276 cases on Saturday after three days of 10,000 odd infections, fresh infections in the state further slid to 8,555, taking the overall count to 1.58 lakh.

The toll mounted to 1,474 with 67 new casualties in the last 24 hours while 6,272 more coronavirus patients recovered, the latest government bulletin said.

IPL 2020 to take place in UAE

As cases continued to spike, the Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to hold the IPL 2020 in UAE and approved COVID-19 substitutions for the event. The tournament will be played from 19 September to 10 November at three venues in the UAE — Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi —subject to government approval, which is expected in the next couple of days.

"The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," stated a release from the BCCI.

In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL.

"Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week," stated the Board's press release.

Health ministry issues fresh guidelines for international travelers flying to India

In another development, the health ministry issued revised guidelines for international travellers arriving in India. According to the new guidelines, passengers flying to India from 8 August can skip institutional quarantine if they submit COVID-19 negative test reports. The RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 96 hours prior to undertaking the journey.

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issues new guidelines for international passengers arriving into India, which will come in force from 12:01 am on August 8. All travellers should submit self-declaration form on https://t.co/Ms9U7ZnJPf at least 72 hrs before scheduled travel. pic.twitter.com/3GyOQabugq — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

The test report should be uploaded on the portal www.newdelhiairport.in for consideration, the guidelines stated.

According to the guidelines, all passengers are required to submit an undertaking on www.newdelhiairport.in that they are willing to undergo seven days mandatory institutional quarantine at their own expense, followed by seven days home quarantine.

"If they wish to seek such exemption, they shall apply on the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the portal will be final," it said.

Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise. The test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry at airport in India, it said.

The guidelines also included rules to be followed while boarding and de-boarding as well as during the travel.

With inputs from PTI