Coronavirus Updates: Tripura govt announces three-day total lockdown from Monday as case count reaches 3,778
Coronavirus Updates: The lockdown will have 21 exemptions, including those given to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media
Highlights
Coronavirus Outbreak in Tripura Latest Update
Three-day long total lockdown in Tripura from Monday
Total lockdown to be imposed in the entire state of Tripura for three days from 5 am on 27 July to 5 am on 30 July, reports ANI.This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on 26 July. According to the Hindustan Times, the state government will conduct house-to-house tests to detect COVID-19 infections using rapid antigen testing kits.
Maharashtra reports 92,51 new cases, 257 deaths
Coronavirus Outbreak in Brazil Latest Update
Bolsonaro tests negative on fourth test
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said 7 July whe he confirmed that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative." The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.
AP
Coronavirus Outbreak in Odisha Latest Updates
Odisha reports record single-day spike of 10 deaths
Coronavirus Outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
At least 3,600 coronavirus cases in Srinagar
Srinagar registered 3600 COVID-19 infections as on Saturday, according to Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Of the total, 15,00 patients have been discharged.
"In the last month, we have seen a spike in infections at 100 locations," said Choudhary.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Delhi Latest Updates
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated a 450 bed government hospital in Burari, via video conferencing.
Coronavirus Outbreak in West Bengal Latest Updates
Seven-day lockdown in Kalimpong from Sunday
West Bengal government imposed a town-wide lockdown in Kalimpong Municipality for seven days, starting 9 am on 26 July (Sunday), ANI reported.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Madhya Pradesh CM admitted to COVID-19 hospital after testing positive
"I will be admitted at COVID-19-dedicated Chirayu Hospital on the advice of doctors," said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.
An ambulance arrived at the residence of Chouhan after he tested positive for the COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttar Pradesh Latest Updates
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes suggestion to Uttar Pradesh CM on tackling COVID-19
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, detailing suggestions to better handle the COVID-19 situation in the state.
Priyanka has expressed her concern on the number of rising cases, low testing, shortage of beds, among other problems being faced in Uttar Pradesh.
Pune records more than 64,000 coronavirus cases
Pune district registered over 64,000 COVID-19 infections on Saturday after 2,072 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported ANI. The COVID-19 toll increased by 53.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Will attend COVID-19 review meet via video conference: Madhya Pradesh CM
"I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors. I will be participating in the daily COVID-19 review meeting via video conferencing," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for COVID-19.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests COVID-19 positive
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. He has appealed to all those who came in contact with him, to get tested for the disease and quarantine themselves.
Meanwhile, he said he will be self-quarantining and getting his treatment done according to government guidelines.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Updates
Triple lockdown in parts of Thrissur, says report
Triple lockdown will be imposed in Irinjalakuda Municipality and Muriyad panchayat of Thrissur city from 5 pm on Saturday, reported The Hindu.
Addressing the media on Friday, Minister for Local Self Governments AC Moideen said the decision was taken against the backdrop of the spurt in COVID-19 cases due to local transmission from Kerala Solvent Extraction (KSE) cattle feed company at Irinjalakuda.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Madhya Pradesh Latest Updates
10-day lockdown begins in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Police check IDs of commuters and shops closed as 10-day lockdown begins from Friday in Bhopal in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.
With a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday had announced a 10-day lockdown in the state capital.
The lockdown will be in effect till 8 am on 4 August. Supply of vegetables and milk and essential services will remain open along with industries.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan LATEST Updates
Over 34,000 confirmed cases in Rajasthan
Rajasthan registered 557 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total to 34,735 as on Saturday. The state reported six more COVID-19 deaths.
Coronavirus Outbreak in China LATEST Updates
China registers 34 fresh COVID-19 infections
China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for 24 July, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
Over 1.5 crore COVID-19 samples tested: ICMR
At least 1,58,49,068 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding 4.20 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
India reports 48,916 coronavirus cases, 757 deaths in past 24 hrs
India registered 48,916 COVID-19 infections in a single day, taking the overall count to 13,36,861 on Saturday. The COVID-19 toll reached 31,358 after 757 more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus.
"Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths," according to the health ministry.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan LATEST Updates
Rajasthan to get its first-ever plasma bank
The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.
"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Two-day janta curfew in Nagpur city
Nagpur to observe 'janta curfew on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, reported ANI. However, essemtial services will be functional during these two days.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
PM to discuss COVID-19 situation in states, Unlock 3.0 with CMs on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on 27 July to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and Unlock 3.0, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.
Modi is expected to discuss the current situation of the states, their health services and further strategise with the chief ministers.
The development came on a day when India registered a maximum of 49,310 coronavirus cases in a single day. While the toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Dharavi registers single-digit COVID-19 growth for three consecutive days
The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
This is the third consecutive day that Dharavi has registered only a single-digit growth, the civic official said.
On 22 July, five persons had tested positive there, while six cases were added on 23 July. The official said that Dharavi now has 128 active COVID-19 cases and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,142.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
Mumbai reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases, takes tally over 1.06 lakh
Mumbai's overall COVID-19 count crossed 1.06 lakh on Friday with 1,062 new cases being reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 toll in the city rose to 5,981 after 54 more patients died due to the viral infection.
While the number of recoveries reached 78,260, including 1,158 discharges in the past 24 hours.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra LATEST Updates
More than 3.5 lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra,13,132 deaths
Maharashtra registered a total of over 3.5 lakh COVID-19 infections on Friday after 9,615 more individuals tested positive in a single day. The total number of confirmed cases in the state are now 3,57,117.
The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 13,132 after 278 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.
Coronavirus Outbreak in India LATEST Updates
COVAXIN Phase 1 human trials begin
The phase-I human clinical trialof India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the Delhi AIIMS on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man in his 30s.
Already, over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, said Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.
"The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions.
29 BSF men among 249 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Update
Sweet shops in Punjab to open on 2 August for Raksha Bandhan: CM
Sweet shops in Punjab will be allowed to open on 2 August in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday. Shops are not permitted to open on account of a lockdown on Sundays in the state. But the government received several requests that sweet shops be allowed to open on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, which is on 3 August. During his 'AskCaptain' Facebook live session, Singh said his government has decided to accept the requests.
An official release quoting the CM added that social distancing and other norms would have to be followed by the shop owners as well as people on 2 and 3. August. To a question on movement of inter-state buses on Raksha Bandhan day, Singh said there were no restrictions on the buses by Punjab but other states might have imposed curbs
Three-day long total lockdown in Tripura from Monday
Coronavirus Outbreak in Uttarakhand Latest Update
Uttarakhand reports 244 new patients
Coronavirus Outbreak in Rajasthan Latest Update
Rajasthan's cases rise by 1,120 to 35,298
Rajasthan records 1,120 fresh cases and 11 deaths reported, taking the total number of cases to 35,298 and toll to 613, reports ANI quoting the state health department.
1,120 new #COVID19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 35,298 including 9,379 active cases and 613 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/X1zRPMhvj4— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak in Punjab Latest Update
Govt schools in Punjab not to charge admission, tuition fees: CM
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that government schools in the state will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session, reports ANI.
Coronavirus Outbreak in Karnataka Latest Update
Karnataka reports 5,072 new cases
Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra Latest Update
Coronavirus Outbreak in Kerala Latest Update
Kerala records 1,103 new cases, five deaths
Coronavirus Updates: The Tripura government has decided to impose a three-day statewide total lockdown from Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday.
Maharashtra on Saturday added 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368, the state health department said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to enhance the state's COVID-19 testing capacity to one lakh tests per day by Monday.
The Maharashtra government announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 percent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).
Till Friday, a total of 1,58,49,068 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the country, said the health ministry.
A comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be imposed in Kalimpong Municipality for seven days, starting 9 am on Sunday to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to all those who came in contact with him, to get tested for the disease and quarantine themselves.
Over 1.58 crore COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the ICMR, adding 4.20 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.
India registered 48,916 COVID-19 infections in a single day, taking the overall count to 13,36,861 on Saturday. The COVID-19 toll reached 31,358 after 757 more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus.
Nagpur to observe 'janta curfew on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, essential services will be functional during these two days.
The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a BMC official said.
The number of recoveries and new cases of coronavirus both, saw the highest single-day spike on Friday> While the tally of cured patients inceased by 34,602, the number of confirmed cases rose by 49,310.
The Union health ministry said that the recovery rate rose to 63.45 percent, whereas the case fatality rate declined to 2.38 percent on Friday.
According to the health ministry's data, the total recoveries have climbed to 8,17,208, while there are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, the ministry said as the COVID-19 tally surged to 12.8 lakhs.
Meanwhile, the toll rose to 30,601 with 740 new casualties.
The ministry said as a result of constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases by 3,77,073. "This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend," the statement said.
"With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.38 percent," the ministry added.
Over 1.5 COVID-19 tests conducted so far
A cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 23 July. On Thursday, 3,52,801 samples were tested.
"This translates to 1,1179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of the 'test, track and treat' strategy," the health ministry said.
The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1,290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and state governments and union territory administrations to facilitate wide-spread testing through an array of options, it noted.
There are currently 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs.
Kerala CM says no immediate total lockdown to be imposed in state
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that "no immediate total lockdown" will be imposed in the state, even cases of coronavirus spiked this week.
"There were two opinions on a lockdown. Some experts wanted complete shut down, while others wanted the existing restrictions to be strengthened. I put forward the same at the all-party-meeting and the representatives were not in favour of the complete lockdown. They said that the current restrictions should be strengthened," Vijayan said.
"Their opinion was that triple lockdown in cluster areas should be done and measures intensified. If required, we will think about a total lockdown at a later stage," he added.
Meanwhile, seven councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19, following which the city mayor K Sreekumar went into self-quarantine.
Operations at Kolkata Airport to be suspended on 25 and 29 July
Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on 25 and 29 July due to a total lockdown planned across the state on both the days, PTI reported.
The West Bengal government has decided to impose a bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.
When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.
"Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on 25 and 29 July," the official added.
COVAXIN Phase 1 human trials begin at AIIMS Delhi
The phase-I human clinical trialof India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the Delhi AIIMS on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man in his 30s.
Already, over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, said Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.
"The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions," he added.
Seven-day lockdown in Kohima from tomorrow
The Kohima administration will impose a seven-day complete lockdown starting from Saturday in the Kohima municipal area in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Nagaland. The lockdown will be in force till 31 July.
According to the Kohima Police, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force Kohima have promulgated the lockdown, ANI reported.
"Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force of Kohima have promulgated the total lockdown of Kohima municipal area with effect from July 25, till 31st July," said the Kohima Police.
State-wise cases and deaths today
According to the Union health ministry 8 am update on Friday, Maharashtra had reported 3,47,502 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. A total of 1,92,964 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu while Delhi had recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases.
By Friday evening, Maharashtra state health department reported 9,615 new cases, taking the total to 3,57,116. The toll rose by 278 to 13,132.
Tamil Nadu reported 6,785 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number to 1,99,749. There are 53,132 active cases in the state.
The total number of cured and discharged patients is at 1,43,297 while the toll stands at 3,320 in the state, according to the Tamil Nadu national health mission.
Meanwhile, 5,007 new cases and 110 deaths were reported in Karnataka. With that, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 85,870, including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths
Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 21,711.
After conducting over 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the administration to ramp up the testing benchmark to one lakh per day. He also ordered to conduct at least 2,000 Rapid Antigen Tests in districts with more than 30 lakh population.
A total of 8,147 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rose to 80,858, including 39,935 cured and discharged patients and 933 deaths, the state government said.
The COVID-19 count in West Bengal was at 51,757 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes 18,846 active and 31,656 cured and discharged patients.
The total number of cases in Bihar has reached 33,511, according to the state health department. There are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar and 20,959 patients have been cured and discharged till now.
Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, the state government has decided to impose lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from midnight of 26 July till midnight of 29 July, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. The state has 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 452 active cases.
Jammu and Kashmir reported 353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,782, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. 9,217 people have also recovered from the disease in the Union Territory.
Six new cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,519, including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases, as per the BMC.
Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has announced that 'janta curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city on 25 and 26 July and only essential services will be allowed to remain functional.
