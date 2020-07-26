Coronavirus Updates: Tripura govt announces three-day total lockdown from Monday as case count reaches 3,778

Coronavirus Updates: The lockdown will have 21 exemptions, including those given to emergency and essential services as well as to print and electronic media

"The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions.

Already, over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, said Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.

The phase-I human clinical trialof India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the Delhi AIIMS on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man in his 30s.

The COVID-19 toll in the state climbed to 13,132 after 278 more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

Maharashtra registered a total of over 3.5 lakh COVID-19 infections on Friday after 9,615 more individuals tested positive in a single day. The total number of confirmed cases in the state are now 3,57,117.

While the number of recoveries reached 78,260, including 1,158 discharges in the past 24 hours.

Mumbai's overall COVID-19 count crossed 1.06 lakh on Friday with 1,062 new cases being reported in the city in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 toll in the city rose to 5,981 after 54 more patients died due to the viral infection.

On 22 July, five persons had tested positive there, while six cases were added on 23 July. The official said that Dharavi now has 128 active COVID-19 cases and the number of recovered patients has gone up to 2,142.

This is the third consecutive day that Dharavi has registered only a single-digit growth, the civic official said.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The development came on a day when India registered a maximum of 49,310 coronavirus cases in a single day. While the toll mounted to 30,601 with 740 new fatalities.

Modi is expected to discuss the current situation of the states, their health services and further strategise with the chief ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of all the states on 27 July to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country and Unlock 3.0, sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.

Nagpur to observe 'janta curfew on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection, reported ANI. However, essemtial services will be functional during these two days.

"The Rajasthan government is setting up the state's first plasma bank at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur. I appeal to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and help in saving lives," Sharma said.

The Rajasthan government is now planning to start the state's first plasma bank in Jaipur for those infected with the coronavirus disease. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the bank will be set up at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in the city.

"Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,36,861 including 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated and 31,358 deaths," according to the health ministry.

India registered 48,916 COVID-19 infections in a single day, taking the overall count to 13,36,861 on Saturday. The COVID-19 toll reached 31,358 after 757 more patients succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

At least 1,58,49,068 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), adding 4.20 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.

Of the new infections, 20 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Nine were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining five were imported cases.

China reported 34 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for 24 July, up from 21 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

Rajasthan registered 557 fresh COVID-19 infections, taking the total to 34,735 as on Saturday. The state reported six more COVID-19 deaths.

The lockdown will be in effect till 8 am on 4 August. Supply of vegetables and milk and essential services will remain open along with industries.

With a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last week in Bhopal, the Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday had announced a 10-day lockdown in the state capital.

Madhya Pradesh Police check IDs of commuters and shops closed as 10-day lockdown begins from Friday in Bhopal in view of spike in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing the media on Friday, Minister for Local Self Governments AC Moideen said the decision was taken against the backdrop of the spurt in COVID-19 cases due to local transmission from Kerala Solvent Extraction (KSE) cattle feed company at Irinjalakuda.

Triple lockdown will be imposed in Irinjalakuda Municipality and Muriyad panchayat of Thrissur city from 5 pm on Saturday, reported The Hindu.

Meanwhile, he said he will be self-quarantining and getting his treatment done according to government guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. He has appealed to all those who came in contact with him, to get tested for the disease and quarantine themselves.

"I am following all COVID-19 guidelines and have quarantined myself as per the advice of the doctors. I will be participating in the daily COVID-19 review meeting via video conferencing," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan after testing positive for COVID-19.

Pune district registered over 64,000 COVID-19 infections on Saturday after 2,072 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus, reported ANI. The COVID-19 toll increased by 53.

Priyanka has expressed her concern on the number of rising cases, low testing, shortage of beds, among other problems being faced in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, detailing suggestions to better handle the COVID-19 situation in the state.

An ambulance arrived at the residence of Chouhan after he tested positive for the COVID-19.

"I will be admitted at COVID-19-dedicated Chirayu Hospital on the advice of doctors," said Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

West Bengal government imposed a town-wide lockdown in Kalimpong Municipality for seven days, starting 9 am on 26 July (Sunday), ANI reported.

"In the last month, we have seen a spike in infections at 100 locations," said Choudhary.

Srinagar registered 3600 COVID-19 infections as on Saturday, according to Shahid Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Of the total, 15,00 patients have been discharged.

Odisha's COVID-19 case count climbed to 24,013 on Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive for the disease, while the oll rose to 130 with a record single-day spike of 10 fatalities, reports PTI quoting a Health Department official said. Three out of the 10 new fatalities were from Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the pandemic, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh, and one death each was reported from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada, he said. "Ten people, including a woman, died due to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment in hospitals. This is the highest single-day spike in the death toll. Six of them had co-morbidities. The deceased were aged between 30 and 61," the health official said.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday that he has tested negative for the new coronavirus, based on a fourth test since he said 7 July whe he confirmed that he had the virus. “Good morning everyone," Bolsonaro wrote on Facebook after reporting that the test was “negative." The 65-year-old leader didn’t say when he did the new test. On Wednesday, he had tested positive for the third time.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases went up by 9,251 to 3,66,368 while fatalities rose by 257 to 13,389, reports PTI quoting the state health department. The health department also said that 7,227 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to over 2.07 lakh and recovery rate to 56.55 percent. The case fatality rate stands at 3.65 percent, it said in a bulletin.

Total lockdown to be imposed in the entire state of Tripura for three days from 5 am on 27 July to 5 am on 30 July, reports ANI.This will be in continuation of the night curfew to be imposed from 9 pm on 26 July. According to the Hindustan Times , the state government will conduct house-to-house tests to detect COVID-19 infections using rapid antigen testing kits.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district, has the highest number of patients — 240 —on Saturday, followed by Kozhikode with 110.

In the highest single day spike till now, Kerala on Saturday reported 1,103 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the infection count to 18,098, while over 1.5 lakh persons are under observation. As many as 9,420 persons are under treatment for coronavirus. State Health Minister KK Shailaja said the state also reported five deaths related to COVID-19 including Ernakulam resident Annie Antony (76), who died on 24 July. The results of her sample on Saturday showed that shetested positive for the virus.

Karnataka reports 5,072 new COVID-19 positive cases and 72 deaths. The total number of cases in the state stands at 90,942 including 55,388 active cases and 1,796 deaths, reports ANI quoting the state government

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced that government schools in the state will not charge any admission, re-admission and tuition fee from students for the 2020-21 academic session, reports ANI.

1,120 new #COVID19 cases and 11 deaths reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today. The total number of cases in the State stands at 35,298 including 9,379 active cases and 613 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/X1zRPMhvj4

Rajasthan records 1,120 fresh cases and 11 deaths reported, taking the total number of cases to 35,298 and toll to 613, reports ANI quoting the state health department.

Among the 244 new cases, Dehradun district reported the highest 72 new instances of the infection followed by Haridwar with 61, the bulletin said. So far, 3,495 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state, 38 have migrated out and 63 have died. The number of active cases stood at 2,365, it said.

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,861 on Saturday with 244 more people testing positive for the disease, while another coronavirus-related fatality took the death toll to 63. A 70-year-old woman who had tested for COVID-19 died at Doon Medical College. Her death summary, provided by the hospital, mentions that she died due to respiratory failure, a state health department bulletin said.

An official release quoting the CM added that social distancing and other norms would have to be followed by the shop owners as well as people on 2 and 3. August. To a question on movement of inter-state buses on Raksha Bandhan day, Singh said there were no restrictions on the buses by Punjab but other states might have imposed curbs

Sweet shops in Punjab will be allowed to open on 2 August in view of the Raksha Bandhan festival, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday. Shops are not permitted to open on account of a lockdown on Sundays in the state. But the government received several requests that sweet shops be allowed to open on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, which is on 3 August. During his 'AskCaptain' Facebook live session, Singh said his government has decided to accept the requests.

increased the toll to 39, an official told PTI. A total of 116 patients were discharged as well, taking the number of such cases to 4,683, he added.

Chhattisgarh reported 249 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 29 BSF personnel, taking the state's count to 7,087, while three deaths during the day

The death toll due to coronavirus in Mumbai crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday, officials said. Fifty-two coronavirus patients died during the day, which took the death toll in the country's financial capital to 6,033, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).Meanwhile, 1,090 new coronavirus patients were reported in Mumbai during the day, while 617 patients were discharged. The city has now 23,071 active patients

Coronavirus Updates: The Tripura government has decided to impose a three-day statewide total lockdown from Monday in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday.



Maharashtra on Saturday added 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368, the state health department said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to enhance the state's COVID-19 testing capacity to one lakh tests per day by Monday.

The Maharashtra government announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 percent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

Till Friday, a total of 1,58,49,068 tests for COVID-19 had been done in the country, said the health ministry.

A comprehensive town-wide lockdown will be imposed in Kalimpong Municipality for seven days, starting 9 am on Sunday to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to all those who came in contact with him, to get tested for the disease and quarantine themselves.

Over 1.58 crore COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, said the ICMR, adding 4.20 lakh samples were tested on Friday alone.

Nagpur to observe 'janta curfew on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, essential services will be functional during these two days.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum, rose to 2,519 on Friday with the addition of six cases, a BMC official said.

The number of recoveries and new cases of coronavirus both, saw the highest single-day spike on Friday> While the tally of cured patients inceased by 34,602, the number of confirmed cases rose by 49,310.

The Union health ministry said that the recovery rate rose to 63.45 percent, whereas the case fatality rate declined to 2.38 percent on Friday.

According to the health ministry's data, the total recoveries have climbed to 8,17,208, while there are 4,40,135 active cases of coronavirus in the country at present, the ministry said as the COVID-19 tally surged to 12.8 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the toll rose to 30,601 with 740 new casualties.

The ministry said as a result of constantly growing number of recoveries, the recovered patients outnumber the active cases by 3,77,073. "This difference is showing a progressively growing upward trend," the statement said.

"With the dedicated efforts of healthcare workers, the recoveries are improving and case fatality is continuously falling, which currently stands at 2.38 percent," the ministry added.

Over 1.5 COVID-19 tests conducted so far

A cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 23 July. On Thursday, 3,52,801 samples were tested.

"This translates to 1,1179.83 tests per million (TPM) for India, which has seen a steady increase since the adoption of the 'test, track and treat' strategy," the health ministry said.

The rise in TPM has been achieved with a steady rise in the number of labs (1,290 so far), and efforts by the Centre and state governments and union territory administrations to facilitate wide-spread testing through an array of options, it noted.

There are currently 897 labs in the government sector and 393 private labs.

Kerala CM says no immediate total lockdown to be imposed in state

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that "no immediate total lockdown" will be imposed in the state, even cases of coronavirus spiked this week.

"There were two opinions on a lockdown. Some experts wanted complete shut down, while others wanted the existing restrictions to be strengthened. I put forward the same at the all-party-meeting and the representatives were not in favour of the complete lockdown. They said that the current restrictions should be strengthened," Vijayan said.

"Their opinion was that triple lockdown in cluster areas should be done and measures intensified. If required, we will think about a total lockdown at a later stage," he added.

Meanwhile, seven councillors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation tested positive for COVID-19, following which the city mayor K Sreekumar went into self-quarantine.

Operations at Kolkata Airport to be suspended on 25 and 29 July

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on 25 and 29 July due to a total lockdown planned across the state on both the days, PTI reported.

The West Bengal government has decided to impose a bi-weekly complete lockdown in the state to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission.

When asked if the rule would be extended to all those days when the total shutdown is enforced, an official at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport said that was a possibility, but an announcement in this regard will be made by the state government.

"Most probably, it will be extended to all lockdown days. But the state government will make an announcement. As of now, these two dates have been confirmed. No flights to operate on 25 and 29 July," the official added.

COVAXIN Phase 1 human trials begin at AIIMS Delhi

The phase-I human clinical trialof India's first indigenously-developed vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Covaxin, began at the Delhi AIIMS on Friday with the first dose of the injection given to a man in his 30s.

Already, over 3,500 volunteers have registered themselves for the trial at AIIMS since last Saturday, of whom the screening of at least 22 people is underway, said Dr Sanjay Rai, professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS and the principal investigator of the study.

"The first volunteer, a resident of Delhi, was screened two days ago and all his health parameters were found to be within the normal range. He also does not have any co-morbid conditions," he added.

Seven-day lockdown in Kohima from tomorrow

The Kohima administration will impose a seven-day complete lockdown starting from Saturday in the Kohima municipal area in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Nagaland. The lockdown will be in force till 31 July.

According to the Kohima Police, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force Kohima have promulgated the lockdown, ANI reported.

"Deputy Commissioner and Chairman District Task Force of Kohima have promulgated the total lockdown of Kohima municipal area with effect from July 25, till 31st July," said the Kohima Police.

State-wise cases and deaths today

According to the Union health ministry 8 am update on Friday, Maharashtra had reported 3,47,502 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. A total of 1,92,964 cases were reported from Tamil Nadu while Delhi had recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases.

By Friday evening, Maharashtra state health department reported 9,615 new cases, taking the total to 3,57,116. The toll rose by 278 to 13,132.

Tamil Nadu reported 6,785 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number to 1,99,749. There are 53,132 active cases in the state.

The total number of cured and discharged patients is at 1,43,297 while the toll stands at 3,320 in the state, according to the Tamil Nadu national health mission.

Meanwhile, 5,007 new cases and 110 deaths were reported in Karnataka. With that, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 85,870, including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 21,711.

After conducting over 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the administration to ramp up the testing benchmark to one lakh per day. He also ordered to conduct at least 2,000 Rapid Antigen Tests in districts with more than 30 lakh population.

A total of 8,147 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the state rose to 80,858, including 39,935 cured and discharged patients and 933 deaths, the state government said.

The COVID-19 count in West Bengal was at 51,757 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes 18,846 active and 31,656 cured and discharged patients.

The total number of cases in Bihar has reached 33,511, according to the state health department. There are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar and 20,959 patients have been cured and discharged till now.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, the state government has decided to impose lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from midnight of 26 July till midnight of 29 July, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said. The state has 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 452 active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,782, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. 9,217 people have also recovered from the disease in the Union Territory.

Six new cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,519, including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases, as per the BMC.

Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has announced that 'janta curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city on 25 and 26 July and only essential services will be allowed to remain functional.

With inputs from agencies