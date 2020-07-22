Coronavirus Updates: Passengers arriving at Delhi Airport from abroad to be quarantined for 14 days

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Sharjeel Imam has tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported. Delhi Police Special Cell had applied for his production warrant in Assam as he is lodged at Guwahati Central Jail and he was going to be presented before a Delhi Court on 25 July, but will not be produced now.

The country's top drug regulator had recently given a green signal for human clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, which has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the human trials of coronavirus vaccine have begun at the state's Redkar Hospital and congratulated the team behind it.

The state, at present, has 7,936 active coronavirus patients, who are being treated in different hospitals and COVID care centres, he said on Twitter.

Assam breached the 25,000-mark in COVID-19 cases with 1,093 fresh cases reported on Monday, while one more person died due to the disease in the state, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Serum Institute of India says it will seeking to get the licence to manufacture the vaccine developed at the Oxford University, reports NDTV . Trials will begin in India as soon as the license is procured. The vaccine has been found to be both effective and safe in early trials, according to a study in the medical journal The Lancet.

The hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility on 14 June.

A nurse employed at a civic-run dedicated COVID-19 hospital has tested positive again after recovering, but the municipal authorities on Monday claimed there was nothing to worry as it ostensibly is the "dead virus" left in her body from the previous infection.

Increasing the testing capacity may be achieved by adding more laboratories for COVID-19 testing and enhancing the existing testing capacity of the approved laboratories, the letter said.

In a joint letter issued on 17 July, Union health ministry secretary Preeti Sudan and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said the evolving scenario demands for enhanced testing capabilities to handle any surge in testing demands.

The ICMR and the Union health ministry have suggested short and medium term methods to all states and union territories for enhancing their COVID-19 testing capacity.

From clinicians to pathology experts, doctors in the country feel the Oxford trials have been the "most transparent" one by far.

Medical experts in India on Monday hailed the results of Oxford University's early-stage human trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, with some saying it's the "most scientifically done" among all such exercises, while others expressing hope that the final trials will "bear fruit".

The human trials of BBV152 Covid Vaccine or Covaxin will begin on Wednesday in a special laboratory set up at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM (IMS & SUM) Hospital, in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), reports PTI.

Human clinical trials of the country's indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine is set to begin this week at a Bhubaneswar-based institute – one of the 12 centres selected by the ICMR for conducting phase one and two of the process, a senior official said.

"The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week's time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes," SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said.

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials of the shot in a week's time.

Government offices, shops, commercial establishments, institutions, markets and factories will remain closed except where a specific exemption is granted, according to a notification.

The Sikkim government yesterday announced imposition of a complete lockdown in the state from today till 27 July in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

"There might be a million doses manufactured by September: that now seems like a remarkable underestimate, given the scale of what's going on," Adrian Hill of University of Oxford said, referring to the manufacturing capability of partner AstraZeneca.

Early estimates of the production a million doses of the University of Oxford's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by September could be an underestimate depending on how quickly late-stage trials can be completed, a researcher said on Monday, reports Reuters.

India reports 37,148 new cases, taking the its total count to 11,55,191. The toll rises by 587 to 28,084. Total active cases are now more than 4 lakh.

Top executives at companies including aluminum giant United Co. Rusal, as well as billionaire tycoons and government officials began getting shots developed by the state-run Gamaleya Institute in Moscow as early as April, the people said. They declined to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Scores of members of Russia’s business and political elite have been given early access to an experimental vaccine against Covid-19, according to people familiar with the effort, as the country races to be among the first to develop an inoculation, reports Bloomberg.

The Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, in a letter to the Principal Secretaries of health and medical education of states, said it has been observed that there is "inappropriate use" of N-95 masks, particularly those with the valved respirator, by the public other than designated health workers.

The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirator by people, saying these don't prevent the virus from spreading out and are "detrimental" to the measures adopted for its containment.

Delhi reported 954 new cases so far, taking the total positive cases to 1,23,747, with 1,04,918 having recovered till now. The recovery rate in the National Capital stands at 84 percent.

A total of 133 samples were tested for the disease on Monday, it said. Barring the Army personnel, all others, including a civilian, are asymptomatic, the statement said.

At least 13 more people, including 11 BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the total tally in the state to 297, reports PTI.

The Centre on Tuesday said that the results of sero-prevalence study show that 23.48% have antibodies, reports ANI. The study also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic

A raid was conducted by police on Sunday night after a constable who was patrolling in the area saw vehicles parked outside the cafe and heard loud noises coming from the house, they said.

Forty-one people, including the owner of a cafe, were arrested for allegedly violating social distancing norms by partying at a cafe in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar area amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad reached 11,420 in the Maharashtra district after 179 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, reports PTI. The new cases included 123 from the city, 46 from rural parts of the district, and 10 from various entry points in Aurangabad, an official said.

The fresh cases include 103 in Alwar, 43 in Jalore, 32 in Nagaur, 27 in Ajmer, 23 in Sirohi, 18 in Dausa and 15 in Kota.

Six more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the toll to 574, while 351 fresh cases pushed the state's tally to 30,741, reports PTI. It said 21,494 patients have been discharged so far and the state now has 7,868 active COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-four fresh cases were reported in the Capital Complex region, 10 in the border district of Tawang, five in Lower Subansiri and one in West Siang, he said.

Fifty more people, including nine Army jawans and six police personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state's tally to 790 on Tuesday, reports PTI.

As many as 7,24,578 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 62.7 percent.

The toll due to COVID-19 in Odisha crossed the 100-mark on Tuesday, with six more fatalities taking the total to 103, reports PTI. At least 647 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 18,757, he said. All six fatalities were recorded from as many districts in the state.

Puducherry registers 91 new case and one death, reports PTI. With this, the tally in the Union Territory rises to 2,179 and toll is 30. Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar says the morality rate is 1.4%.

The company was reacting to a letter sent by India's drug regulator DCGI seeking clarifications on the concerns raised and allegations made by a Member of Parliament.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its generic version of antiviral drug Favipiravir, FabiFlu, is more economical and effective than other drugs available in the market approved for emergency use for treatment of COVID-19.

On 20 March, the government had banned all passengers, including Nepalis, from entering the country. Four days later, it imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Nepal will resume domestic and international flight operations starting from 17 August, over four months after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yediyurappa's address to the people of the state comes as about a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural areas, aimed at controlling the spike in COVID cases, nears it end. Bengaluru urban and rural areas are currently under "complete lockdown" since 8 pm of 14 July and it will be effective till 5 am on 22 July.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will address the people of the state through youtube and facebook live on Tuesday evening, his office said.

They said the results provide data from a wider group of participants than their earlier phase I trial, including a small sub-group of participants aged over 55 years and older.

Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said the trial sought to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine candidate.

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says.

"The civic agency has received 1,115 complaints so far and close to Rs 1.5 crore has been refunded. It is being reported that patients were overcharged by 10.48 percent," the report said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday reportedly "launched a crackdown" on private hospitals in Mumbai for "overcharging" for COVID-19 treatment, News18 reported.

He added that 19 States and Union Territories are performing more than 140 tests per day per million population.

"Aggressive testing is necessary to bring down COVID-19 positivity rate; the aim is to maintain this level of testing so as to bring down positivity rate below 5 percent," said Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry.

The Union health ministry on Tuesday said that "aggressive" testing is necessary to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The statement added that the number of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India continues to be among the lowest in the world.

30 states and Union Territories have a positivity rate lower than the national average, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday in a briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Rajesh Bhushan, OSD, Health Ministry on Tuesday said, "...Evidence suggests that with a valved mask the person wearing it is safe but if they are asymptomatic person then propensity of that person infecting others is there. This is an evolving situation."

"The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure people of India and international community have access to an Indian vaccine as early as possible. Every possible facilitation will be ensured making sure trials conducted scientifically and ethically, and we arrive at an affordable option," he added.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on Tuesday said, "India's two COVID-19 vaccines are in phase 1 and 2 of trials. Discussions have already begun how will the vaccines be made available to all those who need it."

Tamil Nadu recorded 4,965 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 51,344 and death toll to 2,626, the state health department said.

"Based upon the circumstances, the Board decided with heavy heart that it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's Shri Amarnathji Yatra and expressed its regret to announce the cancellation of Yatra 2020," the Amarnath Shrine board's statement was quoted by NDTV.

The annual Amarnath Yatra, the Hindu pilgrimage to a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, has been cancelled in view of the coronavirus pandemic, reports said on Tuesday.

720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 13,994 including 8,056 active cases. Number of COVID-19 clusters goes up to 101 in the state. Of them, 18 are large clusters, The Indian Express reported.

995 new COVID-19 cases, 905 discharges and 62 deaths have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. Total number of cases rises to 1,03,262 including 23,893 active cases, 73,555 discharged patients and 5,814 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Samples of mild symptomatics will be collected through TrueNat on 8th day of first sample. If negative they'll be discharged 10 days after first sample/10 days after show of symtoms/3 days without fever(whichever is later)&have to be in 7-day home isolation from that date.

Mild asymptomatic patients admitted in COVID facility will be discharged 10 days after their initial testing or 7 days after being admitted (whichever comes later) if they show no symptoms. After being discharged they'll have to be in mandatory home isolation for 8 days.

Uttar Pradesh government issued a new discharge policy for patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Asymptomtic patients staying in home isolation will be considered recovered if they show no symptoms for 10 days, but they will have to stay in home isolation for 7 more days after these 10 days.

"We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Yediyrappa said.

Addressing the people of the state, he stressed on maintaining social distancing and wearing masks and said experts have advised 5T strategy — trace, track, test, treat and technology — to control the coronavirus spread.

Lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and resource mobilisation is equally important for a government to function, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said as he ruled out extension of the week-long shutdown in the city and elsewhere.

Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered as one of the largest slums in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

The civic body has, however, stopped sharing figures of COVID-19 deaths, if any, in Dharavi since last month.

He said Dharavi now has 151 active COVID-19 cases, while the number of recovered patients stood at 2,101.

According to a senior BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) official, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the slum -dominated area rose to 2,502 with 10 new infections.

The coronavirus tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi surpassed 2,500 on Tuesday with the addition of 10 new cases, the city civic body said.

These coaches also have fixtures coated with titanium dioxide and the provision for plasma air equipment in AC ducts to sterilise interiors using ionised air.

The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has manufactured two such coaches which have amenities like foot-operated washbasins, dispensers and toilet flushes, door handles which are maneuvered with the forearm and handrails coated with anti-microbial copper to prevent the spread of the infection.

The Railways has spent an additional Rs 3 lakh per non-AC coach and Rs 6 lakh per AC coach to ensure the safety of passengers during and after the Covid-19 pandemic with these specially designed coaches, a senior official said Tuesday.

720 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 13,994 including 8,056 active cases. Number of COVID-19 clusters goes up to 101 in the state. Of them, 18 are large clusters, The Indian Express reported.

995 new COVID-19 cases, 905 discharges and 62 deaths have been reported in Mumbai on Tuesday. Total number of cases rises to 1,03,262 including 23,893 active cases, 73,555 discharged patients and 5,814 deaths, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Delhi's sero-prevalence study has discovered that 23.48 percent of the people have been affected by the novel coronavirus in the national capital, which has several pockets of dense population.

The total number of coronavirus cases crossed 11 lakh with a single-day spike of 40,425 cases on Monday, while the toll rose to 27,497 with 681 new casualties reported. It is the first time the number of new cases registered was above 40,000.

The total tally of 11,18,043 cases includes 3,90,459 active cases and 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated patients and the toll. The health ministry said that the recovery rate is now 62.62 percent.

Meanwhile, a vaccine candidate developed at the University of Oxford has shown encouraging results in early human testing and appears to be "safe well-tolerated, and immunogenic", according to a study published in The Lancet on Monday.

Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine produces 'strong antibodies', shows initial study



Trials by the Oxford University involving 1,077 people showed that the injection led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus. The vaccine, named 'ChAdOx1 nCoV-19', has been made from a harmless virus called 'chimpanzee cold virus'.

"Our preliminary findings show that the candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine given as a single dose was safe and tolerated, despite a higher reactogenicity profile than the control vaccine, MenACWY," the researchers, led by Pedro M Folegatti and Katiet Ewer, wrote in the study.

"No serious adverse reactions to ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 occurred. The majority of adverse events reported were mild or moderate in severity, and all were self-limiting," the study said.

The clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on humans began in April. The human vaccine trial has been developed by scientists at Oxford University's Jenner Institute.

Reportedly, the scientists also said that they "found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunised".

The study showed that the vaccine induced strong antibody and T-cell immune responses up to day 56 of the ongoing trial.

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody,” said Dr Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University. “What this vaccine does particularly well is trigger both arms of the immune system,” he said.

ICC postpones Men's T20 World Cup due to COVID-19 pandemic

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the postponement of this year's Men's T20World Cup in Australia due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The T20 World Cup was slated to be played in Australia from 18 October to 15 November this year.

"The IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC) agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation (regarding coronavirus pandemic) and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022," ICC said in a statement.

"The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled," the statement added.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said their number one priority was to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport.

Delhi seems to have reached COVID-19 peak, says AIIMS chief

Certain areas of Delhi have hit their peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, while certain other areas in the city are yet to reach the peak, said AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria on Monday. He added that there is not much evidence of community transmission happening at the national level.

"Certain areas have hit their peak in COVID-19 cases. Delhi seems to have done so because the cases have declined significantly. Certain areas have yet to reach the peak. They will reach the peak a little later," Guleria said, while addressing a press conference.

The National Capital had witnessed a surge in the cases of novel coronavirus cases over the past one month. However, the number of active cases has seen a dip over the past few weeks.

Bengal govt to enforce lockdown for two days every week

In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the West Bengal government announced a lockdown in the state for two days every week starting from 23 July.

In a press meet, the West Bengal home secretary said, "There will be a two-day complete lockdown every week starting from Thursday. Lockdown will be on Thursday and Saturday this week. This lockdown has been imposed in addition to running a broad-based containment zone approach."

The two days of lockdown will be decided on a weekly basis.

"All views have been taken into account and it has been decided the days for the lockdown will be announced each week. There will be complete lockdown in offices and transport," the official added.

State-wise cases and deaths

Maharashtra reported 176 deaths and 8,240 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total count of cases now stands at 3,18,695, including 1,75,029 recovered cases and 1,31,334 active cases.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,043 new COVID-19 cases, 965 cured patients and 41 deaths. The total number of cases in the city stands at 1,02,267, including 23,865 active cases, 72,650 discharged patients and 5,752 deaths.

A total 4,985 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu. The total number of cases has risen to 1,75,678, including 51,348 active cases and 2,551 deaths.

Delhi reported 954 new COVID-19 positive cases, 1,784 recovered /discharged/migrated patients and 35 deaths. The total count of cases has risen to 1,23,747 including 1,04,918 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,663 deaths.

Karnataka reported 3,648 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths, taking active cases to 42,216 and toll to 1,403. Kerala reported 794 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 7,611. A total of 5,618 patients have been discharged so far in the state.

Punjab reported 411 new COVID-19 positive cases and eight deaths. The total number of cases has risen to 10,510, including 3,130 active cases, 7,118 discharged patients and 262 deaths.

Telangana recorded 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. The total count of cases has risen to 46,274, including 11,530 active cases and 422 deaths.

Uttar Pradesh reported 1,924 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases stand at 19,137 and the toll has risen to 1,192. A total of 30,831 patients have been discharged so far.

Rajasthan reported 956 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths till 8.30 pm on Monday. The total number of cases has risen to 30,390, including 7,627 active cases and 568 patients have died due to the disease.

A total of 998 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. The state's count of cases has risen to 49,439, including 11,613 active cases, 35,659 cured/discharged patients and 2,167 deaths.

Manipur's COVID-19 case count has risen to 1,925 with 14 new cases reported today. The number of recovered cases is 1,320 and there are 605 active cases.

With inputs from agencies