Coronavirus Updates: ICMR approves two more antigen test kits; 39 deaths reported in Bengal today

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a complete lockdown could be imposed in the state again as over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported for the first time on Wednesday.

So far more than 140,000 Americans have died due to coronavirus and 3.8 million have tested positive. While the US economy is slowly coming back to normal, the pandemic is now spreading in the Sun Belt of the country.

The United States is leading the world in terms of COVID-19 testing and India is at second position, President Donald Trump said while giving an update on his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singh, who was BJP MLC from local self area constituency from Darbhanga, was undergoing treatment at the hospital since July 13 after he tested positive for COVID-19, reports PTI.

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh died of the coronavirus at AIIMS on Tuesday, an official said. Singh was 66. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and wife. He is the first lawmaker in the state to die of COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 26,772, while the death toll increased to 64.

Assam recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,680 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the state crossed the 26,000 mark, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state also saw six more deaths due to the infection, he said.

Dimas Covas, president of the Butantan Institute coordinating the study, said at a press conference that if the vaccine proves safe and effective, Brazil would receive 120 million doses from China at the beginning of next year, which will allow 30 million Brazilians to be vaccinated.

Brazilian health authorities on Tuesday were starting a three-month test of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac one of a handful around the world that are entering late-stage testing to prove effectiveness, reports AP.

With over 38.5 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.48 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.1 lakh.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Opposition parties of trying to sabotage the government’s mitigation methods, reports PTI. “They called for protest violating COVID-19 protocol,” he said. “The damage it causes will not only affect them but the whole state. They have always taken a negative approach and said there was no need for following the instructions given by the state and the health workers.”

As per the latest guidelines issued by the airport authority, all international passengers will have to sign an undertaking that they accept this obligation (of seven days paid institutional quarantine), which will be retained by the overseas mission/embassy before the booking is confirmed.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 scenario, all passengers arriving by international flights at the Delhi Airport will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by one-week of home quarantine, reports ANI.

India registers 37,724 new cases, taking its total count to 11,92,915. The toll increases by 648 to 28,732. The total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The state education department was earlier hoping to start the 2020-21 academic year by 15 August.

The Goa education department is expecting to start the new academic session from September this year, state education director Santosh Amonkar has said. The annual academic session in Goa begins in the first week of June, but it has been delayed this year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Everyday, 6,000 to 7,000 tests are being done and most of the citizens are following the safety protocols, additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI. The city has been daily reporting less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases since the last many days.

The COVID-19 situation "is in control" in Mumbai with the number of positive cases daily being reported below 1,500, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

With 3,27,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,80,643) and Delhi (1,25,096).

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 63.1 percent. The reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 4,11,133 with as many as 7,53,049 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

India tested 3,43,243 samples on Tuesday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. The total number of samples tested up to 21 July is 1,47,24, 546.

She tested positive after her sons performed the last rites following all customs and traditions. Soon, all the five brothers (falling in the age group of 60-70 years), who had taken part in her last rites, too succumbed to the deadly virus one after another.

The 88-year old lady, had come to Dhanbad to attend the marriage of her grand-son on June 27. She was admitted to a private hospital in Bokaro after she fell ill and died after her condition deteriorated further on 4 July, reports New Indian Express.

According to media reports, six members of a family have died due to COVID-19 in Katras in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district. The deceased include an 88-year-old woman and her five sons who died between 4 to 20 July. Now, the lady is survived by her only son who stays in Delhi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not mention any specific incident in her post. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief's tweet came hours after a Ghaziabad-based journalist, who was shot in the head by some assailants, succumbed to injuries early Wednesday.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. The crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said "crime virus" spread by criminals is more active than coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

Now the State’s positivity rate is second to Maharashtra.

The highest of 21.98 percent cumulative positivity rate — total positives out of the samples tested — was reached on 9 July. Nearly two weeks after the tests to detect coronavirus were ramped up using rapid antigen tests (RAT), it gradually dropped to 16.75 percent on 20 July.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate (TPR) in Telangana, which was much higher than other other states until earlier this month, is now seeing a drop, reported The Hindu.

Pune reported 56,621 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday after 205 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the district in single day. The COVID-19 toll has climbed to 1,442, said Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer, Pune.

Global coronavirus infections crossed 15 million on Wednesday, reported Reuters, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.

"Preparations on to start the exercise from next month. The survey conducted by NCDC and Delhi government revealed 23.48 percent COVID-19 infection," said Jain.

The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month, said Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding it will be done from first day of the month till 5th of every month.

More than 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered so far with recovery rate over 63 percent. Nineteen states/UTs register higher than 63.13 percent recovery rate, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India registered highest number of recoveries on Wednesday after 28,472 patients were discharged in single day, according to the latest data released by the health ministry.

Complete lockdown has been declared in all red zone districts of Kashmir division, except Bandipora from Wednesday at 6 pm till 27 July. " Agriculture/horticulture and construction activities to continue," said Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges government to provide assistance to family of doctor, who died after contracting coronavirus, while working with Delhi’s National Health Mission.

On Wednesday, 1,078 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total confirmed cases in the state to 19,835. This includes 6,387 active cases and 13,309 recoveries.

A group of junior nurses of the Sagar Dutt Medical College Hospital held a protest outside the hospital superintendent's residence in North 24 Parganas yesterday, reports ANI. The nurses alleged shortage of staff and beds in the COVID19 dedicated hospital.

According to CNBCTV-18, the Chief Justice of India has observed that a panel of seven Supreme Court judges will decide in 4 weeks, if physical hearings can resume in Supreme Court.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan have risen to 2,67,400, according to Dawn. This figure includes patients who have recovered (2,10,468) and the death toll in the country which stands at 5,675. While Punjab province has reported 90,816 cases so far, Sindh has reported 1,14,104 cases.

According to The Hindu, a 25-year-old man died of severe head injuries after allegedly being beaten up by a sub inspector at Chirala district. The man, identified as Atcherla Kiran Kumar, is from Guntur. On Sunday, he was driving on his motorcycle when he was stopped by Chirala Two Town Sub Inspector, Vijaya Kumar, and then was allegedly beaten up for not wearing a mask.

"The lockdown, which comes into effect on Wednesday evening, will be reviewed after six days, they said. There were 502 fresh cases in the Valley on Wednesday. The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,258, according to Union Health Ministry figures," the report said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday imposed a six-day lockdown across the Kashmir Valley, "except for Bandipore district, to stem the spread of COVID-19", The Indian Express reported.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported for the first time in Kerala on Wednesday, with 1,038 new patients recorded. Of these, 785 cases are from local transmission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“I am not Donald Trump. I can't see my people suffering,” Thackeray said in a teaser of his interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday was quoted as saying that "he is aware of the problems arising because of the lockdown, but added that he cannot let his people suffer due to the deadly coronavirus," India Today reported .

The US could buy another 500 million doses under the agreement, Azar said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced on Wednesday that the US has signed a contract with Pfizer for delivery in December of the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is working to develop.

The Manipur government will impose a "complete" lockdown in the state for 14 days, starting from 2 pm on Thursday, ANI reported.

"We had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. We are aware of such viewpoints (complete lockdown).Although it has not been decided yet, I think we will have to consider it," he said.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a complete lockdown could be imposed in the state again as over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported for the first time on Wednesday.

ICMR on Wednesday validated and approved two more antigen test kits. While one of them is Indian manufacturer - LabCare Diagnostic Ltd, other is Belgium based company- Coris BioConcept. Previously, ICMR had approved SD Biosensor, a Korean company for antigen test kits, said ICMR.

Earlier, Drinking and Sanitation Minister Mithilesh Thakur and JMM MLA Mathura Mahato tested positive for coronavirus. They are now under treatment.

Singh is the third legislator in the state to have been detected with the highly infectious disease.

The senior BJP leader, who is in home isolation, also said that he would send a list of people whom he had met to the administration.

Jharkhand BJP MLA CP Singh on Wednesday said he has been infected by coronavirus. In a tweet, the former state minister said he tested positive for COVID-19 and asked those who had been in touch with him recently to test their swab samples.

To this, senior advocate P Wilson representing DMK said that travel agents are booking the whole flight and later selling the tickets at high rates. Wilson further submitted that only because of court intervention more Vande Bharat Mission flights were provided which helped all the stranded passengers to reach their destinations till today.

"Of them, 41 will land in Chennai, 11 in Trichy, 4 in Coimbatore, and 2 in Madurai," additional solicitor general of India R Sankaranarayanan said. Recording it, a division bench of Justice M M Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha cited a report published in an English daily. According to the article, three flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi were reported to have landed in Chennai empty as there were no passengers to take the flights.

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Madras high court that 58 more Vande Bharat Mission flights are scheduled to land in Tamil Nadu returning stranded residents of the state from across the globe due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Coronavirus LATEST Updates: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said a complete lockdown could be imposed in the state again as over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus were reported for the first time on Wednesday.

"We had previously implemented a complete lockdown in the state. We are aware of such viewpoints (complete lockdown).Although it has not been decided yet, I think we will have to consider it," he said.

The Manipur government will impose a "complete" lockdown in the state for 14 days, starting from 2 pm on Thursday, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said he was going into self-quarantine after a deputy secretary in his office tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday imposed a six-day lockdown across the Kashmir Valley, "except for Bandipore district, to stem the spread of COVID-19", The Indian Express reported.

"The lockdown, which comes into effect on Wednesday evening, will be reviewed after six days, they said. There were 502 fresh cases in the Valley on Wednesday. The number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 15,258, according to Union Health Ministry figures," the report said.

The Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-surveillance every month, said Satyendar Jain on Wednesday, adding it will be done from first day of the month till 5th of every month.

"Preparations on to start the exercise from next month. The survey conducted by NCDC and Delhi government revealed 23.48 percent COVID-19 infection," said Jain.

At least 205 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Pune district in single day. The COVID-19 toll has climbed to 1,442.

India registers 37,724 new cases, taking its total count to 11,92,915. The toll increases by 648 to 28,732.

Bihar BJP MLC Sunil Kumar Singh died of the coronavirus at AIIMS on Tuesday, an official said. Singh was 66. He is survived by two sons, a daughter, and wife. He is the first lawmaker in the state to die of COVID-19.

India recorded 37,148 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 , while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to the Union health ministry's data issued at 8 am on Tuesday.

The toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data showed.

Of the total cases, based on the health ministry's figures, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state by the pandemic, alone accounts for nearly 27.5 percent, followed by Tamil Nadu (15 percent) and Delhi (10.7 percent) cases. These three states together account for more than half of India's total case load.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,27,031 with the addition of 8,369 new cases, while 246 more patients succumbed, taking the fatality count in the state to 12,276, health department said.

Whereas in Tamil Nadu, 4,965 people tested positive on Friday, taking the infection count past the 1.80 lakh. Tamil Nadu on crossed 20 lakh in samples screened so far.

The state recorded 75 fresh COVID-19 deaths, including that of a 56-day old boy, during the day, taking the toll to 2,626, a health department bulletin said. The state has 51,344 active cases out of the total 1,80,643.

Delhi recorded 1,349 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the caseload in the city to over 1.25 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 3,690 after 27 fatalities were recorded, authorities said.

The number of active cases stood at 15,288, marginally up from 15,166 on Monday.

Amid the rising cases, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) on Tuesday decided to cancel this year's pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.

India's COVID-19 fatality rate, however, has dropped significantly to 2.43 percent from 3.36 percent on 17 June, the Centre said on Tuesday, asserting the country has handled the pandemic "relatively well".

There are 4,02,529 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, while 7,24,577 people have recovered till now. Thus, 62.72 per cent people have recovered so far, the ministry said.

In the meantime, the National Green Tribunal Tuesday said that segregation of COVID-19 waste from others is a must to avoid further contamination adversely affecting public health.

Nearly a quarter Delhiites affected with COVID-19, finds sero survey

Amid the rising cases, the results of a sero-prevalence survey in Delhi showed that 23.48 percent people in the National Capital had developed antibodies for COVID-19 with experts stating that the National Capital is still far from herd immunity against the coronavirus.

The survey results also show that remaining 77 percent are still vulnerable and the containment measures need to continue with the same rigour, National Centre for Disease Control director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a press briefing.

Delhi has a population of nearly 2 crore. Eight out of Delhi's 11 districts have more than 20 percent of sero prevalence, Singh said.

A senior Delhi government official said the government will consult with public health experts and epidemiologists to determine if the future course of Delhi's strategy against COVID-19 should change in light of these survey results or not.

The sero survey was conducted from 27 June to 10 July, during which a total of 21,387 samples were tested by the NCDC in collaboration with the Delhi government.

Cases from states

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 50,000 on Tuesday with a highest one-day spike of 1,026, around 300 of them from Surat district, the health department said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,229 in Uttar Pradesh after the state reported 37 fatalities, a statement issued by the state government said on Tuesday. With as many as 2,128 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's infection tally reached 53,288.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 720 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the number of infected people in the state to 13,994, while 1,62,444 people are under observation in the state.

Of the new cases, 528 were infected from their contacts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The state of Madhya Pradesh recorded 785 new COVID-19 caseson Tuesday, taking the state-wide infection count to 24,095, while 18 more patients succumbed to the disease, health department officials said.

With 18 more people succumbing to the viral infection on Tuesday, the death toll went up to 756, they said.

Of them, four fatalities each were reported from Bhopal and Indore, while one each patient died in Morena, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ratlam, Dhar, Barwani, Datia, Hoshangabad, Jhabua and Guna, the officials said.

Among the new cases, the highest 149 cases were reported from Bhopal, followed by 72 in Raisen, 70 in Indore, 62 in Morena and 49 in Gwalior, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir saw 608 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 15,258 as nine fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 263, officials said.

"Nine persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," they said, adding all the nine deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley.

In Goa, COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,000 with the state now having 4,027 positive cases as on Tuesday with 174 new detections, the state Health department said.

The COVID-19 tally in Manipur crossed the 2,000-mark, with the detection of 90 new cases on Tuesday, a Health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll in Himachal Pradesh increased to 11 after a 75-year-old woman died in Mandi on Tuesday as 33 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection tally to 1,665.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 5,731 on Tuesday with the addition of 133 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 29, as the sample of an elderly woman who died earlier tested positive, a health official said.

Mumbai, neighbouring districts report 2,627 new cases; 107 die

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,03,262 on Tuesday with the addition of 995 new cases, while the toll increased to 5,814 after 62 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

In enighbouring Thane district, an addition of 1,323 cases took COVID-19 count to 70,513, while the toll swelled by 40 during the day to touch 1,967, an official said.

Kalyan led the list of new cases with 268 people testing positive, followed by 254 in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"Thane and Kalyan now have over 16,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 12,000 mark. Of the 70,513 cases, 33.28 percent is active," he added.

Among those who died was a 52-year-old constable from Hill Line police station under Thane commissionerate, he said.

Neighbouring Palghar added 309 cases during the day to take its count to 12,382 while five deaths increased the toll to 223.

India doing relatively well, says Centre

Amid the rising cases, Rajesh Bhushan, officer on special duty in the Union health ministry, told a press conference in Delhi, that 30 states and Union Territories have COVID-19 positivity rate lower than that of the national average which stands at 8.07 percent.

According to PTI, stating that some states are doing more than 140 tests per million, Bhushan, said that the number of tests per million have to be brought down to a level of 140 tests per day per million, so that the "rate of positivity reduces and comes down to 10 percent first and then continue the testing process so that the rate of positivity further reduces to 5 percent or lower".

The health ministry official also said that the COVID-19 deaths per million population in India stand at 20.4 per million which is amongst lowest in the world, Bhushan said.

"There are several countries where the deaths per million is 21 times or 33 times higher than in India. The global average stands at 77 deaths per million population," he said.

"So far, the nation has managed COVID-19 relatively well," Bhushan said.

He also shared a chart showing that the COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined from 3.36 percent on 17 June to 2.43 percent now.

Punjab's first plasma bank opens at Patiala

Punjab on Tuesday got its first plasma bank at Patiala's Rajindra Hospital where those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus can donate their blood plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients.

State's Medical Education and Research Minister OP Soni inaugurated the facility through video conference and said it will play a vital role in the fight against the pandemic.

Multiple trials of plasma therapy have been successfully conducted in the state that paved the way for the establishment of the plasma bank, he said.

Karnataka won't extend lockdown, to regulate supply of Remdesivir

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa also said that it will not be extending lockdown in Benglauru and other areas of the state, saying that "lockdown" is not the solution to control COVID-19 and stressed on social distancing and wearing of masks.

"We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased.....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Yediyurappa said.

In the meanwhile, amid reports of black marketing and haording of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of coronavirus infected patients, Karnataka's COVID-19 task force on Tuesday decided that the state government will regulate its supply to private hospitals.

"Remdesivir which is currently available in the government hospitals will be supplied to private hospitals through the government. This will help curb black marketing of this drug," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's office said in a release.

The government has also fixed the rate for COVID-19 tests in private labs at Rs 2,000 for government referred cases and 3,000 for self-reporting cases.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal govt said Tuesday that there will be a complete lockdown in the state on 23, 25 and 29 July to fight the spread of COVID-19.

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

Days after authorities in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom accused a hacking group with links to Russian intelligence with trying to target research on the disease, the US Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The indictment, says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments, AP reported.

However, there was no immediate indication that the hackers had successfully obtained any COVID-19 research, despite efforts to snoop on the companies.

With inputs from agencies