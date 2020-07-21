Coronavirus Updates: After Bengal, MP announces two-day lockdown every week in districts with high caseload

Coronavirus Updates: All activities, except essential services, will be restricted during the lockdown, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With over 37.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.43 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.01 lakh.

In just one week, the United States records about as many deaths as the 5,600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.

America is losing about 5,000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighboring Canada has reported total deaths of 8,800 since the pandemic started.

US deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 140,000 on Saturday as cases continued to rise in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

The rainfall, decrease in temperatures and cooling of the atmosphere coupled with progression towards winter may environmentally favour the spread of COVID-19 in the country, according to the study led by V Vinoj, Assistant Professor of the School of Earth, Ocean and Climatic Sciences at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

A study conducted jointly by researchers at IIT-Bhubaneswar and the AIIMS here has shown that the spread of COVID-19 may pick up pace during peak monsoon and winter with a fall in the mercury.

The AIIMS Ethics Committee HAD gave its nod for a human clinical trial of the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin following which the premier hospital is likely to begin the exercise by enrolling healthy volunteers from Monday.

President Donald Trump’s failure to contain the coronavirus outbreak and his refusal to promote clear public-health guidelines have left many senior Republicans despairing that he will ever play a constructive role in addressing the crisis, with some concluding they must work around Trump and ignore or even contradict his pronouncements, reports The New York Times.

The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said. A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, he added.

With the single-day spike of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the overall count of Pune city in Maharashtra went past the 37,000-mark, reports PTI. The number of positive cases now stand at 37,386, he said.

Assam reports 1,018 fresh cases and four deaths. With this, the state’s tally is now 23,999 and the toll is 57, says Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.

The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on 19 July midnight, has been extended till 31 July in select areas in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, reports PTI.

The FDA said that it reissued an emergency use authorization to Quest Diagnostics to use its COVID-19 test with pooled samples. It is the first test to be authorized to be used in this way.

The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to a new approach to coronavirus testing that combines test samples in batches instead of running them one by one, speeding up the process.

India's COVID19 case total crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated & 27,497 deaths, said health ministry.

With 3,10,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693) and Delhi (1,22,793).

American professional golfer Jack Nicklaus has revealed during the CBS telecast of the Memorial that he and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus at the onset of the pandemic. Nicklaus and his wife, Barbara, turned 80 a month apart at the start of the year.

India tested 2,56,039 samples on Sunday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research. 1,40,47,908 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 19 July, the ICMR adds

A circular sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), has also asked for parent’s expectations from schools as and when they reopen. The education secretaries of all states and union territories have been asked to revert with the feedback by 20 July (today).

The Union education ministry has asked states and union territories for parent's feedback on a likely period when they will be comfortable with reopening of schools, reports NDTV.

Srinivasamurthy Dikshitulu, the former Pradhana Archaka of TTD, succumbed to the virus in the wee hours today, the official told PTI. He was 73. He had served the TTD for more than three decades.

The former head priest of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that manages the famous Lord Venkateswara temple at nearby Tirumala, died due to coronavirus at a COVID care facility in Tirupati on Monday, a hospital official said.

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 62.6 percent. As many as 7,00,086 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far and the reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 3,90,459, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on 17 June. In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after the health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has recovered from COVID-19, will resume work from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. Jain will be resuming work after a month.

Rajasthan records 401 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the state’s total to 29,835. With four more deaths, the toll stands at 563.

Odisha reports 673 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths, taking the total number of positive cases to 18,110 including 5,533 active cases, 12,452 recoveries and 97 deaths.

"Different COVID-19 numbers are being given for Bihar by Centre and state. People are receiving test report even when they have not given any sample for test. Medical staff at COVID centres do not have PPE kits. We demand that state govt must give a clear picture, "said Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the Bihar government over irregular data on coronavirus cases in the state. Demanding a "clear picture" from the Centre and the state government, Yadav alleged that there was inconsistency on the number of cases being reported.

Capital Complex reported the maximum number of the new cases at 56, followed by 14 in Papum Pare district.

For the first time, Arunchal Pradesh reported 90 COVID-19 infections in single day, taking the overall count to 740, a senior Health Department official said.

With 673 new coronavirus cases being reported in Odisha, the overall count climbed to 18,110 on Monday, said the state health department. Six more patients succumbed to the viral infection.

The lockdown will stay effective till 28 July in both the areas, according to the order issued by the Raipur District Administration. Essential services, however, will be exempted during this phase.

A seven-day lockdown will be enforced in municipal limits of Raipur and Birgaon beginning 22 July in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, an official said on Sunday.

Thirty-three more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Nagaland. Of the total fresh COVID-19 infections, 16 were reported in Dimapur, 12 in Mon and five in Kohima, said the Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland.

The inmates have been accommodated in a hostel facility in Devanampattinam.

As many as 18 inmates, including three life convicts, who were transferred from various sub-jails in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts to the Cuddalore Central Prison, have tested positive for COVID-19, reported The Hindu.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Monday confirmed that there is COVID-19 community spread. "There is spread in community, now it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after test. Let's leave the technical battle on Center to decide over community spread," said Jain.

The district now has total 51,885 COVID-19 cases, while the toll due to the disease has reached 1,343, the official said.

As many as 473 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune district on Monday, taking the overall count over 50,000, ANI reported quoting an official.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Sunday said that schools would be reopened only after making the atmosphere safe for students, reported The New Indian Express.

The Karnataka government has refuted claims that schools are reopening on 1 September. It has clarified that what was said during the HRD ministry meeting on 15 July was an opinion and not the final decision.

An experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in people, news agency AP quotes scientists at Oxford University as claiming. According to the BBC, the injection was trialed on 1,077 and showed the shot led to them making antibodies and white blood cells that can fight coronavirus. In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55 that lasted at least two months after they were immunized. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine caused minor side effects like fever, chills and muscle pain more often than in those who got a control meningitis vaccine. Larger trials to evaluate the vaccine's effectiveness are underway, said the scientists.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan & ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava have written to all States to ramp up testing capacity. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OzUdbqfUJo

"With strong leadership, community engagement and a comprehensive strategy to suppress transmission and save lives, #COVID19 can be stopped. We do not have to wait for a vaccine. We have to save lives now"- @DrTedros

World Health Organisation's (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a daily briefing said that the research for a COVID-19 vaccine need to be sped up, even while working with existing tools to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Human clinical trials of the country's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine is set to begin this week at a Bhubaneswar-based institute— one of the 12 centres selected by the ICMR for conducting phase one and two of the process, a senior official told PTI.The human trials of BBV152 COVID Vaccine or Covaxin will begin on Wednesday in a special laboratory set up at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM (IMS & SUM) Hospital, in accordance with the protocols laid down by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), said the official, "All necessary arrangements have been made for conducting the human trials. We expect to start from Wednesday," Dr E Venkat Rao, the principal investigator of the trial process and professor of community medicine at the hospital, told PTI.

West Bengal recorded a new high of 2,282 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total in the state to 44,769, the health department said on Monday. At least 35 people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,147, it said. The number of active cases climbed to 17,204.

There will be lockdown for two days consecutive days every week, including Sundays, in districts with high incidence of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. The government has also decided to enforce the night curfew in every district from 8 pm to 5 am in view of rising cases."All activities, except essential services, will be restricted during this period," Chouhan said in a review meeting. The two-day lockdown will include Sundays, but another day, either Saturday or Monday, will be decided by the district crisis management group, he said.

This is very positive news. A huge well done to our brilliant, world-leading scientists & researchers at @UniofOxford . There are no guarantees, we’re not there yet & further trials will be necessary - but this is an important step in the right direction. https://t.co/PRUTu8rlPF

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose government helped fund the Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine research, termed the results from the early human trials of the vaccine as "very positive news" but struck a note of caution by saying that there are no guarantees yet and further trials need to be carried out.

A visiting three-member Central team on COVID-19 Monday expressed apprehension that Bihar could see a further rise in coronavirus cases in days to come, and recommended ramping up of the state's medicare facilities.Winding up its two-day visit to the state during which the health ministry team inspected some containment zones and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Patna and Gaya, the team assured all assistance to the state in fighting the virus, spreading fast in Bihar. As per the latest official count, Bihar has a total of 27,455 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll stands at 187. A total of 17,535 patients have recovered.

"The trials have shown promising results and we are extremely happy about it. We will be applying for the licensure trials to the Indian regulator in a week's time. As soon as they grant us permission, we will begin with the trials for the vaccine in India. In addition, we will soon start manufacturing the vaccine in large volumes," SII Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said.

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday said it will apply for licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials of the shot in a week's time. SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

Human trials of #Covaxin , an indigenously developed vaccine for #COVID19 has begun at Redkar Hospital in Goa. This is a testimony of India's immense potential in healthcare innovation. My best wishes to the entire team working on #Covaxin . #IndiaFightsCOVID19

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday ruled out the possibility ofcommunity spread in the state and said an expert committee is undertaking a study on it."There is a larger spread in containment zones. We accept that reality, but that cannot be termed as community spread. We have already formed an expert committee to study about it. Once their report comes, I can say something," he said.

The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation with regards to the 2021 women's World Cup in New Zealand in February. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled.

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

Stressing that a large number of asymptomatic coronavirus patients are still hiding their infection, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to allow home quarantine only if all protocols related to the disease are followed.

Pune district now has total 51,885 COVID-19 cases, while the toll due to the disease has reached 1,343, the official said.

The lockdown will stay effective till 28 July in both the areas, according to Raipur District Administration. Essential services, however, will be exempted during this phase.

India's COVID19 case total crosses 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 11,18,043 including 3,90,459 active cases, 7,00,087 cured/discharged/migrated & 27,497 deaths, said health ministry.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh has tested positive for COVID-19. 'I’m currently asymptomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested,' Shaikh said in a tweet.

India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 percent, which is one of the lowest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. This statement came even as coronavirus cases in the country rose by more than 30,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

The focused efforts of the Centre and state and UT governments on efficient clinical management of hospitalised cases have ensured that India's case fatality rate has fallen below 2.5 percent, the ministry said.

The country reported 38,902 COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries increased to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with new 543 fatalities even as 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 3,73,379 active cases presently in the country. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

Case fatality rate falling, says govt

From 2.82 percent over a month earlier, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate declined to 2.72 percent on 10 July and has further reduced to 2.49 percent presently.

Under the guidance of the Centre, the state and UT governments have ramped up testing and hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts, the ministry said.

Many states have conducted the population surveys to map and identify the vulnerable population like the elderly, pregnant women and those with co-morbidities.

This, with the help of technological solutions like mobile apps, has ensured keeping the high-risk population under continuous observation, thus aiding early identification, timely clinical treatment and reducing fatalities, the ministry said.

"At the ground level, frontline health workers like ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) and ANMs (Auxiliary Nursing Midwives) have done a commendable job of managing the migrant population and to enhance awareness at the community level.

"As a result, there are 29 States and UTs with CFR lower than India's average. This shows commendable work done by the public health apparatus of the country," the ministry said.

Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands have zero case fatality rate.

States and Union Territories having a CFR below the national average include Tripura (0.19 percent), Assam (0.23 percent), Kerala (0.34 percent), Odisha (0.51 percent), Goa (0.60 percent), Himachal Pradesh (0.75 percent), Bihar (0.83 percent), Telangana (0.93 percent), Andhra Pradesh (1.31 percent), Tamil Nadu (1.45 percent), Chandigarh (1.71 percent), Rajasthan (1.94 percent), Karnataka (2.08 percent) and Uttar Pradesh (2.36 percent).

State-wise cases and deaths

Of the 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 27 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Haryana, 16 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported seven fatalities each followed by Telangana with six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir five, Odisha and Puducherry three each, Assam, Tripura and Kerala two each, while Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have registered a fatality each.

Of the total 26,816 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 11,596 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,597 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,403, Gujarat 2,122, Karnataka 1,240, Uttar Pradesh 1,108, West Bengal 1,076, Madhya Pradesh 706 and Andhra Pradesh 586.

So far, 553 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 409 in Telangana, 344 in Haryana, 246 in Punjab, 236 in Jammu and Kashmir, 208 in Bihar, 86 in Odisha, 53 in Assam, 52 in Uttarakhand, 46 in Jharkhand and 40 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 28 deaths, Chhattisgarh 24, Goa 21, Chandigarh 12, Himachal Pradesh 11, Tripura 5, Arunachal Pradesh 3, Meghalaya and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each, while Ladakh has reported one fatality.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,00,937 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,65,714, Delhi at 1,21,582, Karnataka at 59,652, Gujarat at 47,390, Uttar Pradesh at 47,036, Andhra Pradesh at 44,609 and Telangana at 43,780.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 40,209 in West Bengal, 28,500 in Rajasthan, 25,547 in Haryana, 25,136 in Bihar, 22,918 in Assam and 21,763 in Madhya Pradesh.

Odisha has reported 16,701 infections, Jammu and Kashmir 13,198, Kerala 11,659, while Punjab has 9,792 cases.

A total of 5,342 have been infected by the virus in Jharkhand, 5,233 in Chhattisgarh, 4,276 in Uttarakhand, 3,484 in Goa, 2,654 in Tripura, 1,894 in Puducherry, 1,891 in Manipur, 1,457 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,159 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 978 Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh 700, Arunachal Pradesh 650 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 602 cases.

Meghalaya has reported 418 cases, Mizoram 284, Sikkim has registered 275 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 198 cases.

COVID-19 cases may rise in monsoon, winter: study

A study conducted jointly by researchers at IIT-Bhubaneswar and the AIIMS has shown that the spread of COVID-19 may pick up pace during peak monsoon and winter with a fall in the mercury.

The rainfall, decrease in temperatures and cooling of the atmosphere coupled with progression towards winter may environmentally favour the spread of COVID-19 in the country, according to the study led by V Vinoj, Assistant Professor of the School of Earth, Ocean and Climatic Sciences at IIT-Bhubaneswar.

The report titled "COVID-19 spread in India and its dependence on temperature and relative humidity" took into account the pattern of the coronavirus outbreak and the number of such cases in 28 states between April and June.

The study revealed that the rise in temperatures leads to a decline in the transmission of the virus, Vinoj said.

"The study, which is in its pre-print stage, shows that the temperature and relative humidity have a significant impact on the disease growth rate and doubling time.

"It suggests that a one-degree-Celsius rise in temperature leads to a 0.99 per cent decrease in cases and increases the doubling time by 1.13 days, implying a slowdown of the virus spread," he told PTI.

The study also found that an increase in relative humidity tends to decrease the growth rate and doubling time of coronavirus cases by 1.18 days.

The researchers, however, said since the study was not conducted during the period of high humidity starting from the monsoon and the onset of winter, more research needs to be undertaken to establish its exact impact.

Over 3.5 lakh samples tested in past 24 hours

The country's testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up. The testing strategy prescribed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing.

The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test, coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by states and UTs, has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested. A total of 3,58,127 samples were tested on Saturday.

With a total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested so far, the testing per million (TPM) for India has reached 9994.1, the health ministry said.

With inputs from PTI​