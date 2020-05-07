Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions

More than 3.8 million people worldwide have now been reported to be infected by SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of coronavirus infection COVID-19. Out of these, 265,000 people have passed away and about 1.3 million have recovered.

In a press briefing on May 6, WHO’s director-general said that around 80,000 cases were reported to WHO every day since the beginning of April.

The number of cases is slowly reducing in Western Europe while more cases are now showing up in Eastern Europe, South-East Asia, Africa, Eastern-Mediterranean and America.

Russia surpasses Germany and France in total cases, Germany cases rise again

For the fifth consecutive day, Russia saw more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19. On May 7, 11,231 new cases were reported in the country bringing the total number of cases to 177,160. The country has now passed Germany and France in the total coronavirus cases in Europe.

About 88 people died in Russia on today, raising the death toll to 1,625.

Germany again saw a rise in cases on Wednesday. With 1,155 new cases and 282 new deaths, the country has a total of 168,162 cases now and 7,275 deaths.

France, Netherlands and UK to ease curbs; Spain extends emergency

After Germany, both France and the UK are now set to ease the lockdown.

On May 6, Prime Minister Borris Johnson reportedly told the British Parliament that he is planning to ease some of the restrictions in the country next week. Though he will give a full statement on Sunday, as per media reports, there will probably be a three-stage exit from the lockdown. With 649 deaths on Wednesday, the UK became the worst-hit country in Europe, surpassing Spain. Over 30,000 people have succumbed to the disease in the country now. A total of 6,111 new cases were reported in the UK.

French PM will likely announce the lockdown relaxation later today and starting Monday, gradually open schools and workplaces. The Netherlands will also allow parlours and beauty salons to open from Monday while movie theatres, restaurants and bars will open by June 1.

Meanwhile, Spain has extended the emergency until May 23 to help control the infection further. The lockdown will be eased gradually but there will still be some restrictions.

USA corona task force will not be dissolved, spokesperson of Brazil’s President tests positive

President Trump has now announced that the White House Corona Task Force will not be dissolved; its primary focus, however, will now be to restart the economy and social life.

The USA saw more than 25,000 new cases on Wednesday and 2,528 new deaths bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1.26 million and the death toll to over 74,700.

Otavio do Rego Barros, the spokesperson of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus infection. He is currently in quarantine, though now questions are being raised about the possible exposure of the President to the virus.

Updated Date: May 07, 2020 20:48:38 IST

