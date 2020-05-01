Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 1: Russian PM tests positive, South Africa and Malaysia prepare to relax restrictions

Over 3.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been officially reported across the world, with over 234,000 deaths and 1.05 million recoveries. Here are the latest developments.

Russia’s PM has the virus

Mikhail Mishustin, the Russian Prime Minister, informed President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He is the highest-ranking Russian official to have the disease so far. Mishustin will now self isolate, and the deputy PM, Andrei Belousov will take over for the time being.

Russia initially downplayed the virus but now has close to 115,000 cases and they are rising fast; close to 7,950 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours - a daily record for the country.

South Africa relaxes restrictions after a 5-week lockdown

Five weeks after issuing one of the toughest lockdowns wherein only essential businesses were running, the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced some relaxations. Textile, packaging and clothing are some of the industries that have been allowed to reopen and people are allowed to leave their houses for exercise - but only during three hours in the mornings.

Restaurants will remain closed, but takeout is permitted.

Most businesses in Malaysia to reopen on the 4th of May

The Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address that most businesses will be reopened on the 4th of May - with some physical distancing restrictions in place. Cinemas, marketplaces and crowded businesses will remain closed for now.

Head of US’ COVID-19 response says Remdesivir’s clinical trial results are a positive sign

A trial consisting of 1,063 participants conducted by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious disease (NIAID) showed that the drug speeded recovery times by four days on average compared to those on placebo. Anthony Fauci, director of the NIAID, said that the results are a "very important proof of concept" but not a "total knockout". However, he said that it will help the response to the pandemic by freeing up hospital beds faster and reducing stress on healthcare infrastructure. More comprehensive studies are awaited.

PM Boris Johnson says the UK has crossed the peak

In his first press conference since his recovery, Johnson said that for the first time the government could say with confidence that the virus has peaked in the country and that cases will likely go down now. The UK has still reported 674 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total to over 26,771 cases.

The PM added that the government will release a comprehensive plan next week regarding the loosening of restrictions, as it is still too early to lower the guard and any missteps can be costly.

Armed protesters enter Michigan statehouse

Hundreds of protesters, some carrying guns and forgoing masks, stormed the state capitol in the US state of Michigan. Michigan has over 41,000 infections and close to 3,800 deaths. Governor Gretchen Whitmer had extended stay of emergency until May 28 on Thursday, April 30.

The protesters demanded businesses to open on May 1 in defiance of government orders. While it is legal to carry arms into the state capitol, police stopped protesters who tried to enter the legislative chamber.

Earlier, on the 15th of April, protesters had caused a traffic jam outside the state capitol. President Trump had tweeted saying ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN’ and supported the protest.

