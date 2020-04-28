Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak

The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached 3.08 million. Of these, over 934,000 have recovered while 212,000 have lost their lives.

The rise and fall of COVID-19 cases and deaths

The number of confirmed cases crossed 1 million in the United States on April 28. The majority of cases remain in New York, followed by New Jersey and Massachusetts. Almost 20 states have slowly started lifting lockdown restrictions in that country, even as some experts warn that current testing capabilities will not be sufficient in that scenario.

Spain recorded the lowest number of deaths (288) on Sunday since March 20 but the toll rose to 331 on Monday. Yesterday, the country began a study of 36,000 families to understand exactly how widespread COVID-19 was and continues to be. It will involve checking participants for COVID-19 antibodies and taking a blood sample in select cases. The country has over 229,000 confirmed cases and a promising 120,000 recoveries as of now.

Russia declared 6,411 new cases as well as 72 deaths in the country, which is the highest daily rise in the country so far. The total number of cases is nearing 100,000. President Vladimir Putin is expected to address the nation on this issue later today.

Singapore reported 528 new cases, the lowest in almost two weeks. The Czech Republic has also begun to emerge from the lockdown as it reported fewer (41) new cases on Monday, the lowest number in about six weeks.

The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Germany

Robert Koch Institute, a German federal body, has said that the reproduction rate is now 1.0, higher than 0.7 from earlier this month. This reproduction rate signifies that one infected person is spreading this coronavirus infection to one healthy person.

The president of the institute, Lothar Wieler, is advising people to continue practising physical distancing (previously social distancing) even as some restrictions are lifted in the country. The mortality rate of COVID-19 in the country is also on a slight rise, reaching 3.8% today. The country had achieved huge success in keeping the number of deaths low until now, and the hope is that reduced movement, use of face covers and physical distancing will help them achieve it again as stores and school reopen.

Japan’s faulty masks

As many countries begin to lift lockdowns, there is much debate about how Japan announced one too late. The number of cases has been rising more quickly over the last few days, going as high as 519 new cases in a single day on April 25 - 138 new cases were added to Japan's total on April 27.

As per media reports, the latest blunder in COVID-19 response there seems to be the distribution of 500,000 cloth masks by the government to pregnant women, of which 300,000 turned out to be faulty. The masks are being distributed to people who are at a higher risk first, which includes pregnant women.

The United Kingdom hits peak

Experts are claiming that the UK is currently at the peak of its COVID-19 outbreak, suggesting it may be time to formulate a strategy to exit the lockdown. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was released from the hospital after being treated for the novel coronavirus, said on his return to work that it is still too early to lift the lockdown measures.

On the other hand, data from the UK Office of National Statistics suggest that the coronavirus death toll in Scotland and Wales up to April 17 was 54% higher than what the official figures claimed at the time.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 20:53:48 IST

