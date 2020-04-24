Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 24: The US records over 3,000 deaths in a day while China records none in a week

COVID-19 has now infected more than 2.75 million people and taken 192,000 lives. The US had the deadliest day in the history of the pandemic with at least 3,332 deaths in the last 24 hours; the death toll in the country is now over 50,000. To make matters worse, 26 million have also sought unemployment aid in the country as the economy has suffered immensely.

Indonesia also saw its biggest jump in cases - 436. The country now has over 8,200 cases in total. Here are some major developments from across the world.

The first COVID-19 related death in the US was more than three weeks earlier than thought

The autopsy report of a 57-year-old woman from Santa Clara County, California, has revealed that the woman died from COVID-19 on the 6th of February. Until now, it was believed that the first US COVID-19 death took place in Seattle on the 29th of February.

Two more deaths from the 17th of February and 6th March in the same area have shown that these cases were just the ‘tip of the iceberg’. The 57-year-old had no recent history of travel, so it is believed that community transmission was already established in the country at that point. These deaths will reconfigure the models the government has been functioning on so far.

In another development, random testing of 3,000 people in New York City found that 1 in 5 had antibodies to COVID-19, again underlying how much more widespread the disease is than official counts suggest.

Reports of police brutality emerge from African countries

According to Nigeria’s Human Rights Commission, security operatives have killed at least 18 people while enforcing the national lockdown so far. Over 100 human rights violations have been registered as well. There are widespread reports of corruption and non-adherence to international human rights guidelines. The Nigerian police have maintained that they have acted professionally.

Several incidences of police brutality have been reported in South Africa, with over 200 recorded and shared on social media. At least eight people have died at the hands of the law as well.

According to Humans Rights Watch, at least six people in Kenya have been killed since the dusk-to-dawn curfew was implemented, and there have also been reports of police raiding houses and shops and extorting money from residents.

Hong Kong eases restrictions

Hong Kong, which has reported just over 1,000 cases and four deaths, has slowly started easing social restrictions. The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has seen new infections only in the single digits over the past week after adopting strict containment measures. High school students sat for a college admissions test throughout the country - they had their temperature checked and examination halls were thoroughly disinfected. The students sat further apart than usual, and photographs show everyone wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Mainland China has not reported a single COVID-19 death in the last week.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2020 20:35:24 IST

