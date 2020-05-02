Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 2: Somalia reports surge in deaths, 2% of Moscow said to be infected

There are now 3.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 240,000 deaths caused by it globally. Over 1.06 million people have recovered from the infection so far.

FDA grants emergency approval to Remdesivir for serious COVID-19 patients

The US FDA rushed to grant approval to use remdesivir for patients suffering from severe COVID-19. So far it was only available on compassionate grounds. This is a temporary arrangement; formal approval will come later, based on more extensive studies.

These developments followed after a study by NIH (National Institutes of Health) showed that those who were given remdesivir were discharged sooner; 11 days as opposed to 15 on placebo. There was a slight difference noted in mortality rates as well - 8% in the drug group and 11.6% in the placebo group.

The Philippines releases almost 10,000 prisoners after cases reported in facilities

Nine inmates and nine prison guards tested positive in a jail in Manila, while another prison in central Philippines reported over 200 infections and one death. Following pressure from Human Rights Watch, which accused the government of suppressing actual prison figures, the Supreme Court announced that it would release close to 10,000 prisoners in an effort to mitigate the spread of further infections. Prisons the world over are slowly becoming hotbeds for the pandemic.

At last count, the Philippines had reported close to 9,000 cases and over 600 deaths.

Singapore to start easing restrictions on May 12

The Singapore government announced that some businesses will be allowed to reopen after May 12. Health Minister Gan Kim Yong added that as the ‘broader community’ reports fewer cases, more restrictions will be eased; most of Singapore’s new cases have been confirmed in dormitories where immigrant labour resides, many of them from India. The country reported 447 new cases in the last 24 hours, the smallest increase in two weeks.

Some students will be allowed to return to school on May 19.

Russia reports highest rise in daily cases, Moscow mayor says 2% of population infected

Russia reported 9,623 new cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest rise in cases in a day. The country has now reported over 124,000 total cases.

Sergei Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow, said that 2% of Moscow is infected - that adds up to 250,000 people. These figures are not included in the official count but have been inferred after screening various populations within the city. The Russian leadership has warned that the peak is still ahead and there will be difficult days to come.

Medics, gravediggers in Somalia report surge in deaths

Frontline health workers and funeral homes have reported an unprecedented rise in deaths in the last few days, raising concerns that many COVID-19 deaths have gone uncounted.

Somalia has so far confirmed over 600 cases and 28 deaths. Health officials acknowledge that due to limited capacity, the cause of death is usually not defined, and burials take place soon after death as per Islamic tradition, and autopsies are rarely conducted. It is suspected that these excess deaths have been caused, at least in part, by COVID-19.

Malaysia detains undocumented migrants to stem the flow of the virus

Malaysian authorities have said that 586 undocumented migrants were arrested from Kuala Lampur following a raid. The authorities claim that this was done to prevent the spread of the virus from migrants moving across the country.

The UN has disapproved of the move and said that targeting vulnerable populations will only make them less likely to seek medical help and follow containment orders, endangering their own lives and contributing to the spread of the pandemic.

For more information, read our article on Immunity to COVID-19.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 20:48:25 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, COVID-19 Deaths, COVID-19 Malaysia, COVID-19 Prisoners, COVID-19 Remdesivir, COVID-19 Singapore, COVID-19 Somalia, covid19, FDA, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Refugees Coronavirus