Coronavirus could have killed 40 million across world if lockdowns weren't imposed, say researchers at Imperial College London

The phrase a stitch in time saves nine seems to be holding true for efforts to stop spread of coronavirus.

A latest study has concluded that 40 million people across the globe could have died due to the novel coronavirus if adequate and preventive measures had not been taken in time to restrict the spread.

According to researchers at Imperial College London, around 38 million lives have been saved by putting countries on lockdown and promoting social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Indian government too has braced up its fight against coronavirus by imposing a 21-day lockdown that began from 25 March.

Researchers have also found out that if the spread of COVID-19 had been left unchecked, it would have infected seven billion.

Coronavirus has so far claimed over 24,900 lives and infected over 5,50,000 people worldwide.

The findings were based on analysis which estimated the potential scale of the coronavirus pandemic across the world.

“We estimate that the world faces an unprecedented acute public health emergency in the coming weeks and months. Our findings suggest that all countries face a choice between intensive and costly measures to suppress transmission or risk health systems becoming rapidly overwhelmed,” Dr Patrick Walker, an author of the report said.

Updated Date: Mar 28, 2020 08:43:48 IST

