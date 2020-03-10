Coronavirus cases rise to 16 in Pakistan; Sindh province sees maximum infections with nine new confirmations
Islamabad: Pakistan witnessed a sudden increase in coronavirus cases as the number of patients rose to 16, officials said on Tuesday.
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza confirmed that nine new cases were identified in Karachi, capital of Sindh province.
"I can confirm 9 new cases of #COVID19 in Karachi This makes a total of 16 cases in Pakistan," he tweeted.
He said that "all these cases are contacts of an already confirmed case" and authorities were testing more people who were in contact with the infected people.
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah asked all hospitals to share the record of patients with the symptoms of pneumonia to further investigate them.
Earlier, Sindh health department said on Monday that one new case surfaced in Karachi but Mirza announced after midnight that nine cases were identified.
According to officials, five of the new patients came to Karachi from Syria via Doha while three persons came from London via Dubai during the past week.
Thirteen of the total 16 victims belong to Sindh, according to Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister.
Authorities were trying to track down all their contacts for further testing in order to contain spread of the virus.
The virus that first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 4,000 lives and infected more than 110,000 across 100 nations and territories.
The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted
Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 17:40:42 IST
Tags : Corona Virus, Corona Virus News, Corona Virus Update, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan, Coronavirus In Paksitan, Coronavirus News, Coronavirus Update, Doha, Karachi, London, NewsTracker, Pakistan, Sindh, Syria
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LATEST Updates: As Pune couple tests positive for COVID-19, mayor appeals to public not to panic; global toll crosses 4,000
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Holi in the time of Coronavirus: Whether it is safe to play and precautions that can be taken if you do
-
Number of coronavirus cases increase to 43 in India; three-year-old, parents from Kerala with history of travelling to Italy among those infected
-
Coronavirus myth busted: Bleach gargles and drinking miracle mineral solution will not prevent COVID-19