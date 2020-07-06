Coronavirus cases inch towards 7 lakh with 24,248 new patients recorded in 24 hours; ICMR says over 1 crore samples tested so far

A day after India overtook Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic, the Union health ministry said that the Centre has emphasised on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in India inched towards seven lakhs on Monday with 24,248 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the toll rose to 19,795 with 425 new deaths.

As per the health ministry, there are 2,53,287 active cases in the country while 4,24,432 patients have been cured or discharged.

"The national positivity rate stands at 6.73 percent. Many states report lower COVID-19 positivity rate than the national average of 6.73 percent. Their tests per million are also higher than the national average," the ministry said on Monday.

The ministry also said that the recovery rate stands at 60.85 percent.

Total COVID-19 tests conducted in India cross 1 crore

The total number of tests for the detection of COVID-19 crossed the one-crore mark in India on Monday.

"A cumulative total of 1,00,04,101 samples have been tested till 11 am on Monday with 1,80,596 samples being tested on 5 July," Scientist and media coordinator at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Lokesh Sharma said.

According to the ICMR, a total of 99,69,662 samples were tested for the disease in the country till 5 July, with 1,80,596 just on Sunday.

There are now 1,105 testing labs in the country comprising 788 in the public sector and 317 private labs. The per day testing capacity is also growing fast, Sharma said.

Around 2,00,000 samples have been tested on an average daily for the last 14 days, he said. India had crossed the nine million-mark on 1 July. "The per day testing capacity which was around 1.5 lakh on 25 May is more than three lakh per day now," Sharma said.

Starting with one single laboratory at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and then expanding to 100 laboratories in the beginning of the lockdown, the ICMR on 23 June validated the 1000th testing laboratory.

MHA allows universities to conduct exams with proper COVID-19 guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday allowed universities and other academic institutions to conduct examinations during the ongoing 'Unlock 2' phase.

In a statement, the MHA said it has sent a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary permitting universities and institutions to conduct examinations.

"The final-term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines on examinations and academic calendar for the universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," the statement said.

Various examinations conducted by universities and higher education institutions in the country have been suspended since March during the coronavirus-induced lockdown which first began on 25 March.

Centre says positivity rate in Delhi declined to 10% from 30%

The Centre said the average number of samples being tested per day for COVID-19 has gone up in Delhi from 5,481 to 18,766 in about a month and in spite of increased testing, the positivity rate has declined from around 30 percent to 10 percent in the last three weeks.

As on 5 July, the states with their positivity rate lesser than the national average and tests per million higher than the national average are Puducherry (5.55), Chandigarh (4.36), Assam (2.84), Tripura (2.72), Karnataka (2.64), Rajasthan (2.51), Goa (2.5), and Punjab (1.92).

In Delhi, tests were ramped up through increased RT-PCR testing along with the new Rapid Antigen Point-of-Care (POC) tests which gives results in only about 30 minutes, the Centre said.

"In spite of significantly increased testing in Delhi, the positivity rate has seen a substantial decrease from about 30 percent to 10 percent in the last three weeks," the statement said.

There are around 25,000 active cases in Delhi and of these, 15,000 people are currently in home isolation.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state

As per the Union health ministry data, Maharashtra continues to be the most impacted state from the infection with 2,06,619 cases and 8,822 fatalities due to the coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu reported 61 deaths and 3,827 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The total number of positive cases stands at 1,14,978 including 46,833 active cases and 1,571 deaths.

Delhi crossed the 1 lakh-mark, with 1,379 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stands at 1,00,823 including 72,088 recovered/discharged/migrated and 25,620 active cases.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the number of ICU beds at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been increased from 45 to 200 to treat coronavirus patients.

Karnataka reported 1,843 COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 25,317 including 10,527 recoveries and 401 deaths. Highest number of cases — 981 — have been reported in Bengaluru in the last 24 hours according to the state health department.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that the state has reported 193 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 5,522. Active cases stand at 2,252.

A total of 354 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number cases to 15,284. The toll rose to 617 after nine deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, three more personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. There are total 151 active cases and 273 have recovered till date in the force.

Mizoram reported five new COVID-19 positive cases; the total number of cases in the state stands at 191 including 58 active cases and 133 cured/discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 933 new cases and 24 deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. There are 8,718 active cases, 19,109 discharges so far and 809 patients have succumbed to the infection, state additional chief secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi said.

According to the Union health ministry, West Bengal has reported 22,126 COVID-19 cases including, 6,658 active cases, 14,711 cured and 757 deaths. Meanwhile, Gujarat has reported 36,037 cases including, 8,202 active cases 25,892 recovered and 1,943 deaths as of Monday.

A total of 1,322 COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 20,019, an officer said. With seven persons succumbing to coronavirus infection on Monday, the toll in the state now stands at 239.

With inputs from PTI