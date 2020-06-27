Confirmed cases cross 9.4 mn globally, with US accounting for over 4.7 mn COVID-19 infections alone; toll surpasses 4.80 lakh
The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of COVID-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours at 177,012. Further, 5,116 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 484,249.
Geneva (Switzerland): The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million and the toll has topped 480,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.
On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.
The United States has reported the maximum number of confirmed cases with over 4.7 million infected, followed by Europe with more than 2.6 million.
