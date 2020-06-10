Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
Evolution is a brutal process which only allows the strongest and the fittest to survive. The subtle signs of this natural selection theory are seen in the complexities of human mating and sexual behaviour, where women are shown to chose specific partners that are genetically suited to producing a fit offspring with more chances of survival. Various theories exist about how a woman or a man chooses the right partner.
And even after that, the process of fertilization weeds out the unfit sperms before finding the right sperm cell for fertilisation.
The process of fertilisation is often considered to be an olympian race where the sperm that reaches the egg first is the one that fertilises it. In recent research though, a group of researchers at the Stockholm University, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and The University of Manchester said that a woman’s egg might reject the sperm of her chosen partner.
Explaining the findings of the study, Dr John Fitzpatrick, an Associate Professor at Stockholm University said in a press release that human eggs release certain chemicals to attract the right sperm and that the chosen sperms may be from an entirely different male than the one chosen by the woman to be her partner.
The obstacle race to fertilisation
Millions of sperms are released inside the uterus with a single ejaculation. However, the uterus has an entire obstacle course to help narrow down the choices the ova/egg has. These include the acidic pH of the uterus, the thick lining of mucus inside the uterus wall and the various white blood cells (WBCs) that the uterus uses to kill sperms. The female body considers sperms to be a foreign object and hence her immune system reacts to eliminate them.
Also, sperm can stay inside the uterus for about 3-5 days, but an egg only becomes viable for 24 hours.
Studies suggest that some birds even eject out sperms to avoid the unfit ones from fertilizing the egg.
The first sperm to reach the egg does not always fertilise it. This is because ova have two thick protective layers surrounding it and the sperms have to hydrolyse (break down) these layers enough to be able to enter the ova. So, hundreds of sperms break down the layers and only when there is enough space through the two layers can a sperm enter into and fuse with the ovum.
Usually, the female reproductive system prepares the sperm for this through a process called capacitation. Again, those sperms that do not complete this process cannot fertilise the ova.
The role of the egg
Researchers have observed that the otherwise passive looking egg has much to do when it comes to choosing the right sperm. The egg releases specific chemicals to attract the sperm that is genetically compatible with it and would reject the sperm that is incompatible.
The genes that make this choice are usually related to the immune system, more specifically the MHC (Major histocompatibility complex) present in human cells. MHC plays an important role in recognition and elimination of pathogens from the body. So, if an egg fuses with a sperm with dissimilar MHCs, the progeny would have a stronger immune system than either of the parents and would hence be fitter to survive.
It has previously been noted that the MHCs have an association with body odour and humans can detect the variations in MHC through body odours. They also tend to choose perfumes that most match their MHCs.
For more information, read our article on In Vitro Fertilisation
Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 14:59:19 IST
Tags : Egg, Fertility, Health, Myupchar, NewsTracker, Reproductive System, Sexual Health, Sperm, White Blood Cells
The information provided here is intended to provide free education about certain medical conditions and certain possible treatment. It is not a substitute for examination, diagnosis, treatment, and medical care provided by a licensed and qualified health professional. If you believe you, your child or someone you know suffers from the conditions described herein, please see your health care provider immediately. Do not attempt to treat yourself, your child, or anyone else without proper medical supervision. You acknowledge and agree that neither myUpchar nor firstpost is liable for any loss or damage which may be incurred by you as a result of the information provided here, or as a result of any reliance placed by you on the completeness, accuracy or existence of any information provided herein.
Trending
-
American study, involving 7.5 lakh COVID-19 patients, finds individuals with blood group 'O' less likely to contract coronavirus
-
Conception not as simple as a sperm race: research reveals how female reproductive system chooses most ideal sperm
-
COVID-19 precautions: Six common and dangerous mistakes you may make while wearing a face mask
-
Canadian researchers reveal they might be able to stop cancer from becoming drug resistant by restricting lipid synthesis
-
Life after lockdown: Six precautions you can take while using public transport to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19
-
Researchers one step closer to finding fat-burning molecule that can help in weight loss without reduction in diet, muscle mass
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Telangana bans trials of clothes in malls, no offerings to be made in religious places
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 50 NDRF personnel deployed in West Bengal during Cyclone Amphan test positive for COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt mandates 7-day self-isolation for all 'asymptomatic passengers' arriving in National Capital
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Pune climb to 9,342 as district records 342 new infections, six deaths in 24 hrs
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat BJP MLA Balram Thawani tests positive for COVID-19; 423 new cases reported in state today
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Chief medical superintendent in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district succumbs to COVID-19; state reports 389 new cases today