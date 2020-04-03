Conavirus Outbreak: Adele's Hello gets a social distancing version; Chris Mann sings 'hello from the inside' in viral video

The easiest thing we can do to tackle the coronavirus is to stay at home and maintain social distancing. However, the extended hours inside the house is taking a toll on all of us. American singer-songwriter Chris Mann has just given words to our feelings in his latest parody video.

The Voice finalist can be seen perfectly reenacting British singer Adele’s hit song Hello. In the 2015 number, Adele laments the disconnect she suffered from that special someone.

In Chris Mann’s version, the lyrics take a hilarious turn as it depicts our desperation as we continue to stay home without any place to go out.

The new lyrics goes like this, “Hello from the inside” and “Hello, it’s me. I’m in California dreaming about going out to eat. Just a burger with cheese, or a shaken margarita, baby back ribs from Chili’s”.

The funny lyrics are teamed up with Mann’s overdramatic acting as he screeches on the glass pane of his house and crushes the curtain under agony.

One of the fan favourite lines from Mann’s rendition of Hello seems to be when he says, “What is the point of putting pants anymore?”

Netizens came out in huge numbers to appreciate Mann's version.

One Facebook user wrote, “We are in Spain and been lockdown for 12 days now, only 2 more weeks to go. Thank you for making me laugh. It made my evening”.

Another said, “This guy is brilliant with his version of different songs he’s making about the virus. Legit funny. ‘It’s just me and myself and I’”.

Almost everyone applauded Mann's unique talent. "Okay, I will admit it, I almost peed myself while I was watching this. You are so talented," wrote one person.

But this is not the first time Mann tried his hands on a quarantine-related parody. In fact, Mann made Hello’s parody after the great reception of his previous two songs.

Both the videos have garnered huge viewership and many new admirers for Mann.

