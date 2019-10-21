Chrono-nutrition: How to lose weight by scheduling your meals

There are three pillars of weight-loss and healthy eating - what you eat (quality), how much you eat (quantity) and when you eat (timing). While the first two have always received a lot of attention, we often drop the ball on the third.

Whether we are busy at work or going out for a party, the delay in eating takes a toll on the body.

What is chrono-nutrition?

Chrono-nutrition involves synchronising your eating patterns with your biological clock. Apart from the reproductive clock, the body follows many rhythms and cycles - like the sleep-wake cycle, hormonal rhythms, neurotransmitter rhythms, and ingestion patterns (notice how you feel like eating a snack around the same time every day?).

Developed by a French nutritionist, Dr Alain Delabos along with Professor Jean-Robert Rapin in 1986, chrono-nutrition has its roots in Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine.

Ayurveda considers meal timings to be an important tool for health. The idea is that our body functions in sync with rhythmic cycles throughout the day - this is the reason why our body prompts us to eat, sleep, and exercise at roughly the same time every day.

Chinese medicine says that every organ in our body has its own rhythm (that's why practitioners of Chinese medicine recommend that certain therapies be done at specific times of the day).

Both healing systems say the same thing: if we follow the rhythm of our body and eat accordingly, our health will improve.

How does it work?

Studies show that our brain has a master clock called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) - it controls our body clock while constantly taking stock of any changes in the body, in our behaviour, and external environment. The master clock also takes control of the peripheral clock found in the liver, fat tissues, heart, muscle, stomach and lungs.

According to "The Big Breakfast Study", chrono‐nutrition influences energy expenditure and body weight. It claims that eating the right food at the right time ensures you get the maximum nutrition out of it. The study also mentions that your breakfast should be heavy and full of energy-rich foods whereas the evening meal should have the least calories.

Another study says that heavy evening meals lead to weight gain and obesity. Similarly, skipping breakfast can cause alteration in the genes regulating the biological clock of the body, eventually leading to increased blood sugar after the next meal.

If you decide to follow the chrono-diet, the golden rule is to ensure only three meals a day - breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The gap between breakfast-lunch and lunch-dinner should be 4 to 5 hours. But between dinner and the next day’s breakfast, the gap should be of at least 12 hours to break down the stored fats.

Shift workers are at a higher risk of weight gain and metabolic diseases due to their disturbed biological cycles (sleep/wake and feed/fast cycle).

What are the benefits of chrono-nutrition?

Following the chrono-diet religiously for a substantial period of time can have several positive effects on the body, such as:

Better digestion and absorption of nutrients

Maximum benefits from the nutrients absorbed

Weight management

Fat loss

Regulated cholesterol

Reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases

Reduced risk of diabetes

Strengthened immune system

Balanced hormones

Updated Date: Oct 21, 2019 16:47:27 IST

