Chills, muscle pain, headache, loss of taste and smell: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adds six new symptoms for COVID-19

Top US public health body, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has included six new symptoms for the novel coronavirus. While earlier, the CDC had listed fever, cough and shortness of breath as the symptoms of the deadly disease, they have now updated it to include:

Chills Repeated shaking with chills Muscle pain Headache Sore throat New loss of taste or smell

The CDC said that “emergency warning signs” like trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face should get medical attention immediately.

As per a report in USA Today the expansion of the CDC list is significant as most testing sites require patients to have COVID-19 symptoms before they can be tested. The report mentions instances where people lost their sense of taste and smell and sporadic cases of gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and nausea.

In a recent interaction with The Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield had revealed that a second coronavirus outbreak could very well emerge during the winter, creating a greater health crisis.

Redfield was quoted as saying that there could be a flu epidemic and a coronavirus epidemic at the same time.

The expansion of CDC’s list of symptoms for the coronavirus disease comes at a time when the world is fighting an all-out battle against COVID-19. The deadly disease has killed over 2 lakh people globally and infected close to 30 lakh.

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2020 16:12:22 IST

Tags : CDC, Centers For Disease Control And Prevention, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Symptoms, COVID-19