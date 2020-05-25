Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms, might have lower infectivity and susceptibility than adults
Children have milder COVID-19 symptoms than adults and the balance of evidence suggests they may also have lower susceptibility and infectivity than adults, scientists advising the British government have said.
As Europe and the United States start to return to work after lockdowns imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, world leaders are trying to work out when it is safe for children and students to get back to their studies.
Cautioning that there is a significant lack of high-quality evidence on children, the scientists concluded in a paper submitted to the British government that: “There was some evidence that children had milder symptoms than adults but that evidence on susceptibility and transmission was as yet unclear.”
In another paper submitted to the government, scientists said: “Evidence remains inconclusive on both the susceptibility and infectivity of children, but the balance of evidence suggests that both may be lower than in adults.”
In a third, 29 April, document, Professor Russell Viner of University College London and Dr Rosalind Eggo of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine said UK clinical data confirmed that children have notably less symptomatic disease and of lower severity than adults.
“Evidence remains inconclusive on both susceptibility and transmissibility of children, but the balance of evidence suggesting both may be lower,” Viner and Eggo said.
“Serological studies are starting to be available on child infection history with some suggesting low rates of infection,” they said. “These must be interpreted with caution.”
“There is limited evidence about transmission from children, with some leaning towards lower transmission from children.
Updated Date: May 25, 2020 16:07:02 IST
Tags : Children, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Testing, Death Cases, Evidence, Increase In Coronavirus Cases, Infection, Pandemic, Serological Studies, Transmissions, Vaccine, WHO
Trending
-
Heatwave in parts of India: How to recognize and prevent a heat stroke
-
New study suggests PPE made with electroceutical fabric may provide better protection against COVID-19
-
World Thyroid Day 2020: Can thyroid disease lead to weight gain?
-
Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) study shows increased mortality in COVID-19 patients just as ICMR widens its use in India
-
COVID-19 vaccine update: Chinese vaccine Phase 1 trial results show some promise but also a few temporary side-effects
-
Life after COVID-19: What the road to recovery from the coronavirus looks like
Most Popular
-
Bangladesh medical team says Ivermectin with antibiotic Doxycycline works to treat COVID-19 patients
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai reports 1,382 new COVID-19 cases; confirmed infections rise to 25,317
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Railways will partially restore train services from 1 June, says Centre; bookings for 200 trains to begin tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Assam reports highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with 39 new infections; 107 active cases in state currently