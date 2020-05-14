Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education to not conduct remaining exams for Class 10 and 12; students to be promoted on basis of internal assessment

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided not to conduct the remaining annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12. The exams were postponed in view of the rising cases of coronavirus and nationwide lockdown, which was first imposed on 25 March.

A report by ANI quoted the Secretary of CGBSE Professor VK Goyal as saying that marks for these remaining exams would be given on the basis of internal assessment. Candidates who fail to clear the assessment would be given minimum passing marks, reported PTI.

In April, the Board had decided to conduct these remaining exams in May, but could not do so due to extension of coronavirus lockdown.

The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh had earlier announced that students of Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 will be promoted. This decision was taken in view of the closure of schools due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Schools in the state were ordered to close from 19 March. Later, the Centre adopted a nationwide lockdown and it is still in place. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Chhattisgarh has reported over 55 cases of COVID-19. However, the state has lost no life to the deadly virus.

Coronavirus has infected over 78,000 people in India and claimed the lives of more than 2,500.

Updated Date: May 14, 2020 13:00:22 IST

Tags : CGBSE Class 10 Exams, CGBSE Class 12 Exams, Chhattisgarh Class 10 Exams, Chhattisgarh Class 12 Exams, Coronavirus In Chhattisgarh, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19 Lockdown, Schools