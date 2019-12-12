Chest workout part 2: Four exercises for your lower chest

We already know that working out the chest muscles isn’t just down for aesthetic purposes, but also for strength and mobility. The chest muscles are responsible for the way your arms moves.

We’ve been over the exercises you can do to build your upper chest. Now it’s time to focus on the lower chest. It can prove to be difficult for some people to properly develop this region though. But with dedications and correct form, you’ll soon see yourself moving towards your desired goal.

Precaution: Perform these exercises with a gap of 3 to 4 days after the upper chest workout so that your chest tissues get adequate rest. Do not try them in the absence of a trainer or an experienced person who can correct your form and guide you.

1. Incline push-ups

Push-ups can be done in many variations such as conventional, diamond, incline and decline. Incline push-ups are a great way to begin lower chest workout as this warm up the upper body. Performing this exercise will train your lower chest and also activate your lat muscles.

Equipment required: A bench, chair or any raised platform

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each

Intensity: Low (beginner)

How to do it:

Stand facing the bench and place your palms on it.

Maintain a little more than a shoulder-width distance between your hands.

Bring your body into the plank position by straightening your back and moving your feet back. Lock your elbows and knees.

Slowly push your body closer to the bench by bending the elbows until your chest touches the bench edge.

Now slowly push your chest away from the bench by extending the elbows. This is one rep.

Tip: If you don’t have a bench you can also use a table or the edge of a bed.

2. Decline bench press

The primary target of this exercise is to work the lower part of your chest and secondly, it will be targeting your lat muscles as well.

Equipment required: A decline bench, a barbell rod of 16 inches and weights as per the skills

Sets and reps: 1st set 15 reps, 2nd set 12 reps and 3rd set 10 reps

Intensity: Moderate (beginner to professional)

How to do it:

Set the bench around at a 30-degree angle on a decline.

Lie down on the decline bench, the upper body should be lying on the downward slope.

Hold the barbell rod with your palms facing away and maintaining shoulder-width distance between your hands.

Lift the barbell and lock your elbows. Pause for a few seconds.

Now inhale while bringing the barbell down slowly to your lower chest, by bending the elbows.

Now, push it upward while extending your arms to their maximum length. This is one rep.

Tip: Focus on your lower chest region while bringing down the barbell.

3. Decline dumbbell press

This is comparable to the incline bench press, as it also trains the pectoral muscles of the upper chest region. You will also be using your deltoids in this exercise.

Equipment required: An incline bench and a pair of dumbbells

Sets and reps: 1st set 15 reps, 2nd set 12 reps and 3rd set 10 reps

Intensity: Moderate (experienced to professional)

How to do it:

Set the bench around at a 30-degree angle on a decline.

Lie on the decline bench. Your upper body should be lying on the downward slope.

Hold the dumbbells in either hand at chest level, with your palms facing away and maintaining shoulder-width distance between your hands.

Lift the dumbbells and lock your elbows. Pause for a few seconds.

Now inhale while bringing the dumbbells down slowly to your lower chest level by bending the elbows.

Now push them back up while extending your arms to their maximum length. This is one rep.

Tip: Make an effort not to swing your hands at any point.

4. Cable crossover

This exercise stretches the pectoral muscles to define your lower chest region. It stretches the lower chest to the fullest from the beginning to the end. To target the lower pecs pulleys should be set to the highest.

Equipment required: A cable crossover machine

Sets and reps: 3 sets of 15 reps each for professionals and 3 sets of 8 reps each for beginners

Intensity: High (professional)

How to do it

Grab both the pulleys with your palms facing the body and straight arms.

Facing away from the machine, lean your body one step forward.

Push both the pulleys forward by bringing your hands together in front of your chest. Keep your elbows locked.

Now, slowly reverse the movement in a backward direction.

This is one rep.

Tip: Try not to deviate the elbows.

