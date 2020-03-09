Champions League: PSG to host Borussia Dortmund in empty stadium after France bans large gatherings to combat coronavirus
Paris: The Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played without fans because of the spread of the coronavirus, Paris police said Monday.
The match will be played Wednesday at Parc des Princes. Dortmund lead 2-1 from the first leg. PSG said they took note of the decision and said the club remains “fully mobilized to organize the match in the best possible conditions."
France has banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The country reported 1,126 cases of the virus as of Sunday, up 19% from the day before and the second largest number of cases in Europe after Italy. So far, 19 people in France have died. Protests, exams and public transport could be exempt from the ban on large gatherings.
Two of the four Champions League matches scheduled for this week will be played without fans. Spanish authorities recommended restrictions on games involving teams from areas in Italy with high numbers of virus cases and said the Valencia-Atalanta match will take place in an empty stadium.
German health minister Jens Spahn has recommended that organizers should consider postponing events set to attract more than 1,000 people, but city government spokesman Matthias Hasberg said Leipzig's match against Tottenham on Tuesday would go ahead with fans.
Liverpool's match against Atletico Madrid is also expected to be played with fans in attendance.
Empty stadiums are not new in the Champions League, but they are typically a UEFA punishment for fan disorder or racism.
Wednesday's game will be the first match with no fans at the Parc des Princes in 10 years. The last time it happened, in March 2010, the decision was taken following crowd trouble during a match between PSG and French rival Marseille.
Updated Date: Mar 09, 2020 17:33:47 IST
Tags : Borussia Dortmund, Champions League, Coronavirus, Football, KickingAround, Paris-Saint Germain
Trending
-
International Women’s Day Part 7: Five things women worry about but shouldn’t
-
International Women’s Day Part 4: Dear women, shed your inhibitions, embrace your sexuality and find your clitoris
-
International Women’s Day Part 3: Safe sex tips for women who have sex with women
-
International Condom Day 2020: Everything you need to know about condoms
-
The complete arms workout for beginners part 1: 5 triceps exercises to reduce arm fat
-
The celery juice cleanse is creating quite a buzz, but does it actually work?
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: Donald Trump blames COVID-19 on Democrats, 'fake news media', says 'risk low to average American'
-
Coronavirus cases rise to 31 in India after third patient tests positive in Delhi; Iran threatens 'use of force' to limit travel as toll rises to 124
-
Holi in the time of Coronavirus: Whether it is safe to play and precautions that can be taken if you do
-
Italy reports largest daily jump in fatalities as toll rises to 197; govt orders shutdown of schools, colleges, movie theatres
-
Assam raises coronavirus alert after Bhutan reports first case; American who tested positive had spent week in state
-
Does coronavirus spread via surfaces, sneezes or sex? A look at how COVID-19 can and cannot be contracted