India among nations with 'lowest per mn' COVID-19 cases, says Centre as record 83,883 test positive in 24 hrs

The Central Government said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the country was "among the lowest in the world" even as India reported another high in daily cases. The health ministry on Thursday reported 83,883 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike so far both at home and globally.

India last reported such global high on 30 August with 79,457 cases. As per the global database maintained by the John Hopkins University, the country has been reporting the highest number of daily cases since overtaking the US on 2 August.

On Thursday, the total number of cases rose to 38,53,407, including 8,15,538 active cases and 29,70,493 cured patients. The toll stood at 67,376 with 1,043 new deaths.

In a press briefing on the COVID-19 situation in the country on Thursday, Union health ministry secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India has 2,792 cases of COVID-19 per million (10 lakh) population, which is amongst the lowest in the world.

Bhushan also said that five states — Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh — accounted for 70 percent of the total deaths so far.

However, the ministry added that the average daily case fatality trajectory over the past three weeks show that only Karnataka and Delhi have recorded an increase in the trajectory. The health ministry used the scale of the last three weeks for its state-wise figures as well.

"Over the past three weeks (spanning from 13-19 August, 20-26 August, and 27 August to 2 September), Andhra Pradesh recorded a decrease in deaths by 4.5 percent, Maharashtra reported a decline of 11.5 percent and Tamil Nadu showed 18.2 percent fall in deaths.

"On the other hand, Karnataka recorded a 9.6 percent increase in deaths over this period while Delhi recorded a 50 percent surge in deaths over the past three weeks," he said.

Meanwhile, 62 percent of the active cases have been reported from five states — Maharashtra (24.77 percent), Andhra Pradesh (12.64 percent), Karnataka ( 11.58 percent), Uttar Pradesh ( 6.92 percent) and Tamil Nadu ( 6.42 percent).

As per data received from these five states on Wednesday, Maharashtra has recorded 6.8 percent decrease in the number of active cases over a period of three weeks.

"Starting from an average of more than 2 lakh active cases in the week falling between 13-19 August, active cases in Maharashtra decreased to around 1.66 lakh active cases between 20-26 August, and then was around 1.86 lakh in between 27 August-2 September, 2020.

"Similarly, Andhra Pradesh recorded almost 13.7 percent decrease in the average number of active cases over the last three weeks. Karnataka recorded almost 16.1 percent decrease in active cases, Tamil Nadu recorded almost 23.9 percent decrease and Uttar Pradesh recorded almost 17.1 percent decrease in the number of active cases in the same period," Bhushan elaborated.

However, the number of active cases has increased in Delhi over the past few days, for which the Centre is actively engaging with the Delhi government to take necessary action, Bhushan said.

Bhushan also added that recovered cases of COVID-19 in the country are 3.6 times the number of active cases, and said the number of patients having recovered from the disease surged to nearly 30 lakh on Thursday.

Bhushan added that states and UTs where COVID-19 positivity rate among healthcare workers "is on the higher side" are — Telangana (18 percent), Maharashtra (16 percent), Delhi (14 percent), Karnataka (13 percent), Puducherry (12 percent) and Punjab (11 percent).

Bhushan also said that the total COVID-19 tests conducted so far rose to 4,55,09,380 in the country, with 11,72,179 tests being conducted on Wednesday.

Spike in Delhi's COVID-19 cases 'can't be called a second wave,' says govt

As Delhi reported over 2,000 COVID-19 infections for three consecutive days, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said it cannot be termed a second wave of coronavirus as cases are not rising after touching zero.

"You cannot say it is a second wave. We could have called it a second wave if there were no positive cases for one or two months and then cases would have started coming again. The virus is still there in Delhi. You should not stress about numbers," he told reporters.

He said the Delhi government wants to ensure there is no positive case in the city and is therefore increasing the daily testing for COVID-19.

After a brief lull, Delhi has seen a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 2,737 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the toll mounted to 4,500.

Additionally, the number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi has increased by 43 percent, as active cases rose by 50 percent in a month, according to Delhi government data.

Meanwhile, reports said that the state government has allowed hotels, restaurants, and clubs in the National Capital to serve liquor from 9 September.

State-wise cases and deaths

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported 391 deaths and 18,105 new cases. The total number of cases in the state is 8,43,844, including 6,12,484 recovered patients, 2,05,428 active cases and 25,586 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,892 new COVID-19 cases, 6,110 discharges and 92 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 52,070, discharges to 3,86,173 and deaths to 7,608.

In Uttar Pradesh, 5,776 new cases, 4,448 recovered cases and 76 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases stands at 2,47,101 in the state including 57,598 active cases, 1,85,812 recovered cases and 3,691 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh reported 30 deaths and 1,672 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in the state is now 68,586 including 14,888 active cases, 52,215 recoveries and 1,483 deaths.

Karnataka reported 8,865 new cases, 7,122 recoveries and 104 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 3,70,206 including 2,68,035 recoveries and 6,054 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 96,098.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,199 new coronavirus cases, 9,499 recoveries and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 4,65,730, including 3,57,829 recoveries and 4,200 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,03,701, according to state health department.

Gujarat reported 1,325 positive cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's case count has gone up to 1,00,375, including 16,131 active cases, 81,180 discharges and 3,064 deaths.

