Celebrate Single's Day without hurting your wallet: Masturbate for pleasure, health and yes, it's completely normal

If you are an online shopper, you must have noticed all the Single’s Day (11 November) sale banners on popular international websites. Well, do not squint at them, it is a real shopping holiday that has gained popularity recently. It is originally from China, where they call it Guanggun Jie, and it is a day for all singles to celebrate.

There are many ways to celebrate being single, including shopping, but the one comes to mind is that would not put a dent in your pocket and even provide some health benefits. We are talking about masturbation, of course.

Masturbation, quite simply, is the act of pleasuring yourself by stimulating your genitals. It is completely normal, extremely fun, and yes, healthy to do. It is also not just limited to singles, many people in relationships masturbate, too. So what are the benefits of masturbation?

1. It is a stress-buster

Tired of hearing people tell you to exercise to relieve stress? Well, here is a new one then. Orgasms have the same effect on your brain. It is all about the endorphin release when you orgasm or exercise. Your body releases endorphins to relieve stress or pain and make you feel happy. A study conducted in 2013 even suggested that any type of sexual activity that results in orgasm can help with cluster headaches and migraines.

2. It helps you sleep better

Again, all thanks to the endorphins! You cannot deny that once you are relaxed, it is just easier to fall asleep. This is especially useful when you know you have an early morning the next day or are just too wired to go to bed.

3. It helps you understand your body

Sexual feelings can be complex. We are not born just knowing what to do, when to do it and how. Sure, some of it comes naturally, it is instinct. But what about the rest? Your body is unique. That means so are your needs. The best way to understand what works for you and turns you on is by trying it out alone. Not just that, it also helps you understand what you definitely do not like.

4. It helps with period cramps

Menstrual cramps can be pretty bad. And if an orgasm can do the job of a pain-killer, why not give it a shot? An endorphin rush, can not only dull the pain of menstrual cramps but also definitely distract you from it. And yes, an orgasm can be achieved via sex as well, this is for when you do not have a partner or would just rather fly solo.

5. It reduces the risk of prostate cancer

Studies have shown that men who have more sex, have a reduced chance of having prostate cancer. This applies to masturbation as well. In fact, research published in peer-reviewed journal European Urology said that men who ejaculate 21 or more times in a month have a lower chance of being diagnosed with prostate problems than men who ejaculate four to seven in a month.

6. It can improve your sex life and orgasms

The philosophy here is that when you have one, you want more. So masturbating can kickstart your sex drive. On the other hand, practice makes perfect. The more you orgasm, the more you will be able to recognise when you are close as well as have more control over it. All of this can do wonders for your sex life.

7. It is the safest kind of sexual activity

Well, your chances of catching an STD from… yourself? Yes, those are pretty slim. So are your chances of getting pregnant from masturbation. Just to be clear, when we say slim, we mean zero. Sex injuries, though, are still possible. Excessive masturbation can cause chaffing and even a penile fracture in men if you are too rough.

Health articles in Firstpost are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health. For more information, please read our article on Masturbation: Benefits and Side-effects.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2019 15:24:09 IST

