CBSE Board Exam 2020 Date: All ongoing exams postponed till 31 March; National Testing Agency defers JEE-Main exam

With coronavirus cases rising to 151 on Wednesday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed all exams in India and abroad that were scheduled from 19 to 31 March.

"All ongoing CBSE examinations in India and abroad postponed till 31 March and will be rescheduled thereafter... after an assessment of the situation," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

"All ongoing evaluation work will be suspended during the period," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency postponed the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Main) held for admission to IITs and engineering colleges in view of coronavirus. The exam was earlier scheduled from 5-11 April.

"The JEE-Main exam has been postponed. The new date will be decided in accordance with the board exams schedule and other competitive exams to ensure there is no clash," a senior NTA official said.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The cases include 25 foreign nationals — 17 from Italy, three from Philippines, one each belonging to Canada, United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Singapore.

The figure also includes three deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 134 so far," a health ministry official said, adding that 14 others have been cured/discharged, while three have died.

Over 5,700 people, who had come in contact with these positive cases, are under rigorous surveillance, the official said.

Delhi has, so far, reported 10 positive cases which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 16 cases, including one foreigner.

Maharashtra has 42 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 27 cases which include two foreign nationals.

Karnataka has 11 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to eight and Jammu and Kashmir three. Telangana has reported six cases that include two foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported four cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Punjab have reported one case each.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

According to the ministry's data, 14 people have been discharged so far, including the three patients from Kerala who were discharged last month.

With inputs from PTI



Updated Date: Mar 19, 2020 09:13:12 IST

