Can mindfulness make it easier for us to handle pain?

Almost the entire scientific community has embraced the practice of mindfulness in the last decade. Various mindfulness practices have become popular across the globe as people felt a growing need to focus on mental health and take stock of inner drives and motivation.

An important aspect of mindfulness is called ‘mindful acceptance’. Mindful acceptance involves total awareness and acceptance of a situation while suspending all judgement. The philosophy is that rather than shunning emotional responses to occurrences, the mind should fully embrace and process them without prior experiences and expectations influencing them. The endpoint is to internalize a mode of thinking that sees experiences as transient and temporary. This gives the individual the ability to withstand difficult issues and adopt a broader perspective on life.

If that doesn't sound convincing already, various studies have also underlined the benefits of practising mindfulness. Those with emotional dysregulation causing stress and anxiety have responded well after embracing the discipline. More recently, a Yale investigation has shown that mindfulness even works in situations of physical pain and when exposed to negative images.

How was the study designed?

The study, which was published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience, involved 17 participants that had no prior experience in mindfulness. They were just given a 20-minute overview of the tenets of mindful acceptance before proceeding with the study.

The participants (who were undergoing brain scans throughout the experiment) were made to look at 30 neutral and 30 negative images and asked to record their responses. In the first round, they were given no guidance but the second time around they were told to practice the mindfulness techniques they were just taught.

Similarly, the participants were exposed first to warm but not uncomfortable heat on their forearms followed by uncomfortably hot air. Again, the first time around they were given no guidance but in the next round, they were asked to practice mindfulness.

What were the findings?

Surprisingly, the researchers found significant changes in brain signalling pathways on practising mindfulness. In other words, the participants reported lesser pain and negative reactions to images when staying in the moment and implementing the mindfulness technique. Further, the brain scans showed that there was significantly less activity associated with pain and distress.

One can question the veracity of the study and say that it was a classic case of placebo and heightened suggestibility. However, the brain scans showed that there were no significant changes in the prefrontal cortex, which is the centre of rational thinking. This means that it wasn’t sheer willpower that was driving the stronger defence to adversity.

What can we take from these findings?

While this doesn’t mean we can withstand all types of unbearable pain, the study paves the way for more research into how the brain perceives and reacts to pain. Medical science is always on the lookout for non-invasive, non-medicinal cures and techniques, so if this study can be meaningfully harnessed for humans to mentally manage physical pain, we would be at the precipice of something pathbreaking.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2020 18:43:04 IST

Tags : Mindful Acceptance, Mindfulness Affecting Pain, Mindfulness Techniques, NewsTracker