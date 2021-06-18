Breaking News: Narendra Modi launches Rs 276-cr Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 frontline workers; says skilled manpower pool key, The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh COVID warriors across the country.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Friday launched the ‘Customized Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers’ via video conferencing.

Addressing the event, the prime minister said, " Coronavirus is still very much prevalent among us. We need to remain vigilant."

Modi said that oxygen ventilators are being sent even to rural areas and 1,500 oxygen plants are being worked upon.

Talking about the need for a skilled manpower pool as key to achieving all goals, he said, "One lakh youth will be trained under this course and will be completed in 2-3 months. Top experts of our country have designed crash courses. Critical care, sample collection skill, re-skill and upskill is the mantra. This pandemic has shown us. Corona warriors have re-skilled themselves."

How the programe will help?

Inaugurated in 111 training centres spread over 26 states, the programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh Covid warriors across the country. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles like home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.

The programme has been designed as a special programme under the central component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore. The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

The Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will also be present on the occasion.