Bloating, tiredness, abdominal cramps are the most common menstrual symptoms, as per Apple's Women Health Study

Harvard University has collaborated with Apple to conduct research on de-stigmatising period symptoms. As per the preliminary analysis of data, the most frequently tracked menstrual symptoms, experienced by more than 60 percent of participants, were bloating, tiredness and abdominal cramps. The Apple Women's Health study is being conducted in partnership with NIH's National Institute of Environmental Health Services (NIEHS) and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

The study highlights how longitudinal, large-scale research can help issues de-stigmatise menstruation and issues related to women health. It was conducted on 10,000 participants across age groups.

Made possible through the innovative research methodology of the Research app, the study invites women residing in the US to be a part of the research by using their Apple Watch and iPhone. With the help of the study, information about a comprehensive set of cycle tracking and other health-related data can be collected. The study is transparent and allows participants to control the data types. They will have information about how their data will be used for the purpose of research.

According to the press release, more than half of the participants reported acne and headaches. Around 37 percent experienced symptoms like sleep changes and diarrhoea.

Dr Michelle Williams, Dean of the Faculty at Harvard Chan School, said that the Apple Women's Health Study is helping them understand factors that make menstruation isolating and difficult for some people.

Apple's vice president of Health Dr Sumbul Desai said, “These findings take us a step further in validating and destigmatizing period symptoms”.

Apple Women's Health Study aims to advance the understanding of menstrual cycles and how they are related to health conditions like infertility, polycystic ovary syndrome, and menopausal transition.

To enrol in the study, Apple Watch and iPhone users across the US can download the Research app. To participate, an individual must be at least 18 years old (at least 19 if she is from Alabama and Nebraska and 21-year-old Puerto Rico) and must have menstruated once in their life.