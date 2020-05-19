Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB results likely to be announced within 36 hours; check here biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to declare the Bihar Board Class 10 or matric exam 2020 results soon. Reports said the results are likely to be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) or 20 May. The verification process of half of the toppers has been completed. As soon as the process for all the 38 districts is over, BSEB will declare the Class 10 results.
As per the report, the results are likely to be announced on Wednesday, 20 May. Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.
The board completed the compilation process of marks after the submission of evaluation results to it.
The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February. The results were scheduled to be announced by March but the evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The evaluation process began on 6 May.
Here's how to check your result:
1. Visit the website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
2. On the home page, click on the 'Results'
3. Tap on Class X Matriculation results
4. Select your stream and click on 'Result'
5. You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key-in your credentials
6. Enter the captcha text
7. You can now check and download your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.
Students can also check their BSEB Class 10 Results 2020 via SMS. For this, you will need to go to the message option of their phone and type - BSEB10 -space- ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.
Last year, the Bihar Board Class 10 Result pass percentage was 80.73 per cent. Bihar board Class 12 Result 2020 was released by BSEB on 24 March.
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 14:42:00 IST
